Ah, memories. Can you even remember what it was like two years ago when our towns were steeped in Super Bowl mania? You still got your Bold North hat? Thinking about hanging out in the skyways to give directions to random people? Well you can keep sportsball in your heart and party like it's LII by ordering pro-level snacks for your couch party. Or you can venture out and celebrate Northiness with beer and skis before checking out a new burger bar. We're super every weekend.

OPENS

>> Buff up your doggo's social skills, there's a new bar in town that is pooch inclusive. Unleashed: Hounds & Hops opened yesterday in a retro-fitted warehouse adjacent to the Mpls. Farmers Market area. It's an indoor dog park with a bar attached. Let the good bois run around, while you're sipping craft beers and snacking on tots and hot dogs (of course).

>> Sugar & Spice Sweetery opens on Monday in Maple Grove, to finally and fully put a stake through your resolutions. Custom cakes, cute as a 'roo cupcakes, ice cream, cookie dough and other treats will woo, oh they'll woo.

>> On Cathedral Hill, Yumi is on track to open on Monday. The sushi bar, whose original location is in Excelsior, has been training up and getting ready to unleash good sake, sushi, and Japanese cuisine in the old Fabulous Ferns space. They'll open a third location near Southdale's new Lifetime complex later this year.

>> Trax Burgers and Bar, the Fhima-fueled burger shop attached to the new Filmore concert venue in the North Loop, will open on Monday. Not just for concert goers, the tavern will be open to the public seven days a week for lunch and dinner. Ghost wings, Scotch eggs and the like kick off a menu that segues into a round of luxe sounding burgers: turkey burger with triple creme brie, Wagyu brisket & ribeye burger with triple cheese mornay and bone marrow, even a crispy drunk chicken with bourbon butter. If you can pair those with one of the boozy shakes, I tip my hat to you.

COMING SOON

>> Parlour is launching a food truck? Yep, Parlour burgers in your company parking lot. Parlour burgers at your spoiled child's graduation party. Parlour burgers at the only wedding anyone will ever talk about again.

NEWS

>> Andrew Zimmern's production team, Intuitive Content, has put out a casting call seeking families with strong food traditions for a national show. They are looking for people with unique family stories, recipes, and strong food traditions. This one's for the Sunday Dinner crew, get your stories out there!

AGENDA

>> The Nordic Plaza is that new outdoor space between The Freehouse and the Galley Food Hall, and today they're kicking off a weekend party. Social ICE will feature a jungle-themed ice bar, DJ tunes, winter games, and the soft debut of a few slick curling courts. Is this the only curling downtown? Leagues and open hours should launch next week.

>> Seven Sushi has done a little spiffing of their second level sushi den (it's a good look), and now they want to show it off with a little Lunar New Year party tonight. There will be fire acts and the traditional lion dance, and if you make a reservation you get 25% off the entire sushi menu. Plus, all tables get complimentary bubbles, which is exactly how you start a year fresh.

>> Great news, biscuit babes. If you haven't been able to get to Rosedale for those fresh biscuits everyone is talking about, Betty & Earl's is doing a biscuit pop-up at Smack Shack this weekend. The collaboration includes special menu items, but don't forget your 6-pack of butter bombs before you go.

>> Are you SO PRO already from all your whole hog butchery classes? You need to move on to the Hog of the Sea*: Yellowfin Tuna. Head over to Costal Seafoods on Saturday for a Live Tuna Cutting where expert fish cutters will break down the massive fish right before your eyes. Best yet: it's free to watch, but space is limited, and the fresh cuts will be available for sale directly afterwards. *not to be confused with the sea pig.

>> Why, yes it IS soup szn. But maybe you've already run through all your regular roster of soups, and you can't bear another chicken wild rice combo? Trot over to Midtown Global Market on Saturday for the Global Soup Cook Off, where the market vendors square off to see who makes the best soup. For a suggested $5 donation, you can find inspiration (and soup samples) from Jakeeno's, Morrocan Flavors, Holy Land Deli and more.

>> We all agree it's the cuter of the bowls, right? BauHaus Brew Labs Pupper Bowl on Saturday will melt your heart and give your doggo a shot at greatness (or: sweetness). $20 and a pup will get you a cool bandana, 2 beers, and entry into one of the bowl games. Don't have a dog? Show up from 11a-12p for a Ruff Start Rescue adoption event and get a new best friend.

>> The 2020 Luminary Loppet goes down on Saturday night, and it's one of those bucket list things that's worth checking off. Walk, snowshoe, or ski candlelit trails on the frozen Lake of the Isles, find fire dancers, pyramids, ice castles. Then, scoot to the Lagoon for the Surly beer garden and outdoor dance party. It's all magic.

>> Here's a thought: skip the Super Bowl! Not everyone is in for sportsball and fried couch foods, some people would rather hang with the White Witch, and we respect that. The Fleetwood Mac Drag Dinner on Sunday would be a great escape from jerseys and tv commercials.

>> This Tuesday's Kickstarter launch party for chef Yia Vang's up-coming Vinai restaurant, is already sold out! But you can still get in on the delicious and supportive fun on Sat., Feb 8 when Yia and Jorge Guzman team up for a fundraising dinner at Mid City Kitchen. A little Pollo Pollo, a little Hmong BBQ pork, some Tiger Bite sauce, have you clicked through already!?!?! A portion of the sales will also benefit Children’s Minnesota Hematology Oncology. CLICK!