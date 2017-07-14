Now's the time to go. Or stay. You could pack up the fam this weekend and light out for the Black Hills, or you could pack up a picnic and hit The Commons. You could grab a sweetie and drive to Madison for cocktails and nosh in a lake town, or you could drive to Wayzata for cocktails and nosh in a lake town. Either way, this is the doing time—don't waste it. While you're mapping your routes, other factors to consider: new sushi in WBL, a fest of sour beers on Central, and a slice of Japan found in a NE distillery.

OPENS

>> MIZU has officially opened overlooking the docks of White Bear Lake. The Japanese spot is owned by the same crew behind Acqua, but chef Jordan Wolsterstorff is behind the sushi bar. It looks like his creative roll game is still on point, and one has to wonder about his former restaurant, Red Lantern, which closed for a week's renovation in May and has yet to reopen.

>> Travelers will be psyched that The Salty Tart has opened in the new food truck alley at MSP International airport. Look for the friendly blue truck overflowing with tasty baked goods on concourse E.

>> Dulono's in Downtown Mpls is now open! The new full service bar and pizza hang has taken over the long dead spot that was many moons ago a Sawatdee, and added bubble hockey, man. Of course you've heard that Dulono's in Uptown has closed, but the same delivery area is now being serviced by this new one, so dry your tears with pepperoni and always look on the bright side of life.

COMING SOON

>> Chef Erick Harcey of Upton 43 and Victory 44 is the newest bonus feature to my friend Molly's neighborhood on 46th and Hiawatha. First she found out about Flicker and Bull's Horn, then she learned about the new Venn Brewing going in, and now a new Harcey concept is slated for the building on the corner, more details to come. Molly has a room in her basement if you need her deets, DM me.

>> Someone tweeted out a picture of a sign for something called HyggeLife Cafe taking over the Bedlam Theater in St. Paul. So apparently that could happen. And no one should be surprised.

AGENDA

>> Ok, it's not on Central at the Fair State Brewing tap room, the Mixed Culture sour beer fest is being held at their shiny new production facility which has WAY more parking and stretching space. The local royalty of innovative sour beers kick the mixing off this Saturday around 4p when some 17 wild, fruity, funky, tart beers will be poured. There's a Pineapple Cromulence with my name on it. #frush

>> Also on Saturday, Bau Haus Brewlabs toddles into 3 years old with a big party. Nooky Jones, Solid Gold, and of course Viva Kenievel will be rocking the stage, but they'll have log rolling, dunk tanks, food trucks, special cask releases and refreshing radlers to ring in the tri.

>> If you are all Bastille Day-ed out by the end of the weekend, pop into Sociable Ciderwerks for Americana Fest on Sunday from 2-9p. It's your basic summer fun with live music, tons of good libations, food trucks, and a craft market with a custom t-shirt guy. All the good summer American feels.

>> Please do not forget that Tues. 7/18 is National Hot Dog Day and that Chris & Rob's Chicago Taste Authority will be offering up 5-cent Chicago dogs all day and hosting a hot dog eating contest between cops and firefighters at 3pm in their Minneapolis E 42nd St location! Save lives, eat hot dogs.

>> Do that and then head to Monello for Somm Slam 2017. That's right, 8 sommeliers will present 8 wine pairings with 4 courses of dinner, guests will judge who paired it best. Going for the somm smack talk alone is worth it: Nico Giraud of Spoon & Stable will undermine his opponents with flashy socks and foreign words, Brie Rolland of St. Genevieve will deliver the best side-eye, while Peter Vars of Thomas Liquors quietly deflates everyones bubbs. Good times.

>> Arcane Kitchen food truck is throwing a Korean BBQ Night at J. Carver Distillery in Waconia on Thu. 7/20. Get ready for kalbi braised shortribs, bulgogi, fried rice, a spicy cucumber salad and kimchi. The kids behind the bar will be mixing drinks with their full line of libations to pair with the food which should just light up that old joint. Get tickets for the food so they know how much to bring.

>> On 7/23, stay in the sun all day and then let someone else cook up Sunday dinner. The Dining Studio at Create Catering is hosting a Fish Fry and Sunday Pie dinner that features beer battered trap-caught cod, fried whole arctic char, baked beans with smoky pork belly among other mains, plus some 15 kinds of pie! Including Chess, Boston Cream, Green Tomato, and Crack.

>> Ramen is art. For many of us, this is not news. But seeing the art of Ramen Architect (a.k.a. chef John Ng of Zen Box Izakaya) brings it to a new level. Come to The Ramen Chronicle on Mon. 7/24 at Tattersall Distilling where your $95 ticket grants you snacks and ramen with special cocktails a plenty, including ramen made with whiskey infused shoyu. But this is also a showing of John's ramen inspired artwork, which is a sneaky thing he's been working on for a while.