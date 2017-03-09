The Ides Cometh

× Expand Bartender pouring drink from cocktail shaker

We're in that funky time of year. Post-Mardi Gras, pre-Paddy Day, and we’re all wondering: will it snow, should I wear shorts, do I tip on tax, or should I not tip at all? The Ides tend to mess with you, so I'm saying stay strong, be true to the tribe, and wear both socks AND sandals if you must. Don't worry, I have the right prescription: go eat everyday crepe cake, sip at a newly minted distillery, or raise a freshly brewed pint in honor of your new local footie team. We can get through anything.

OPENS

>> Remember that little distillery in St. Louis Park? Copperwing Distillery and cocktail room will officially open to the public this Saturday at 2pm. Gastrotruck will be on hand to provide some eats along with the cocktails designed by the guys from Big Watt, featuring the new light whiskey and vodskey. You'll have to go to know!

>> Bellecour the Gavin Kaysen restaurant in Wayzata isn't officially open until March 15th, but we got an early look at the bakery and there are chewy baguettes slathered with butter and ham, there are cinnamon swirl baubles of brioche, there are entire crepe cakes, which while they've achieved legendary Sunday brunch status at Spoon and Stable, can be had any day of the week out there! I'm not saying that the bakery is already open, but I'm not NOT saying that. (Hey have you seen Gavin's #MyNorth video?)

>> Crisp & Green is indeed open in the North Loop, in the old Sapor space. My current jam there is the No Prob Cobb.

CLOSES

>> The Cooks of Crocus Hill on 50th is closing after 19 years, next Sat. 3/18. Through the closing they'll be offering 3x Stuff Points on purchases in Edina. All other locations remain open.

>> Colossal Cafe will be closing their original diminutive South Minny spot on 3/31 to move to bigger digs. The Tinucci's who bought the company in 2010 are taking it one mile down the road, taking over the vacant Pilgrimage Cafe. BUT, they've teased out that they aren't done with the original location, and that another tiny concept will likely rise in the same spot. Stay tuned flapper fans!

COMING SOON

>> There's another high-end restaurant coming to Wayzata, in the almost open Landing Hotel. Nine Twenty-Five will be a two-story full service American restaurant helmed by Ryan Lund, who was lastly at Lucia's when Watson retired. It's being managed by Hay Creek Hotels, take a look at their portfolio to see how they do.

>> Could there be a jazz club coming to Ngon Bistro?

>> Melty cheese food truck O'Cheeze announced that it will be setting down some griddle action in the skyway! Soon you'll be able to find them in the Baker Building, near other truckers Vellee Deli and Green & the Grain.

AGENDA

>> You have next week for Irish whiskey, so catch a free tasting of some lover-ly Benromach Scottish whisky at Ace Spirits today from 4-6pm. They'll be opening 6 bottles of different expressions and chatting about the complexities. There's a lot of buzz for this approachable brand.

>> One of the coolest (and by that I mean the nerdiest) beer fests in town is happening this weekend. Northern Lights Rare Beer Fest in on Saturday and there are still $100 tickets available. At the MN History Center, this one sports rare, vintage, and specialty one-off brews from a wide range of breweries. There are your favorite locals, but also a bunch of national crafters who will bring stuff you can't sip anywhere else. In other words: worth it.

>> All hail the new footie kings of MN, professional soccer is back! With the home launch of MN United this Sunday, comes the official pre-game party at Surly with a newly brewed beer in their honor: United Crushers Pale Ale. The party starts at the brewery at 11am, and includes a free pour of beer for anyone in soccer gear, live music, general tented mayhem, and a march to the TCF stadium (where the special beer will be poured for home games). Bundle up chums, soccer plays in ALL weather.

>> What we really need now is a little Holi, the colorful Indian celebration in which people come together and bury the hatchet, put away differences and just let the love flow. Thank goodness we can enjoy a Holi Pop-Up Dinner this Sunday at Black Dog with the good folks from Ancient Indian Spices. It's a family friendly event with live music, meat and veggie dinner options, and spices you can buy to bring home and keep the Holi going.

>> Don't forget Tu. 3/14 is Pi Day and Muddy Paws Cheesecake will be selling slices for $3.14.

>> There are plenty of local restaurants who support the immigrants they know they'd be lost without, but a few have banded together to give back. Restaurants Rising is a growing group of locals who have pledged a percentage of sales on Wed. 3/15 for the Immigrant Law Center of MN. So stock up on bread at Honey and Rye, grab a savory waffle at Birchwood, a glass of wine at GYST, then a treat at Milkjam and support those that support others.

>> Ward off the Ides with your own potions, especially effective when expressed as make-your-own pho night at King's Wine Bar. Just $15 a bowl keeps the senators at bay.

>> Can't quite find the green to go island hopping? Who needs a TSA pat down anyway. You can make island magic happen right here in Nordeast if you join the Psycho Suzi's Psycho Luau on Fri. 3/31. For a measly $49 you can hukilau a spot at the pig roast and dinner show, during which you will eat roasty pork and luau dishes, drink rummy tiki drinks, and watch fire throwers, island drummers, hula dancers and more. I promised I would not make a joke about getting lei'd.