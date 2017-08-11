Sweet Corn Dreams

× Expand Sweet Corn

This is your chance—this is the moment to really revel in some sweet corn living. If you've only ever been a local, you might not even understand how good and how sweet that luscious cob is. Because you take it for granted that corn in other states is as sunshiney, as grassy sweet, as plump and toothy and bursting with excitement. It's not. It's one of our birthrights as Minnesotans, a bit of gold to secure us for the cold. So go to your closest farmers market (maybe Julia Child will be feted there this weekend), hit up a small town Corn Days festival (with all-you-can-eat cobs), or scour local menus for sweet corn specials—trust me, they're there.

CLOSES

>> No new ones this week so far, so, phew.

COMING SOON

>> Everyone is busting at the news that Shake Shack might next land at Southdale Center (which was the original rumored cite before MOA opened). I'm all for it, bring on the burgers. Nothing has been officially signed yet and the deal is pending city approval.

>> Since movie theaters are now also restaurants and bars, let's all get ready for Alamo Drafthouse Cinema to open in Woodbury sometime next summer. The Texas-based concept is not unlike the Cinema Grill in New Hope, where you can order full restaurant eats from your seat, it just a little fresher and fancier.

NEWS

>> Have you cracked a beer or sipped a whiskey or snacked a snack that was made here in the North and thought: Damn, this is prize-worthy. Well, tell those makers to throw down and enter the Made in the North contest. We'll get judgey and then someone might just walk away with a pile of cash like Red Table Meats did last year!

>> If you've ever had a really good glass of wine from a Frenchman with plenty of posh sock savoie faire, it may be time to pay back the good vibes. Local sommelier Nico Giraud (formerly of Meritage, now of Spoon and Stable) is fighting cancer and if perchance you want to help him out and keep the good karma flowing, donate.

AGENDA

>> It's a good weekend to celebrate the House of the People. The Minnesota State Capitol is hosting a grand re-opening celebration all weekend. They've got tons of programming, tours, Cloud Cult concerts, and a Cap Untapped Beer Fest happening along the boulevard with 30 local breweries. Also don't miss Doug Hoverson's talk on Saturday at 2:30 on the history of MN beer.

>> Corn Days is in Long Lake, just west of the metro and this Saturday and Sunday there will be brats, beer, sometimes a gyro guy comes out, a 5k, pancake breakfast, a parade that soft pitches waves of candy from firetrucks, a petting zoo, bingo, and so much corn on the cob you'll be sucking your teeth for days.

>> I tell you what, it's also a good weekend to keep driving on 94E and just head to Chippewa Falls. Leinenkugel's is celebrating their 150th anniversary and they're taking over the town. The fairgrounds will be busting with live music, food vendors, a Kubb tournament, pickle ball, and yes, a Friday night fish fry. Meet the brewing family, tour the brewery, tip a Leinie's back and toast the neighbors.

>> I love that I had no idea what falafel was when I was a kid, and that my kid's choice for Saturday lunch might always be falafel. Especially if it's Foxy Falafel, which we love and is turning 5 whole years old this Saturday. They'll be bashing with Bang Brewing, live music and sangria in the lot behind the shop, and FREE cheese curds!

>> You'll smell the smoke from the lake, maybe it will lure you into Tonka Bay. That's where you'll find the Lake Minnetonka BBQ & Beer Fest on Saturday. Local cideries, wineries, and breweries will be sampling the sips while tons of traveling BBQ competitors whip up the meats for purchase.

>> August is for jamming in block parties, so lets. Saturday is the Pizza Luce Block Party, and there will be slices and Surly among the many many bands. Borough Block Party is on tap this Sunday, with lots of dancing to a great line-up of live music that you get to hear for free. Plus Parlour burgers and lots of libations to make you a better dancer. It helps.

>> On Sunday, the Linden Hills Farmers Market will once again celebrate the birthday and life of Julia Child. You can opt in for an early breakfast with lady Lynne Rosetto Kasper at Tilia, then pop to the market and watch as LRK and Kitchen in the Market, along with pop-up king Yia Vang, play stump the cook. Wear your pearls, there will be cake.

>> I love it when Heyday tries on a new frock. They'll be turning the bar into an Asian BBQ joint on Tu. 8/15 with green papaya salad with fried duck egg, blue shrimp spring rolls, smoked chicken wings, and grilled Korean short ribs, plus sake, Rum T&C with thai chilies and coconut, plus a vodka lychee spritz to round out your Tuesday.

>> Get ready for a good ol' low country seafood boil at 4 Bells Boil Fest on Th 8/17. The New Riverside Ramblers will be playing all night on the rooftop, there'll be games, drink specials and a $10 plate of seafood, corn, sausage, and taters with your name on it.