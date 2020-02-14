× Expand Shutterstock Hands Making Heart Shape with Dough

Love is in the air. All you need is love. How deep is your love? You'd think we'd have enough of silly love songs. Love: exciting and new, come aboard, we're expecting you! Love stinks (yeah, yeah). Tainted love. Endless love. Muskrat love. Love is blind. Love is a gift. Love is a battlefield. Love is a Lizzo dance party. Love is gliding around a brewery on roller skates. Love is murder + dinner. Love is love. Love, love will keep us together. ❤️

OPENS

>> Maple Grove is hot for burger chains. Wahlburgers, the Donnie/Marky/Paulie burger chain from the hit tv show, just opened on Tuesday. And Shake Shack is working on landing their fourth location there soon.

CLOSES

>> Sweet Dulceria Bakery is closing. The South Minny bakery focusing on Latinx recipes and culture will go out with one final fiesta, on Fri., Feb 22. They'll be open regular hours until then, so stop by and get your last fix of ancho chile brownies and pan de elote.

AGENDA

>> Love is a dog, that is hot. At Masu's Nomu Room in Northeast, the team is launching an Asian Hot Dog pop-up on weekends (Th-Sa). Look for four creatively topped dogs (The Tokyo has shishito peppers and shiso relish, the Nomu dog has kimchi and melted mozzarella, the Papaya has papaya salad, and the JaJa Chili dog has togarashi cheddar) plus one wild card doggie every weekend for the next five weeks.

>> Love is a free smoothie for the fleet footed. The first 100 people in any Crisp & Green location after the stroke of 5pm today will get a free smoothie. I go Big Island with that coconut milk banana insanity.

>> Love, for the recreational funds challenged, is a BOGO. Find a burger and beer (or shake) BOGO at My Burger today from 4pm-close or BOGO entrees at Piada from 5-10pm.

>> Love is the family long con and ram-don.

>> Love is not having reservations about no reservations. Head over to Tao Natural Foods for a 3 course $30 meal that if rich with nitrite oxide (to get the blood flowing). Then head up to the loft to create your own custom love elixir. I love this for you.

>> Love is the Juice.

>> Love is grabbing 10 of your best pals, throwing back a round of free jello shots, and then wringing that mic loud and proud with your independent voice at Gluek's Singles Karaoke Party tonight. Power hour 2-4-1's from 10-11pm.

>> Love, sometimes, is all about going in circles. With a special someone. While you are off-center and bit wobbly at times. Roller Skate at Modist Brewing on Saturday, and while the reserved slots are all full, if you go and hang out they might be able to get you in for a turn or two. Roll fast, take chances.

>> Love is taking a leap and dragging that Valentine's date into the next day for Boomin' BBQ brunch pop-up on Saturday morning at Octo Fishbar. Johnny cakes, breakfast burgers, totdish, awkward silences and donut holes.

>> Love is about the journey. Head to Surly on Saturday for a casting call, and you could be the next contestant on Love Island. Not ONLY might this be your best shot at televised love, but the first 600 people get a free Love Island water bottle!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

>> Love is paying it forward. Meal Serving at the Ronal McDonald House on Saturday means volunteering to prepare a 3 course meal and serving it to the families in need at the house.

>> Love is appreciating the age that lets you enjoy cookies AND beer. Sisyphus Brewing kicks off Girl Scout Cookie Week for the fifth time on Monday. Four beers pair with four GS cookies (i.e. Churro Imperial Brown Ale + Caramel Delites!) in special tasting flights all week long.

>> Love is cooking with your friends. The Highway 52 Guest Chef Revue is the best reason for a road trip. Starting Tuesday, a guest chef (this week chef Justin Sutherland!) will be down at Falls Landing flipping pans with chef JD Fratzke. Not only are you scoring a buddy-show of a multi-course meal with drinks, but they'll give you a ride! Meet up at Handsome Hog and catch the complimentary coach down and back.

>> Love is knowing when to hug something and when to punch something. On Tuesday, Rage Baking at Magers & Quinn, will offer a creative outlet to those needing to burn off some steam, the channel some feelings. Join like-minded chefs, writers, and activists in enacting change through the power of flour in this new book.

>> Love is out of town gal pals coming to your crib. Chef Elizabeth Faulkner will be chilling at Ann Kim's Young Joni on Weds. for a little Emmi Swiss cheese pizza party. Specialty cheese boards and Faulkner-created pizzas are making a one night appearance. Make time for your friends!

>> Love is planning ahead. Of course the show for tonight's Dinner Detective Murder Mystery is sold out, but you can get tickets for the March 7th show right now! The promise of chicken parm and prime suspects, clues and tortellini, should be enough to get you some points tonight.

>> Love is our fave food girl Alison Roman coming back to town for the Wordplay 2020 event in May.