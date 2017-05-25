The Long Weekend

Ready, set, go! This is the official kick-off to our grasshopper days! We've buckled down—through ice dams, salt stains, and frozen pipes—so that Lady MN can pay us back with fireflies, lilacs, and lapping lake water. I suggest you accept payment on a picnic blanket with your favorite ham sandwich, clinking glasses of a local 160-year old beer, and noshing on a treat from a new mochi ice cream bar. You've earned it.

OPENS

>> Well, Woodbury got the fancy new Whole Foods this week. The EaSub kids scored a store with a TAPROOM with 15 local and craft beers, plus indoor and outdoor seating with a firepit. Just running to the store for, uh, mayo yeah. The least you can do is remember to bring home a little treat from the self-serve mochi ice cream bar. I'll take mango.

>> There's a new brewing cooperative in town with the opening of Broken Clock Brewing in Nordeast (in the former 56 Brewing spot). Membership has its benefits, like I-Own-A-Brewery brags, all-day-every-day happy hour, a forum to submit your recipes, and profit sharing. Apparently they've got a lavender IPA and a coffee kölsch I have to go try, maybe at their Grand Opening event on Fri. 06/02.

NEWS

>> Congrats to Famous Dave Anderson! Over Labor this year, he will be inducted into the The American Royal Barbecue Hall of Fame!

>> Attention fellow Valley Fair parents, your Badger Hill Brewing craft beer in the park this year is called: North Star American Wheat in honor of the wicked tall swingy new ride.

AGENDA

>> Today marks the day that Gluek's Beer is back! Originally brewed 160 years ago, before MN was even a state, Gluek's German-influenced beers were once national players. The brand was only retired about seven years ago. But now, Linda Rae Holcombe has brought it back to life with a sessionable lager that she feels is closer to the original recipe. As of today, you'll be able to find at bars and restaurants across the metro and in tall boys at the liquor store.

>> I also feel like it's my duty to tell you about Friday night karaoke at Can Can Wonderland with Silly Miss Tilly.

>> Saturday marks the first Crop Mob of the season at Riverbend Farms. Get out there with Greg and Mary Reynolds and get a taste of the farming life as you perform some chores, get a farm tour, and have lunch by Birchwood. This is a very family friendly event, bring the kids and tell them there are cheeseburgers in the dirt, see how fast they dig. BONUS: If you want oregano or chive plants to take home for your own garden, bring a bucket to carry them in.

>> The woods can be a dark and wonderful place, much like Norseman Distillery which calls their next dinner series event: Into The Woods. It will be a 7-course meal, from Rick Didora and Jackie Von, with drink pairings from Keith Mrotek on both Tu. 5/30 and 6/6. Inspiration is the lush bounty of the woods: think cured trout, foraged mushrooms, elk steak, gooseberries and more. BYOG (gnome).

>> Next Thursday, 6/01 kicks off the first night market of the season. Get over to City House for Peddlar: A Night Market on the MIssissippi from 4-9pm, and then get used to it as it's happening every Thursday in June. Red River Kitchen eats and drinks, artisans, makers and more for a cool weekly hang.

>> It's ok to get shroomy on Fri. 6/02 at the Morel Feast 2017, because everyone will be doing it. Steven Brown, Jim Kyndberg, Town Talk's Kacy White and Charlie Stotts will all be making the bites while Indeed Brewing will be pouring the beer at this all you can eat and drink event. Let someone else get the ticks and cook you dinner.

>> The only thing better than brunch has gotta be BRUNCH-A-PALOOZA which is like a massive brunch party/music festival/beer and cocktail tasting all in one crazy morning. You got Hi-Lo Bloody Mary's, totchos and blucys from Blue Door, Finnegan's flapjacks, brunch beers, live bands, and total permission to not wash your hair, because: brunch. Get tickets now, they'll snap up.

>> WHO will be the Mortadella Queen? It can't be me, but it should, because I love the ham of death/OGbaloney, especially pan fried with a little Port Salut schmear on a toasty English muffin, oy. Bygones. But you could be Queen and actually win a crown from Mike Phillips of Red Table Meats at their June 8th Grill Out! Just share your fave recipe (don't steal mine) on the socials using #MortadellaQueen and tag @redtablemeatco to get in the running. Besides shiny hardware and bragging rights, you'll get a year supply of salumi! Worth it.

>> Attention early birdsters, advance tickets are on sale for the best garden party of the summer. Taste & Toast is happening out at the Arboretum on July 26, but you can get discount pricing through June 1. You'll be miffed if you miss out on featured chef Jorge Guzman, as well as great samples from ALMA, Red Stag, Lowry Hill Meats, Wyn65 and more.

photo by certain basket loving types