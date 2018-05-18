× Expand Table full of teacups.

This is a hi-lo weekend to be sure. Royal Wedding tea ceremonies in the morning could give way to boozy brunch shenanigans by afternoon. Crawling through Nordeast for art might end with breweries and band bashes, and if you play your cards right, 20+ burgers in your belly. All that, and you have to mow your lawn now, too.

OPENS

>> Iron Ranger in now open on Grand Avenue. The former Sunrise Market has been fully transformed into an eatery celebrating the great Northern Range traditions, and all the porketta that implies. Hibbing comes home with traditional pasties, cabbage rolls, and potica along with flatbreads, sandwiches, and snacks.

>> The bubble waffles are here! Waffle Bar has opened on Lyndale in the former I Am Coffee shop off of 28th. The official grand opening is Saturday so you may have to wait for desserts, boba teas, and Sebastian Joe's ice cream jammed with all sorts of toppings in a bubbly soft egg-waffle cone. The craze that has swept the world, after becoming popular in Hong Kong and Macau, can now show up on your local Instagram feed with regularity. PTL.

>> Stanley's NE has launched a fido-friendly food truck on their paw-tio for the summer. Fetch N.E. Pizza truck is ready to serve hot pizzas for both humans and dogs alike starting tomorrow to kick off AAW weekend. I gotta go steal a puppy for a taste-test.

>> Don't forget, Hot Indian opens in the skyway on Monday!

>> Seasonals Status Update: Bread & Pickle on Lake Harriet is OPEN! Here's a sneaky one, Morty's (which takes over summer food ops at Hyland Hills Ski Area) is OPEN for lunch! The ski hills turn into the greenest, hilliest disc golf course you can traverse, which means you earn your Juan's Mexi-Hoagie or Eric's Power Burger. Check the FB to make sure they're not closed for private events, and to check out weekly specials. Plus, the new chalet is hosting movies on the hill, car shows, live music and lots of events all summer.

CLOSES

>> Huh, Bar Louie in Uptown closed. Dry your bro-tears, you still own Uptown.

COMING SOON

>> Andrew Zimmern confirmed that he will be opening a Chinese restaurant called Lucky Cricket in the former Bonefish Grill space in West End. No bugs you guys, come on.

>> Amy's Cupcake Shoppe, that little happy place in Hopkins, is opening a second location in Southdale this July.

AGENDA

>> Is it gin-o'clock? Shall we kick it? The festivities for the Royal Wedding begin tonight with Harry & Meghan's cocktail party at The Mad Hatter in Anoka. But pip off to bed, so that you can meet the sun and the wedding party for all the goods at Brit's Pub. Doors open at 5am, ceremony broadcasts at 6am, drinks can't be had until 8am lovelies. But then it's off for High Tea at Merlin's Rest (the re-broadcast is sold out, but tea is still possible) or pop over to Cambria's Tea Party where your hat/fascinator/crown will be judged, but your pinky levels will not.

>> Of course, it's also Art-A-Whirl this weekend, which means Northeast Minneapolis will be teeming with cool art to buy and ways to celebrate your adulting afterwards. Top Pick: Liquid Zoo at Bauhaus Brewlabs. Not only for the high caliber beer and stellar music line-up, but for wrangling Travail, Revival, Parlour to fire up the food tent for three days. Close second: Grumpy's 20th Anniversary/Hai Hai parking lot mash up: Superchunk, SE Asian Street Food, a high-octane cocktail truck, and lemurs (what could go wrong). And Indeed Brewing's Whirlygig is a hot third: three days of music, totchos, and beer (don't forget to check out Popol Vuh & Centro across the street for a little taco and churro fueled preview party, then pop-up to Chowgirls Lounge and Maker's Market for some shopping and chill.) Tattersall will have cocktails and freshly minted t-shirts and art. 612 Brew has food trucks and The Big Wu. Psycho Suzi's Art-Thou-Luau sports the annual puppy pageant and pig roast. Casket Arts Building has food trucks and a basement Vikre speakeasy. THERE'S REALLY JUST TOO MUCH MORE!

>> There are still some tickets available for Solo Vino's 10th Annual Rosé Tent Tasting on Saturday from 1-4pm! So. Much. Pink. To. Drink.

>> While you're over there, don't forget to pop in the Golden Fig Expansion Party on Saturday between 10am-6pm where a ton of independent food makers will be celebrating the store by offering samples all day: cookies, pies, ice cream, brats, popcorn, cheese, just to start...

>> Also, don't forget it's all-you-can-eat burgers and all-you-can-drink beer for $60 at the Twin Cities Burger Battle on Saturday on Harriet Island, starting at 5pm! Over 20 different burgers are waiting for you.

>> Maybe you want to get out, and get funky. Schell's Starkeller is hosting it's first ever Funk Junction Sour Beer Fest this Saturday. Head down for 20+ breweries that embrace the funky side of life. There will be funky cheese tastings along with beer, bbq, a disco ball and bad grooves.

>> Keep it going on Monday, donning your best yacht rock garb for Marvel Bar's one night of Boat Drinks. "BYO Koozie"

>> Then, maybe rest up for Memorial Day. DO YOU HAVE YOUR GRILL READY?

