Ten Summer Saturdays

That's all that's left, not to freak you out. We're wrapping up June with a 10-spot of weekend fun left in our pocket, how will you spend it? Will you luxuriate in the heat this weekend and don your whites for le dinner? Will you gas up and head out on a road trip that leads to a new chef driven roadside refresher? Or is it time to wander the stalls at a night market, never glancing at your watch, hoping the warm evening air carries you for months to come? Tick-tock, friends.

OPENS

>> ROAD TRIP! Falls Landing is your new off-the-highway excursion near Cannon Falls. This is part of the project JD Fratzke's working on at Artisan Plaza, with Jimmy Red Layer and David Olson. Instead of installing a cheffy diner, these guys are taking it up a notch, and going full service hunting lodge/supper club. Ribeye, fired chicken, linguini with lobster and crab sit nicely by a cheeseburger or a perch po'boy, just waiting to feed those city boys fleeing the hot asphalt jungle, like they did in the mob days.

>> Since we are taking next week off from the FEED, let's all agree to agree that Mucci's will in fact be open in the former Meyvn space in Uptown within, like, days. The sign is on the building, I have texts from pals who are eating at the friends-and-family dinners, and so: there we go. Uptown gets some mad red sauce and fried pizza, and good on ya.

CLOSES

>> Bit of sad news for the lakesiders out in Excelsior, Dermot Cowley's pub Jake O'Connor's has closed. Many felt it anchored the little town. Cowley's other restaurants, Lola's Lakehouse, O'Donovan's, and McKinney Roe appear to all still be open.

NEWS

>> Kaskaid Hospitality (CRAVE, Burger Burger, Union Rooftop, etc.) announced this week that they were about to sign a deal to buy Brit's Pub. The release talked about keeping it the same, honoring the legacy that has been built over the past 25+ years. Brit's has a particular nuance that is hard to learn, of hospitality and openness that is selfless and real. It's not a concept, it's a honest-to-God pub. So yeah, I am worried. Hoping I don't need to be.

>> Chefs and their whiskey, ammiright? First Justin Sutherland gets all cozy with some mash from Tattersall, and now J. Carver is formally releasing their Wrath of Khanh cask strength whiskey made in collaboration with chef Hai Truong of Ngon Bistro. Truong custom blended the Brickyard bourbon and Runestone rye to make a house whiskey that he's been playing with in his bar. Trekkies calm down, the spelling and the homage goes to Truong's 8yo son, whose bed-head likeness is on the label. The brown juice is now available at liquor stores too.

AGENDA

>> BTW, we put together this awesome list of TC Summer Festivals so that you might do a little planning for your ten Saturdays. This weekend: Water Lantern Festival, Somali Independence Day, Rock the Garden, Mystery of Cats and more!! Yes, almost all with festival food or food trucks!

>> Way back in 2011 we started reporting on Diner en Blanc or Dinner in White. The one night pop-up is still happening every summer, modeled after its 30 year old French counterpart, and it's on for this Saturday. The dinner is really a foodist flash mob, where hundreds of people all agree to show up at a site (last year, the Stone Arch Bridge), bringing tables and flowers and food, linking up for one giant party. Rules: you have to wear white, everything you bring in you must bring out, and you won't know the actual location until an hour before hand. How do you find out? You have to join the Facebook group (it's not hard) and you have to be ready to roll: the site is announced by 6:30 and the dinner "starts" at 7:30. Really, its something everyone should do at least once in their TC summer lives.

>> Summer bus tours are all jazzed about stopping in our Northern paradise, yeah? This weekend we are being visited by the Ardberg Escape bus. When you can't get to Islay, Islay comes to you, and kinda traps you?? I am here for a whisky themed escape room, but why would you even try to leave? ALSO, this weekend, Wiesn in a Box comes rolling in with a Hofbrau bar serving pretzels and beer, Oktoberfesting all year long. And later this summer, Christina Tosi's national Milk Bar Tour will be parking at Spoon and Stable for treats.

>> Wish Centro a Happy Birthday on Sunday at their party party little taco party. All day $5 margaritas, all day elote, and prizes. Such prizes like an Backyard Taco Party for you and 20 friends if you play your margs right.

>> Happy Birthday, You Dirty Rat! is not an insult. It's interactive dinner theatre at Al's Place, dolls, where you get to get in good with boot-legging gangster, Frankie ‘The Finger’ Frechette. Along the way you'll get comedy, live music, dancing, drinks and a three-course meal in a gorgeous 1920’s era speakeasy. All for $35, and if you dress the part you might win $20 back! Sunday has a show (and the VIP booth books for 6), but there's two more in July if you need to plan.

>> Can you just for a second take a break talking about your trip to Spain, just flipping long enough to come with me on Sunday to the Fulton taproom for paella and flamenco dancers?

>> The Little Mekong Night Market is one of the coolest nights of the summer. It goes down on July 6, on University and Western Avenue, with dancers, vendors, artists, and SO MUCH DELICIOUS FOOD.

>> Do you remember that opening picture for our MSP50 story back in the March issue? The giant feast known as the Kamayan was the work of Union Kitchen, and they are throwing a real one on July 10. Benefitting Good Acre, this traditionally Filipino feast which is eaten with your hands is a communal table spread with spicy shrimp, Hmong BBQ pork, New York strip steak, purple sticky rice, khao sen (noodles), fermented Hmong mustard greens, and more! Watch some life fire cooking with chef Yia Vang, then dig in.