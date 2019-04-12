Swiping Left on Bomb Vortex

× Expand Swipe Left

Snowstorms in April are a lot like meeting up with a charming blind date that has really bad breath. The intensity of it can take you off guard, and while you try to remain positive and see the good things (maybe one last snow day off), you're really just trying to smile through until it ends. And end it will, because you're already swiping towards that 50-degree Monday anyway. Meanwhile, enjoy the resurrection of vinyl, attend a spookily well-timed hotdish party, and get ready for sambusas and soccer. Thank you, next.

OPENS

>> Damn that Winter Man. Sea Salt Eatery is open TODAY!

>> Home Opener for the MN United soccer team is this Saturday! Allianz Field is a looker and they have brought a cool sportsball-food game to the scene. Check out our guide for what to eat while watching soccer.

>> Imperfect Produce has now launched from the south metro. This is the 18th market for the produce subscription box company that rescues ugly and imperfect food from waste (avocados that are too small for grocery stores, or oranges that are nubbly but still delicious), and delivers it direct to the consumer at a 30% discount.

COMING SOON

>> United Noodles is opening a new location in WOODBURY! It's a smaller, curated, sleeker version of the original. And it could be just the beginning!

>> Golfsters won't need to wear their spikes at the new Thr3Jack coming to the North Loop. The bar and restaurant will feature indoor golf simulators so that you can achieve your Michelle Wie goals all year long. Look for good times and big swings to start this summer in the Nordic building, where the Galley Food Hall will also open.

>> Just gotta say, I'm super excited for the Amy Poehler girl gang movie called Wine Country that will launch on Netflix on May 10th. Stocking up on cans of wine.

CLOSED

>> Martha's Daughter, the chef-driven restaurant in Duluth, has closed to transform. Chef Nyanyika Banda will change the space and the concept, focusing on pop-ups, classes, and other new endeavors.

AGENDA

>> Friday Fish Fry! It's time to talk about the Lent seafood buffet at the Stonebrooke Golf Club in Shakopee. From 4-9pm, for $32 you can dip in and dip in again to crab legs, deep fried cod, walleye fingers, shrimp cocktail, linguine with clams, plus veg, potatoes, and dessert. If you are almost done with your fishy travels, this might be a nice respite.

>> Saturday is Record Store Day and all the vinyl heads will be out in force. New this year is the Twin Cities Vinyl Crawl bus tour, that takes you between shops, breweries, donut stops, and bars. Surly Brewing will once again celebrate the day with a chill afternoon of superstars like Tony Zaccardi and Mark Mallman spinning tunes. Hymie's annual RSD block party will crank up the live music along with whiskey, beer, peppers and fries. Muddy Waters will be partying with Dogfish Head brewery, the official beer of RSD.

>> Cheer the maple syruping season on the correct pancake eating fashion. Head down to Keepsake Cidery on Saturday for a little all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast for $6 with additional sides for purchase. Plus, grab some of that great hard cider for the coming Easter table.

>> Getting itchy for your garden? Don't try to ice mine it this weekend, just head over to Golden Fig on Saturday where you can meet author and gardener Theresa Mieseler, the former owner of Shady Acres Herb Farm. Her book Beyond Rosemary, Basil and Thyme features some 70 herbs with histories, descriptions, and recipes. Get all the tips.

>> The new owners of Erte Steakhouse in Nordeast are throwing a welcome bash for themselves (always appropriate). On Saturday night they'll be hosting a traditional Beefsteak Dinner, in which you plunk down $100 for all the steak, shrimp, oysters, wine, and champagne you can ingest. Live music will be carrying you on, and dancing might help you have a better sleep.

>> On Sunday, it's the 15th Annual Hotdish Revolution! Each year in Nordeast, in the Chowgirls Catering space, the community comes together to fight with binder. The gathering of creative hotdish and unique Jell-o salad entries is something to behold. Try your family recipe against these seasoned cooks, or just go and support the effort (and yes, sample the goods with a frosty cold beer).

>> Check in with some smart ladies on Tuesday as they chat about Food as Self-Care. Dara will moderate a panel of smart women: Stephanie Meyer of Project Vibrancy, Melissa Coleman of the Faux Martha, and Maggie Battista as they talk about A New Way to Food, Battista's body-positive cookbook for anyone who wants more self-love, less guilt, and a sustainable way of eating.

>> Looking ahead, why not book your trip to Thailand? Maybe if you're lacking funds and time for that, at least you can book the Passport: Thailand cooking class at Kitchen in the Market. The hands on class will run you $90 (no baggage fees) to learn how to cook and then eat such SE Asian dishes as mango sticky rice, salt-crusted fish, and pad Thai among others. And no TSA lines!