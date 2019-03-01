The Madness of March

× Expand Cocktails

Obviously, this is a favorite month. Not just because it has such a nice ring to it, but because it's just packed with stuff to shake you right out of your rut. We've got Mardi Gras, we've got St. Paddy's Day, we've got all the Final Four ballyhoo a-happening, and then: Spring Break! Get ready for fish fries, for mead madness, a deep dive into the empire of alcohol, and of course, the ides. In like a lion, out like a Lion.

OPENS

>> Good news, y'all. After a fire closed Young Joni this last week, the restaurant is back open! Ann Kim and her team worked hard to clean up and get the place back to business as usual by this weekend. Probably time for a little re-visit, hmmmmm?

>> Hopkins has a new little charmer. Cream & Amber is a new independent book store that also sells coffee and beer. Hit the stacks with some suds! A curated selection of new and used books are available, and there are comfy seats for the whiling away of hours. If you plan well, and join Pearson Farms CSA this summer, the bookshop could be your veggie pickup spot as well (which means you'll have to get a sip and read in before heading home, yes?)

>> Afro Deli Express is now open in a fresh spot in downtown St. Paul. The Alliance Bank skyway food court is where you'll find them for quick and nimbler service of delicious falafel Greek salad, Somali steak sandwich, chicken fantastic, and those great sambusas.

>> Why choose between sushi and dumplings if you don't have to? Momo Sushi is now open in the former Bonicelli Kitchen spot in Nordeast. Chef Sonam Nyorie, who ran the food truck Volcano Hibachi, is unafraid to offer all kinds of sushi rolls and udon bowls, while boldly saying "oh, and momos." Momos are those soft Tibetan dumplings filled with either beef or veg and simply not as common as sushi is these days. Favorite line from the menu: Welcome to Beauty menu the best meals in our fairyland!

COMING SOON

>> Gone are the donuts from Mucci's, but coming soon is maybe something better: lunch (said the savory loving lady)! Starting March 16, Mucci's will open at 11am on Saturdays and Sundays, seating until 2pm. Can there be giant stacked grinder sandwiches? Asking for me.

NEWS

>> Well well well, the long list of noms for the James Beard Awards popped up this week. And the locals made a showing. Not just for the regional props, but for some national shine as well. It's kudos all around, but let's hope there's this same excitement when the short list is announced later this month. Forks crossed.

>> Just to keep you up to date, Lenny Russo is no longer at Wayzata's ninetwentyfive in the Hotel Landing. Chef and the restaurant parted as friends around the holidays. He's currently working on a few projects, one that includes involvement with the World Expo Dubai 2020, but is otherwise consulting and perhaps available if you want to take him out to dinner.

>> Shawn McKenzie is officially launching her updated bakery program with Penny's Coffee, and there are garam masala ginger cookies of which to take note.

AGENDA

>> You feeling lucky today? Tickets for the April dinners at Gavin Kaysen's Demi go on sale at noon.

>> Today marks the opening of a new boozy exhibit at MIA. Alcohol's Empire is a collaboration between the museum, the U of M's Wangensteen Library, and Tattersall Distilling with the aim of digging into the culture of drinking in the 18 century Atlantic world. Check out the Beer Before Liquor installation in the galleries, attend a lecture about alcohol consumption's relation to slavery, or learn about some of the medieval spirits that Tattersall recreated from historic recipes.

>> Mead Madness is back this month! On Fridays at Sociable Cider Werks, they'll release a new limited edition mead in the taproom. Mead is a beautiful beverage that comes from fermented honey and is not just for Renaissance Fests and Game of Thronesians. Nerds don't own it, go try some.

>> It feels a little early for this, but maybe it's right on time. This Saturday is Schell's Bock Fest down in New Ulm and it's a righteous reason to go get your beer poked. Also, if you go find the Seven Bocks of Winter hidden in the woods (which this year might be harder than ever) and bring said bocks back to the brewery, the icy grip of winter shall release from our midst. Or, you'll just drink more beer and care less.

>> Monday = #bpw19 at Merlin's Rest. That's British Pie Week you daft minx.

>> Winter breeds creativity, thank goodness. Witness: the K-Pop Dinners happening at Tori Ramen. Those crazy cats are doing a special menu on Mondays and Tuesdays of reinvented Korean dishes like bibimbap, bulgogi ssam and fun stiff like Korean ramen and a K-town burger. The menu is split between vegan and meat dishes, so all should be happy. Monday is in St. Paul, Tuesday is in Minneapolis.

>> Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday, happens this Tuesday! You could get down for the 12th annual Mardi party at Eagles 34 with four bands and all the right bar food, you could join the party that's been happening at Stanley's NE for the last few days, or go German and celebrate Faschings style at Black Forest Inn. Or join the do-gooders (and Mama's Digdown Band) at St. John's Shrove Tuesday Pancake & Jambalaya supper. Then: get ready for fish fry.