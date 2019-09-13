The Gate’s Tail

× Expand The Feed

There's no party like a parking lot party, ammiright? Gather your ilk, grill up some weenies, fire up the crock pot, and get ready for the big event by cheersing with various koozied bevvies. Soccer tourney? Tailgate! Homecoming? Tailgate! Dance recital? Tailgate! Those of us without sportsball allegiances need not feel left out, my kid's high school performance of the Wizard of Oz will easily support a group of us in Lion's jerseys, maybe we'll throw frisbee with the silver facepainted Tin Men boosters. While shopping for emerald pompoms, why not grab a can of yam (beer), hit a lit orchard, and learn how to parking lot party like The Dude.

OPENS

>> Just in time to grab your attention from peeping those fall colors, Hungry Hippie Tacos has opened in Grand Marais. An extension of the Hungry Hippie Hostel, this little shop is cooking frybread (or bannock, if you're Canadian) tacos with house smoked meats. They mill their own wild rice into flour for the frybread, marinate their brisket in Voyageur ale, and try to source most of their ingredients from the North.

>> Now open in the 50th & France neighborhood is Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine. Food Network India star Chef Ajay Chopra is the culinarian behind the menu, though local restaurateurs from India Spice House are the owners and Chef Romila Ramamurthy is behind the stove. They've swanked the space up and hope to dazzle the neighborhood with a mix of small plates and bigger dishes of creatively imagined Indian cuisine.

>> JUN, the Szechuan dumpling house in North Loop, will officially reopen on Sunday. After water damage kept them closed for nearly a year, they're ready to get back to cooking you noodles.

>> The historic Marquette Hotel in the IDS is making some changes. The lobby bar which was renovated into Jacques in 2017 had evolved again. The space is now open as The Marquette Lounge, and it's under the culinary direction of Chef Peter Botcher. You may remember Botcher from his days at the helm of Butcher & the Boar after Jack Riebel left. He's back after a stint in California and ready to give the space a gutsier menu with a prime steak burger, Korean chili-honey glazed fried chicken wings, grilled Skuna Bay salmon with cheddar grits and the like.

CLOSES

>> Sad to hear the news earlier this week that It's Greek to Me had closed. They noted in their announcement that they would be looking for another location, so let's be hopeful that they'll be back. That feta is worth waiting for.

COMING SOON

>> Ann Kim announced the name of her new Uptown spot-to-come: Sooki & Mimi, in honor of her two grandmothers. She's being pretty tight about the food details, but we'll be patient ... she seems to know what she's doing.

>> Guy Fieri's chicken shop called Chicken Guy is coming to the Mall of America! The idea of chickie fingees and sauces have local peeps flipping their wigs. K.

>> MOA is also about to welcome a Duck Donuts shop. With one already open in Woodbury, this will be the second MN location for the made-to-order donuts joint.

AGENDA

>> Calling all Bundters! Tonight is the opening reception for Norway House's new exhibit, The Art & Science of the Bundt. Not only should you pop over and oogle some beautiful pans and learn about the history of the Nordic Ware bakeware that lives in some 70 million households, but you should share your own, personal Bundt story. They exhibit runs through November 3.

>> Are you ready to ragnaROCK the night away?? (OK, that wasn't me, I was just amplifying. bygones). Cocktails in the Castle is one of the coolest nights in the city, with powerful vocals from the likes of Aby Wolf, but then also Vikings stuff to look at, ale-bowl turning, falconry for goodness sakes, and then drinks.

>> Find your robe, gran a fellow brother Seamus, and get over to the annual Big Lebowski screening at Du Nord Distillery. It's a party in the parking lot so bring your lawn chair, or a rug, be prepared to suck down a lot of White Russians, and just, well ... abide.

>> Cigar fans will be happy to get some attention. Tonight, Herbie's on the Park Whiskey & Cigar Dinner allows you to eat unlimited roast pork, sip whiskey, listen to live music, and light up a stogie on the patio. Feel the love.

>> OKTALERT! Kicking off the festing, FINNtoberfest is happening at the Finnegan's brewery in East Town. Besides tapping their seasonal brews, there will be hammerschlagen, German food, and pint hoisting. Across town at The Freehouse Oktoberfest, you'll find the traditional Oktoberfest beer plus 3 German lagers released. AND the Elk River German band, so ja WOHL.

>> Sweetland Orchard, just south of the cities, is hosting author J. Ryan Standal (Kitchens of the Great Midwest) on Saturday. He'll be talking about his new book, Lager Queen of Minnesota, while the farm crew tosses Heggie's in the wood-fired oven and you enjoy apples and hard cider on a gorgeous family orchard. Damn near idyllic if I do say so.

>> Sunday's TC Veg Fest is the largest plant-based food festival in the Midwest! Harriet Island is where you want to hang for all the good, healthy, and delicious fun. Cooking demos (including from the captivating Coco & Lala), seminars on raising vegan families, live music, and of course plenty of plant-based food trucks and vendors for snacking.

>> There's still time to get tix for Taste of the Farm 2019 on Sunday. The dinner benefits Youth Farm and it features two big heavyweights: James Beard Award winners Ann Kim and Alex Roberts will be cooking a three course dinner at La Doña Cerveceria. Garden tours, raffles, and plenty of good feels are promised.

>> Eat Street Food, Music & Art Festival will light up a two block section of our tastiest street on Sunday. Nicollet from 26th to 28th will be banging with live music, international dance groups, a beer garden (or one might call it an Eggroll Garden), and vendors selling street from snacks from this big wide world.

>> The Cook's Collaborative is back! The pop-up kitchen crew will be cooking on Monday night at Stewart's in St. Paul. The 7:30 seating is sold out, but there are some tix left for the 5:30 Behind the Stoves Dinner. Your $50 gets you a family-style Izakaya meal, plus a peek at some of the rising talent from our best kitchens.

>> Hey do you want a sneak peek of what's coming from Bar Brava, the new natural wine bar we wrote about recently? You can have it on Wed., when Henry & Son wine shop Celebrates Spain! with a round of Spanish wine samples. The Bar Brava team will be on-hand serving up snacky previews too!