The Long Weekend Approacheth

A three-dayer looms for most Twin Citizens this weekend. Monday's Memorial Day marks our official unofficial beginning of summer, and we'll take it. Whether you're finally getting the garden in, hacking though the growth that is your lawn, roasting tasty meats over fires, or remembering loved ones passed, we've ordered up a couple of sunny days for you. If you can manage it, in between all the joie de vivre, check out some new city-side deep dish pizza, maybe hit the bike trail for sporty pizza, and then welcome back the best burger on the lake. Ready? Let's go.

OPENS

>> The Fitz is the new deep-dish pizza place taking Cathedral Hill by storm. A re-do of Fitzgerald's by chef Justin Sutherland, the neighborhood bar has been given a fresh and bright decor scheme that washes all that dark wood with light greys and blues. The menu is pizza-forward with a few deep-dish options among other wood-fired creative pies, like the corn and shrimp topped Savannah pie, or the bonito flake dance of the Osaka pie.

>> SEASONALS UPDATE: Milkjam Creamery & Hot Dogs is OPEN! The Caribbean Marina on Tonka Bay with fatty burgers is OPEN (at least according to the website.) The Gateway Trailside food truck is OPEN. Happy Otter Wood Fired Pizza on the Cuyuna Trail is OPEN.

CLOSES

>> Well dammit. It looks like Marla's Caribbean Cuisine will close at the end of June. I know you want to go get one more bite, but be aware they are closed this Saturday for the holiday, check back in next Wednesday.

COMING SOON

>> Those busy Schram kids are at it again. Waconia's favorite winery/vineyard just launched their Chaska brewery (on my list for this weekend), but now it turns out, they have eyes for the city. North Loop will be the site of their new project: an urban winery. The as yet unnamed project will reside at 411 Washington Avenue and plans a tasting room, production facilities, and outdoor patio. Look for 2020.

>> Brick & Bourbon, which started in Stillwater and then branched out to Maple Grove, will soon open an outpost in St. Cloud, followed by Eden Prairie later in the year.

NEWS

>> Apparently there are two idiots the police are searching for in relation to the Lola's fire.

AGENDA

>> Welp, the growing season has been daunting, which is why it's NOT too late to throw Spargelfest 2019. Kicking off tonight, the Black Forest Inn celebrates all things asparagus with a weekend of greeny fun and good eating (too classy for pee jokes, k?) Check out the entire menu of apps, snacks, entrees, desserts, and drinks made with asparagus.

>> This weekend is for sucking bugs, y'all. Bent Brewstillery is bashing their annual Bayou, Beer, & Booze Crawfish Boil on Saturday. How do you not get over there? Plate and a pint is $17 and you have no propane to buy nor dishes to do. Plus, MN Hurricanes, jambalaya, face painting, the uszh.

>> It's clearly short pants season, and rooftop season, so this seems right. On Saturday, Hewing's rooftop + Bauhaus Short Pants Shandy party spins vintage funk and rewards your sour smiles. As one does.

>> Sundays are now for Smoke. Over at Surly Brewing, the Sunday Smoke means that each week the food team will be putting the smoker to work with special cuts and meats. This week: smoked spare ribs, slathered in a Coffee Bender BBQ sauce, served with biscuits and sour pickled celery. Half rack/$22. Full rack/$35 Starting at 2pm until it runs out.

>> You gotta keep the weekend going, and close out this month with me and a drink at Lawless Distilling on Tuesday from 6-10pm. I'm BARTENDING YO! Which I haven't really done since the days of the Cosmo. But Nick Kosevich asked me all sorts of questions about things I like, and then came up with three signature Smarchy cocktails: Dreaming in Japanese, La La La Croix, and Lunch Box (shout out to fellow Larry's and the OG Pat's Tap). Come hang, and get free Mucci's pizza and I promise to make it a Tuesday to remember. Or at least Instagram.

>> Black Dog Cafe just wants you to chill, and they are willing to provide the right amount of rosé to do so. The Lowertown Rosé and Summer Wine Tasting happens on Thursday, and requires you to sip a few of the 30+ pink wines, snack on snacks, and then leisurely decide ifyou should order a case of this or a case of that at a discount.