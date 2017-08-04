Summer Shuffle

× Expand St. Paul Farmers' Market

There is some crazy end-of-summer shifting in the restaurant scene, as a few local favorites close their doors or change hands. For places without patios, summer can be brutal, and for those with them, the coming cool down usually means a money-sucking lull before the holidays ramp up. But others are still in the game, opening their doors to the dream, and you should check them out—for basement beer in St. Paul, a fine Japanese dinner, or to celebrate a bunch of dreamers at a rocking new farmers’ market.

OPENS

>> Lowertown got a new brewery the other week, 12welve Eyes opened up in the historic Pioneer Endicott Building. The bespectacled basement brewery has a different feel than other industrial tinged spots, it's bright, colorful, and loungey. And hey, it's skyway-connected.

>> If all goes according to plan, Kaiseki Furukawa will open next weekend on the second floor over the more casual Kado No Mise in North Loop. The kaiseki will be a smaller, more formal dining experience with artful small Japanese plates coursed over a whole meal. Plus, a Japanese whiskey bar to boot!

CLOSES

>> Rustica Cookies & Creamery is no longer a thing. Call it a grand experiment in soft-serve at the MOA by owner Greg Hoyt. After realizing ice cream wasn't in the company's wheelhouse, they decided to go back to their core competencies: cookies and bread and coffee cafes. The coming Wayzata location will more mirror the Calhoun store when it opens this winter.

>> Erick Harcey closed Victory 44 last weekend. The perfect burger is now legend. He'll also be closing his Linden Hills location of Upton 43 after service on 08/13, before he relocates it to a TBD North Loop spot with a smaller footprint.

>> North Loop lost an icon when Haute Dish closed this week. Originally opened by chef Landon Schoenefeld, it redefined the tater tot hotdish for a whole generation.

>> Loring Pasta Bar in Dinkytown also closed this week, though it won't stay dark for long. It seems a collective of managers and employees will be executing a quick flip, taking it over and relaunching it as LRx Loring & Pharmacy Bar. They plan to be open by next Wednesday and are still booking the private event spaces. They've also put a menu up with a couple of pizzas, a round of pastas, and some hearty looking entrees mostly under $20.

COMING SOON

>> David Fhima is coming back to the west side of the river. While he announced the closing of FACES Mears Park a while back, to remodel and relaunch as a new and more Frenchy Bistro 3.7.3., things didn't work out as planned and he has decided to vacate the building. The bigger news is that Fhima plans to keep going and open his new bistro in the former Forum Cafeteria spot that was lastly Il Foro. You know I don't believe in "cursed" spaces, but this one might have some ghosts. Maybe they'll be vanquished by the new bakery he's planning to add to the space, because MAN can that guy bake good bread.

>> My best day of the week was when I learned that Green + The Grain would be taking over the old Eddington's spot in the US Bank Bldg (a.k.a. my office). It's one of my favorite salad shops, they don't over chop your salad, and soon I'll be able to zip down for fro-yo and some health.

AGENDA

>> Dig out your old Razr flip phone, paint on some raisin colored lipstick, and head to 90's Night at the Uptown VFW, because the Zima will be flowing.

>> Continue your groove into Saturday morning with the Rock n Roll Farmers Market hosted by Flashlight Vinyl. Besides a shop chocked with records, there will be live music, burlesque and aerial performances, First Avenue merch, plus of course: snacks (giant pans of paella, saucy fermentations, pop-up sushi, Indi-frites, and so much more!)

>> Then wander over to DuNord Distillery where they'll be hosting a little community gathering called Butts & Beef. It's a FREE BBQ, all you have to do is show up and be nice, meet people, make conversation and such. You might be so satiated from all the free meat and so lifted by the community interaction that you'll end up buying a round of cocktails for the next table over. Do it, babe, not all heroes wear capes.

>> Sunday is earmarked for the In Cahoots brewllaboration (did I just coin that?) in which a pair of breweries collaborate on a special brew just for this beer fest outside of Red Stag in NE. There are seven teams, so seven beers, that are all vying for you love as drinkers are voters. And BOOM, what do you know ...

>> ... it's Open Streets NE at the same time! So get your beer vote in motion and then amble around the old town noshing donuts, ice cream, empanadas, waffles, quesadillas, tacos, Thai, it's all there!

>> I like a little mid-week fancy, so I'm not opposed to St. Gen's Tuesday night bubbles dinner welcoming Pierre Paillard Champagne to town. Your $100 gets you a four course dinner with champs pairings and nerdy little bits of grower champagne knowledge from Quentin Paillard himself. Plus, Tuesday night fancy is permission to stay in sweatpants on Saturday.

>> You should know that the Carver County Fair kicks off next Wednesday out Waconia way, and runs through 08/13. I like to think of it as priming my State Fair pump (but with a stop out at J. Carver for whiskey to help clean the gaskets). Corn dogs, mini-animal barns, DEMOLITION DERBY, talent contest, midway, and then Old Fashioned: that's your training schedule.

Also ... RIP Judith Jones, that brilliant and insightful woman reshaped how we all eat.