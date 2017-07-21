Summers Past

× Expand Photo by Katherine Harris Brasa Dining Room

Someday I'll be a granny who regales her chitlins with tales of the old Aquatennials of her youth—where milk cartons were strapped together to form majestic floating vehicles, and entire downtown blocks were roped off just for the boogie. Don't fret, you can still have your fireworks and water fun this weekend, then stop by a new whiskey bar, pop down to a rhubarb frenzy, and celebrate a decade of braised pork and mojo sauce in Nordeast.

OPENS

>> Crafters say SQUEEEE! Upstairs Circus is now open in North Loop, across from Red Rabbit. It's basically the paint-a-plate-while-you-drink concept kicked into the DIY stratosphere. Reserve a spot at a Project Social then choose your craft (sassy tassel necklace? wine cork monogram? custom leather hip flask?) it's all one price. Order up cocktails, wine, flatbreads, and bites while you Gepetto the night away.

>> Dalton & Wade is now open in the North Loop, just hang a South at Deja Vu down the driveway. It's country food with bit of Southern charm, but there's hotdish too, yo. Plus whiskey on tap, the way the Maker intended.

>> Skyway lunchers looking for something fresh will be happy that Roti is now open in the former Cosi space in the IDS. Billed as modern Mediterranean and "food that loves you back" it's reminiscent of the already popular Naf Naf chain, but a bit fresher with more options like more greens, more proteins (salmon!), and GF pita. This is a national brand that I'm feeling good about.

AGENDA

>> The Aquatennial is happening all weekend in Mpls.! Tonight you can catch the River Rats waterski show (happening in front of Pryes Brewing, ahem), then Saturday features Carifest with Caribbean nosh and Aqua Jam with thrashing, food trucks, and Fulton Beer. Cap it off with some Izzy's ice cream and the best firework show of summer, full stop. Nearby Zen Box serves ramen unitl late night on Saturdays, just saying.

>> All the LumberJacks and LumberJills will be sorting their best summer flannels for Saturday's Tipsy Timberer Brewery Crawl. Eight taprooms from Inbound to Insight to LynLake and more will stamp your passport, offer up free beers and beer deals if you have the special wristband. There's a bus situation between the far ones, let's leave the axe and hatchet gear at home, hmmm? The event benefits the non-profit Matter org, which does great things in the world, so pony up the $85 for VIP which gets you a t-shirt, pint glass, and six free beers!

>> Pop north to Chisago City's WineHaven Winery for a little Rhubarb Frenzy this Saturday. If you haven't seen this place, it's a wow. The northern vineyard sits on a 50 acre estate and offers carriage ride tours and hosts events all year. This weekend they'll be releasing their rhubarb wine with festivities and lunch (that included smoked pork sliders and sweet corn jalapeno fritters). If you get the chance, sip some of their Stinger Mead made with honey from the land.

>> Let's take that trip up a notch: On Sunday, you can visit WineHaven as part of The Mad Hatter's Traveling Tea Caravan! Board the bus for $125 at the jaunty Anoka tea room, hit the vineyard first, then have tea at Panola Valley Gardens, before moving on to Chateau St. Croix Winery, and back to the Hatter. I can't imagine the volume of laughter on that bus, but I am not against it.

>> Open Streets on Sunday on Lake + Minnehaha!

>> Brasa, that lovely little sanctuary of braised meats that chef Alex Roberts created in order to have some take out to bring to his family, is celebrating 10 years. This Sunday, the original Minneapolis location will host a party that starts at 11a and features free nibbles from the Roberts-manned grill, a tapping of the their new Easy Tiger collaboration brew with Able Seedhouse, plus music and all sorts of good times that can be dipped in miraculous green mojo sauce.