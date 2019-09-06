The Festing Has Begun

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Having put summer behind us, we are now ready for the glorious season in which we burn the light, until the light is no more. The fall festing in these parts is epic, as if we know we have only a short time to keep dancing outside. Even before we get to festing harvests, homecomings, apples, and Oktobers, we have celebrations for one of the state's great empire builders, a soiree for our Mediterranean Minnesotans, and a party with painters transforming our urban landscapes. Lace up your festing shoes, September is on.

OPENS

>> North Loop's first food hall is now open. Graze Libations + Provisions is serving up craft cocktails on two levels, with an outdoor roofdeck, and vittles from local food stars: MidNord Empanada & Churros, Flagsmash, Soul Bowl, Honey & Rye, Fish Bowl Poke, Lu's Sandwiches, and Carbon Pit Beef.

>> Across town it's all banh mi and bubble tea at Keg & Case. Bread & Boba is now open.

CLOSES

>> No more fast-casual Asian with and ice cream follow. Sweet Chow in North Loop has closed the doors.

NEWS

>> The Vikes announced their new foods at the US Bank Stadium and Heggies (pronounced: heggies) is king! David Fong's wings, No Name burgers, and O'Cheeze grilled cheese are just a few of the new treats the purple people will be eating. If you need to pre-game this Sunday's game, check out Day Block Brewing for breakfast pizza or Erik the Red for general ballyhoo!

AGENDA

>> REN FEST! The Renaissance Fair, is in full swing friends. That means turkey legs and flagons of mead for all! Don't forget the theme weekends, they help you pick your outfit. This weekend is a fave: Wine, Chocolate, and Romance. Love = a cake smashing competition, a cupcake battle, grape stomping, wedding wars, and of course wedding vow renewal.

>> Wayzata brings a whole weekend of post-Fair fun to honor the railroad that runs through town with James J. Hill Days. The Dachshund races are legendary, but there's also a street market, bands, carnival rides, a parade, car show, food truck alley, rails and ales beer fest, and most importantly: mini-donut and fair food vendors. I'll pass, you go.

>> Down in Northfield, it's a different James. Defeat of Jesse James Days is a bucket list item for Minnesotans, or it should be. This weekend the town celebrates the botched bank robbery with re-enactments in front of the Historic First National Bank, complete with live horses, actors, and honorable towns people shooting blanks (do take a moment to honor a bank clerk, Joseph Lee Heywood, who wasn't even supposed to BE THERE that day). With villainy defeated, you can feel free to watch rodeo, tractor pulls, enjoy a De-Feet foot shaped donut from Quality Bakery, eat festival food and drink beer!

>> The Minneapolis Greek Festival happens this weekend with a Taste of Greece. Hosted by St. Mary's Greek Orthodox Church, the fest promises music and dancing, plus plenty of tasty bites. Lamb burgers, dolmathes, and spanakopita, sure, but also pastitsio Greek lasagna, loukoumades donut puffs, and kataifi phyllo nests. Free to get in, and food ticket are $1 a piece.

>> Chroma Zone, the largest public mural and art fest in MN, kicks off this weekend in St. Paul. Watch muralists create walls of beautiful and thoughtful art, then celebrate with gyoza and dumplings because the Little Mekong Night Market vendors will also be in attendance. Check out Reggie LeFlore making a night mural with glow in the dark paint from 5pm to Midnight on Saturday.

>> The annual Borough Block Party happens this Sunday. This is a righteous fest indeed, with killer bands (Private Oates!), killer food (elote, tacos, and Parlour Burgers!) and killer people (read: you). Oh, and boozy slushies. Also, Borough closes down after this fest for some renovations and zshooshing, so get ready for fresh.

>> Fests on the rise? Indeed Brewing's Hullabaloooooo is on again for two days of music and fun on the 13/14th. The next few weeks are just as packed, get ready!

>> A fest of great proportions, one that shows us how the restaurant industry shows up for each other is going down on Mon., Sept. 16. The Moua Friends & Family Event is a benefit for acclaimed pasty chef Diane Moua's family farm, which is struggling after her father was diagnosed with cancer. The night at Octo Fishbar is stacked with a huge list of restaurant people stepping up to feed you with Moua family farm ingredients, in hopes that you'll come for a bite, a laugh, and help support a family in need.