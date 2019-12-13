× Expand Courtesy of Holidazzle

It might feel like you can't park your car without there being a makers market happening in the stall next to you. But honestly, in this same-same-Instagram-latte-Amazon-boxed world, don't you want to be the gifter with the coolest, most original, handmade gits? Without getting all gluey yourself? And since they are happening at breweries and distilleries more and more, it's really just a happy holiday hour in the making (read: support local, yo). Once you've crossed out the list, hit up the North Loop for a brick of pizza, get personal with cardamom, and dust off that ugly Christmas sweater ... apparently they haven't jumped the shark yet.

OPENS

>> The North Loop Galley opens officially on Monday in the Nordic (we're calling it a food hall, but I'm not sure the feel is there). There's tons of seating, large windows, a nice outdoor patio with fire pits, and a central bar serving Prince themed cocktails. You'll have to look behind the bar area to find the food, but you'll be rewarded with Wrecktangle Pizza, Ono Hawaiian Plates, Thigh Times Birdhouse, and SoulFu!

>> Now open in their new space just off the St. Paul Farmers Market is the new version of just/us. The chefs' collaborative reworked the former Golden's Deli space to be warm and friendly, and the new menu has creative small plates (hello root beer teriyaki short ribs), a round of sandwiches and burgers (one with spiced bacon fat chocolate), mac n cheese (made with orecchiette thank you), and larger plates like lamb shank and chicken quarter.

>> Go check out the newly opened exhibit at the U of M Bell Library: Rapunzel, Peanuts, and Thousand Year Eggs: Global Premodern Food Cultures and their Legacies. Stretch your mind around the exploration of our history and relationships with food, how it has formed our society and cultures around the world.

CLOSES

>> Mercado, the bar and eatery in the lobby of an apartment building in Lyn-Lake will close at the end of the month. Say your farewells this weekend at the Dizzy Dog Tiki Pop-Up!

>> Sweet Peas Pub on Snelling was mysteriously closed for a bit, but a note on their Facebook says that they will reopen today for food purchases only. Though, they note that liquor will come back soon.

AGENDA

>> Your Ugly Christmas is still serious currency this season. Tonight, wear it to Santa's Ugly Sweater Contest at Pryes Brewing and try to win that $100 taproom card, then on Saturday head out to Lord Fletchers Ugly Sweater Party and win a $75 gift card for that ratchedy rag.

>> Happy Five Years to Eastlake Brewing in the Midtown Global Market. They will be partying tonight all the way out to Taco Cat! Live music, screen printing, photo booth fun, beer releases (and you know, tacos if you need 'em).

>> Are you in touch with your inner cardamom? According to certain data, people of Nordic dissent consume enough cardamom to power a small arctic village. Who knew, right? There's no better place to explore all of these facts and traditions than at the Baking with Cardamom Class at Norway House this Saturday morning. Also: cardamom-chocolate Bundt cake.

>> Holiday Market at Able Brewing on Saturday! Local beers, plus local makers (cactus in a can!), plus the Gift Six Mobile Wrappery will be on-site to make it all pretty, and you can snack on Animales BBQ while they do it.

>> Holiday Spirits Makers Market at Royal Foundry on Saturday! Gin cocktails and pin bowling, along with a healthy round up of local artisans (wooden earrings, cashmere). Then head next door to the Witchmas Market at La Doña Cerveceria for beers, Flagsmash tacos and quesadillas, and all the cool Strange Girls makers (nail laquers, poster prints).

>> Tattersall's Holiday Market is on Saturday! Pop-up bars will be set up throughout the distillery, so you won't have to shop the massive amount of local makers (ceramics, donuts, leather works) with a dry glass.

>> The Handmade Holiday Market happens at Lakes & Legends Brewery on Saturday! This kid and dog friendly market in the taproom has fresh beers, DJ sets and vinyl sales, KCM Eggrolls, and so. many. makers (jewelry, sassy cards, skincare).

>> WAIT. What if the maker is ... you?? Making cookies at a brewery is ALSO a thing. Check out Buttercup Baked cookie decorating class at Utepils this Saturday. For $25 you get 8 cookies, frosting, sprinkles, and a guided lesson. Turn around and sell them, why not?

>> The last Northeast Farmers Market Winter Market of the year happens on Sunday. Hanging out in the Chowgirls space will be the best kind of makers, you know, kombucha makers, bakers, cabbage fermenters, farmers, wafflers, all the cool kids. Plus, bloodies and mimosas, kids area, and vinyl spins from the Ring Toss Twins.

>> Don't feel bad if you didn't get invited to a cookie swap, all are welcome at Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative's Cookie Share on Sunday. Just batch a few packs of 1/2 dozen cookies, go ahead and do your signature bourbon balls girl, and leave with the same number of somebody else's signature cookies. Plus, $1 off your first pint of beer, which goes great with cookies.

>> When it's party up front AND party in the back, that's the Hygge Holiday Craft Market at Lawless Distilling. Every Sunday, start in the blinged out baubled Miracle Bar up front, then head back to the makers market which is in the back room and set up like a festive tiki grotto. Not the hard definition of hygge, but we'll take it, and a crocktail or two.