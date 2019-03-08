That Lost Hour

× Expand Croissants

This weekend we slog into the light, by sacrificing that which is so precious to so many: a Sunday hour. If you have kids under the age of 5, we're sorry and we promise to sit witness to your fury in the next week while you deal with humanity. The rest of us will only think of it this way: one less hour spent shoveling. As we spring forward, instead of grumping, think of brighter days, of new bakeries opening doors, of distillery birthday parties, and noodles, so many noodles! This is the gateway, just push on through.

OPENS

>> Sol Taqueria quietly opened at Nicollet & Diamond Lake Road. No booze in the former Toppers spot, but street food tacos, burritos, Mexican sodas and a good family vibe.

>> Expansion Mode! Portillo's has a new location in Roseville. The fresh and new My Burger in Minnetonka off of Shady Oak Rd, is imminent. Crisp & Green is opening a new spot in Maple Grove (later this spring).

>> Candytopia is officially open at Mall of America, so now it's YOUR turn to get into that marshmallow pit.

CLOSES

>> The O'Cheeze location in the Mpls. skyway has closed. The owners hope to pivot in a new direction and promise something new in the works (they also own Dough Dough and Gazta in the Keg & Case). Cheesers need not worry, the trucks will be back in force this summer.

>> Randle's Restaurant & Bar has closed on Nicollet Mall. The former Vikings bar will be turned into a Rojo Mexican Grill at the end of the month.

COMING SOON

>> The Galley is a new food hall/incubator that plans to open in North Loop this summer. They're looking for four fresh restaurant concepts for the space, and here's the kicker: they're willing to pay for nearly 100% of the startup costs. You gotta dream? The application portal is now open!

>> Chaska's best house of croissants, Red Bench Bakery, will soon open a second outpost in Excelsior. They'll be taking over the former Patisserie Margo space on Water Street and that means the quiche game is back on in town.

>> Falling Knife Brewery will open in the space that housed the former Northgate Brewery. The new brewers plan to zshoosh the space up a bit, adding a pinball alley and house-culled juke box to the 16-tap taproom, which will be full service! Nice.

NEWS

>> Do you have $7 and fancy a local Nutella? Let's support the Million Hazelnut Campaign kicking off this weekend!

>> Besides these Defrosting Dining Deals at Terzo, Birchwood, and Bartmann restaurants, other places are feeling our pain. Surdyk's Liquor has decided to offer all American red wine (750ml bottles) and all American whiskey AT COST today only. Go fill those bar carts.

AGENDA

>> It's Friday Fish Fry season!! Each Friday during Lent, I'll highlight a good place to get your cod on, because you don't have to be cat'lic to enjoy fried fish. Today let's go to Buster's on 28th! It's an AYCE (all you can eat) situation starting at 4pm for $15.95. That's some crispy pollack with fries, slaw, and 10K Lake sauce. And there's beer!

>> Today is also International Women's Day! You should for sure mark it's awesome power by supporting a Women-Run Food or Drink Establishment, book tickets to sit for two powerhouse female chefs from the #HouseOfGristle while they cook to celebrate women in the industry, bask in some Radiance: a beer designed, brewed, and packaged by the Dangerous ladies of Dangerous Man Brewing, or fill the library at a women's shelter by quaffing a zero IBU IPA called "Has that line ever worked for you before?" from the women at Modist Brewing. Then, go get a scoop of Ina Garten, Carrie Fisher, or Maya Angelou who are just some of the powerful women honored on the flavor board at Milkjam Creamery.

>> I think you'll still be able to take a Bock in the Park at Steel Toe Brewing on Saturday. Starting at 10am in the parking lot, the brewery is celebrating their version of the German Bockfest with a doppelbock lager, a Munich-style dunkel lager, and an aged doppelbock. There HAS to be some spring mojo magic in the tradition, maybe enough to hold off the white stuff? Worth a beer poke?

>> Saturday in St. Paul should be hopping! Not only will there be scads of letter-jacketed young ones milling about for the High School Hockey Tournament, but the city is kicking off the green a week early with LuckyPalooza on West 7th. The plan is for outdoor food, live music, DJ's and bar hopping, even a Top the Tater activation. TBH ... a bit worried about this one actually happening in the way it's planned.

>> Happy Birthday to diminutive and cozy Copperwing Distillery which turns 2 on Saturday! Party in SLP with the gang and $2 drinks, live music, and brick oven pizza from the Brick Oven Bus.

>> Happy Birthday on Sunday to sweet little Thirsty Whale Bakery. Unicorns are their thang, and those cakes alone are worthy reason to take a trip up there.

>> Since your kids will be face planting their screens all weekend, why not just lean in. Sunday is National Mario Day (Mar10, get it?) and GameWorks at the Mall of America is celebrating with drink specials (Green Fireball anyone?) and eat specials like a Mario Mushroom Burger for $15 and Super Meatball Pizza for $14. Plus all weekend long there are prize giveaways, photo ops, and Yoshi soup samples (just kidding). Here we go!

>> Maybe after you dig out on Sunday, you'll be ready for a reward. What about Gastro Vino's Bubbly and Fries party at Black Dog Lowertown. Some serious sparklers will be paired with salty good hot and slender potatoes, as they should be.

>> Whiskey Inferno and Volstead's Emporium asks a very important question: Why wouldn't it be St. Patrick's Week? Starting on Monday, the green beer will flow and the Irish whiskey will take flight. Buy a holiday tee-shirt for $10 and get a free shot when you wear it in during the week. Let's ramp it up, ya buncha Mollys.

>> Just so it doesn't get lost in all the green-tinged hullabaloo next weekend, a little reminder that Union Kitchen will be setting up a noodle shop pop-up at Lowry Hill Meats next Saturday. Lamb pho and curry chicken khao poon.

>> Big E is back! Chef Eric Austin who used to own Big E's Soul Food many years ago, is doing a pop-up with the Travailians on March 24. Five courses for $45 and that's some serious fried chicken. Tickets are going fast, click in soon.