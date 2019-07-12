The Lazy Days

Ok! We checked off the graduation parties, we checked off the World Cup (USA!!), we checked off the Fourth. Now we can summer like middle schoolers and just laze through the rest of July. Preferably, this happens on an inflatable in water, but it's also possible in the passenger seat of a car with your arm air-surfing out the window, or on a lawn with cicadas buzzing overhead. Lazy can also apply to your gait as you stroll through some small town festivals, sit on new patios, and eat croissants with not a care in the world. Laze forth.

OPENS

>> As I was driving to the Arb last week, I noticed a new little spot called North Coop that has opened near Excelsior. On the end of a strip mall with a nice patio, this new eatery promises Southern cooking in the forms of fried chicken, catfish nuggets, Kentucky hot brown, shrimp and grits, and more. There's also a healthy list of bourbons, local and national.

CLOSES

>> Someone sent me a picture of a sign on the outside of Famous Dave's in Uptown saying that location was now permanently closed. It was reported earlier this summer that they were down-sizing the full-service restaurant/blues club to be a counter service spot with mostly take out and limited seating, but it was supposed to stay open during the remodel. The company has been closing underperforming locations for a few years.

>> Rosedale closed their food court known as Revolution Hall this week. They announced that they would re-tool with idea of hosting local vendors and concepts, stay tuned for the who, what, and when.

>> Sad news popped over the Fourth, that Corner Table will close at the end of the month. The restaurant will end, but something fresh and new will rise in its place.

>> Andrew Zimmern's Lucky Cricket closed for remodeling shortly after the holiday, saying it would reopen in two weeks. A bit shocking for a new restaurant, but not too surprising considering these are considered to be some of the slowest weeks in the industry, and a good time to make tweaks. But that didn't stop the grave dancers from their morbid assumptions, now did it.

AGENDA

>> Oh hey Summer Restaurant Week kicks off on Sunday! Don't forget to peruse menus and picks so you can stuff your summer faces correctly.

>> Small town summer fests are the best! You don't have to travel too far for Robbinsdale's Whizz Bang Block Party blowing up tonight. Below the town water tower, there will be cover/karaoke band Mockstar, F1rst Wrestling, Flamenco Fireworks!, and all the food will come from the Travailians: wings, cheeseburgers, Hackenmeuller hot dogs, pulled pork with chow chow pickles ++. Since there won't be the annual Travail Lakeside party this year, this is your big chance for Birdtown summer fun.

>> Now, where did you leave your beret? Dig it out of kids dress-up bucket and let's get Frenchy this weekend for Bastille Day! Tonight, St. Genevieve begins the begin at 2 p.m. with oysters, champs, and a Parisien market. On Saturday, Bellecour in Wayzata will fete it up with a patio party that includes oysters, boudin blanc, escargot croissants, baguette sandwiches, and tres bon t-shirts and totes. Cafe Barbette will host their 17th annual block party with live music and cake all day. At St. Paul's Landmark Plaza on Sunday, Alliance Française has teamed up with Meritage for beignets, crepes, paella, and frosé, plus waiter races and a marché of local makers.

>> Get out of town and commune with the lettuces. One of my favorite lazy strolls through our agricultural legacy happens this Saturday. The Co-op Farm Tour is a FREE self-guided crawl between local and regional farms who host open-houses to welcome you and teach you what it really means to be a farmer. Check out the map, plan some points outward and make your way back by petting farm animals, taking tractor rides, berry picking, cheese tasting, kale buying, and MN land loving.

>> Able Seedhouse + Brewing is the site of this Saturday's Foodtruck Rally in support of Meals on Wheels. Besides resident Animales for BBQ, you can nosh from Bibuta, Peeps Hotbox, Soul Lao and plenty of others from 3-10 p.m.

>> It's a Parking Lot Fish Fry at Bull's Horn on Saturday. Coastal Seafood and Fulton Beer have teamed up with the resto to cheers their parking lot renovation that addressed stormwater issues for the site. Local water orgs will be on hand to bring awareness to preserving rivers, creeks, and waterways, plus there'll be lotsa fried fish, music, a fish filleting contest, and all the tartar sauce you can drink.

>> Queen of the grill, are we? Fire deity of your backyard? Fine, but do you make your own sausages? There's still room in the Lowry Hill Meats sausage class on Saturday, during which you'll learn seasoning, grinding, and stuffing, and walk out with 5 pounds of your custom bespoke niche curated sausages. Like a boss.

>> Celebrate 5 Years of Awesome at Bauhaus this Saturday, in a very Bauhaus way: specialty beers, oodles of music from DJs to gypsy jazz, waffles, BBQ, human foosball, Short Pants shorts, all the good things.

>> Across the street on Sunday, Tattersall is hosting a Fourth Birthday Bash! Throwback drinks have been popping up on the bar menu all week, but it's the shiny new thing that's really exciting. They'll be unwrapping a special gift, a limited release Northeast Whiskey made in conjunction with Indeed Brewing. Started in 2016 with a unique mash bill (two different types of malted barley, rye and oats) which was mashed and fermented at Indeed, the spirit was distilled and aged for over two and a half years at Tattersall. Indeed also made a NE Beer, from the same mash bill, which will be on tap at their taproom for a limited time.

>> Sunday marks the final pop up for Soul Bowl, so if you've been putting it off and putting it off, you've been PUT ON NOTICE. Get over to Breaking Bread Cafe for one last run at Fantasia fried chicken or Jamaican Bobsled beef patties, and then hear a sneak peek of what Gerard Klass and Co will be up to next.

>> Tuesday is National Hot Dog Day, and that's mostly important because top hot dog fun means watching local heroes snarf wieners in competition. It's Police Department vs. Fire Department in the big Who Can Eat More contest at Chicago Taste Authority, which you should watch while cramming 5-cent Chicago dogs in your face in solidarity.

>> Urban Roots PIzza Farm is back with a pop-up for the first time this summer on Thu., July 18. The local youth farm is teaming up with House of Gristle for a cool afternoon of family fun and picnic-style pizza feasting at the farm's demo site on the bluff in East Saint Paul. BYO picnic supplies, they make the pizza and salads! La Doña will be there with beer and sparkling soda too.

>> How smart is your mouth? I mean, how good do you think your beer palate is? Can you tell the difference between a Modist Brewing IPA and a Summit IPA? Prove it at Unlabeled: A Blind Tasting Showdown on Thu., July 18. At this unique beer tasting event you'll be able to sip up to 48 MN-made hazy IPAs, but NONE of them will be sporting their brewery's name or colors. Judge them based on taste, smell, color, density, (not the coolest graphic can) and rate them on the app. By the end of the night they'll crown a winner at the big reveal.