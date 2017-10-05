The Big Stretch

× Expand Bartender making drinks

Here we go, we are on the final run (which many of you did last weekend—props, runners!) and October is packed to the treetops with good stuff. You're going to have to find some slice of time to re-watch Stranger Things, because there's oyster shucking and bartender battles in Lowertown, pink tacos and pink beer everywhere, Wagyu and whisky, fresh hop beer festing, and all the other folderol we pack into these waning glory days.

OPENS

>> Milk & Honey Cidery has come out of the wilderness and built a taproom in St. Joseph (right between St. John's and St. Ben's). Head up for a variety of ciders (if there's any rosé cider left, grab it), Heggies Pizza, and a rotation of food trucks to go with some of the best cider in the state.

CLOSES

>> Well the big news this week is the closing of Lucia's. It's a hard loss for older Uptowners and foodists, but a bit of a shoulder shrug for the younger set. I don't think it's been the same since Lucia herself left, but it's a sad marker of time moving by, nonetheless. Last day of service is October 14.

>> Seasonals are shuttering up: Red River Kitchen at City House goes through Sunday, samesies for Sandcastle and Peppermint Twist. Dari-ette Drive In will cook your pizza burger until Oct 13, Sea Salt Eatery goes though Oct 22, Rib Cage ribs are here until Oct 27.

>> No more Mesa Pizza in Stadium Village, but Mesa Pizza in Dinkytown is all fine and dandy.

COMING SOON

>> Tim McKee's Market House Collaborative has added a new player. Birch's on the Lake will be opening a brewery in the mix. Kind of shocking to bring something from WAY west over East, but the beer is good. Look for lots of sour beers and drafts to match seafood, the beer will featured in the other market spots (like Octo Fishbar and Salty Tart) while the brew pub features a menu built from ingredients at the market. Spring 2018 at the earliest on this one.

NEWS

>> Summit's Beer Hall has started a little reconstruction/renovation, y'all. Just don't mind the mess, they're still pouring.

>> In support of breast cancer awareness month, Baja Haus is donating proceeds from sales of their pink barbacoa taco to Pay It Forward Fund, Lakes & Legends will be donating money from their Drink Pink St. Gail brew to the Firefly Sisterhood, and FireLake is cooking a whole five course pink inspired dinner on Oct 20 benefitting the MN Breast Cancer Coalition. They're also donating $2 from every glass of rosé ordered through October. Way to support the pink warriors!

>> Jeez you guys. You feeling hotdish? I'm feeling hotdish. If you feel like you want to snap a picture of your hotdish (or bars) and send us the recipe in our How to Cook Minnesotan contest, you could win a brand new slow cooker. Which, you know, might come in handy.

AGENDA

>> Tonight you can live out your dreams, Karaoke Kittehs, by singing Rock Lobster among the crustaceans as tonight Smack Shack host Karaoke at the Shack! (tiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiin ROOF, rusted).

>> It's not too early to talk turkey. Ferndale Market hosts their Fall Open House this Saturday. They always throw a good party with lots of live music, local food makers, and free lunch! Plus there's a Sogn Valley Craft Fair down the road that looks super cool, so let's make it a foliage drive day of it!

>> Iron Bartender 2017 kicks off this Sunday at Amsterdam Bar and Hall. It's a battle royale between our local liquorati, and you get to sip punch and cheer for the best Brian Flanagan. Since the battle has moved to St. Paul this year, there will be a free shuttle from The Hewing that runs hourly. Remember that the competition which runs all month is raising funds for Share Our Strength, so grab your tix and do some good.

And, I mean, Oysterfest is this Sunday too and there are tickets still available, so come eat oysters at Meritage, watch some serious mother shuckers, and then go around the corner to Iron Bartender. Take Monday off.

>> The local chapter of the ACF (American Culinary Federation) is hosting a cool panel of restaurant peeps on Tuesday at Indeed Brewing. Chefs Speak: The Nitty Gritty of the Culinary World features plenty of pros, from Larry D'Amico and JD Fratzke to Janene Holig of Hot Indian, they've got a nice range of experience and opinion. Free to attend!

>> I promise you this is going to be good. Chicago-based non-profit Between Bites is in town next week to host one of their culinary focused story-telling nights at Tattersall Distilling. Benefitting The Good Acre, this event will feature local foodists who will read a story that connects them to food. While you're noshing on Union Kitchen eats, you'll be listening to tales of "Home/Away" from Steven Brown, Thomas Boemer, ME, and others as we make you laugh, cry, feel like a kid again.

>> It's fresh hop beer season! Line it up for the Fresh Hop Fest and Fall Beer Showcase at Town Hall Lanes on Sat. Oct 14. There will be 30 taps and unlimited samples of fresh-hopped brews, Oktoberfest beers, pumpkin beers (some are GOOD!), wood-aged beauties and even some ciders. It's an easy $40 ticket, rain or shine in the parking lot of the lanes. You're destined to bowl a turkey afterward, probably.

>> Can we just call this my perfect evening? On Oct 19, The St. Paul Grill is pulling out all the stops on a Whisky & Wagyu five course dinner. Both domestic and Japanese wagyu beef will be paired with a selection of gorgeous Japanese whiskies. Nerd alert: yes, perhaps even the Hibiki 21. This is a $150 ticket that I would cancel buying avocados to achieve.

>> Get you orchard plans in line, and consider dragging the fam out to Minnesota Harvest for a little apple fun on Oct 22, which happens to coincide with the MN Cider Guild's Cider Fair. You'll get to meet the makers and sip their pressed gold, learn about what new things are coming, plus there will be wagon rides, food, and a bonfire for that full fall feeling.