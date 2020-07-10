Summer Permissions

× Expand Shutterstock Ice Cream Cones

Yes, we're in #unprecedentedtimes but we're also in peak summer so that merits ... certain allowances. I hereby give y'all permission to eat ice cream for any meal (especially from a new shop in Uptown), skip Zoom calls in order to lie in the grass, and consider chain smoking hot dogs as your new form of self-care. I will defend your choice to conference call from a hammock, to drive with windows open on the way to eat burgers on a farm, and to crack a fresh and cooling beer as soon as the sentence ends.

Doing Good in the Neighborhood

+ In an effort to keep the East Lake Neighborhood fed, Cub Foods has set up temporary community store with fresh produce, a pharmacy, ATM and other services. Plus, they are offering a free shuttle seven days a week for those looking for the full-store experience.

+ The F12 People’s Kitchen (F12PK) is a crew of unemployed service-industry workers in South Minneapolis who believe in the power of food to connect humans emotionally and politically. This cool group of queer, trans, non-binary, multi-racial people have been feeding the unsheltered humans in the Powderhorn Sanctuary, some 2,400 meals a week! But with current funds they'll run out of resources by the 21st. So click in above and throw some green to the good people doing good work!

Nice to be Out

>> Common Roots is about to turn lucky 13! To celebrate, they are throwing Burger Night parties this Friday and Saturday on the patio. Burgers from smashed meat patties to vegan wild rice burgers will be available on the patio or to takeout. And heyo, after 13 years, they finally got a fryer, so: french fries!

>> Looking for a bit of a road trip that ends in burgers? Together Farms in Mondovi, WI is hosting their Burger Farm Nights on Th/Fri/Sat nights all summer. This is a 100% outdoor venue with lots of space and many dogs that need your pets (say hi to Mister Fluffypants for me). There's a great beer bar right on the farm, tons of tasty 100% grass-fed beef burgers, campfires every night, live music, farm tours, and new this year: campsites! Stay over! Better than Europe anyway.

>> Alliance Française is still planning on celebrating Bastille Day on Tuesday July 14th. The Francophile party of the summer will be a little different this year as a progressive, socially-distanced drive-in. Register your parking spot in advance, and bring masks to experience live music through your car radio, in-car picnics, kids games, and crepes made to order.

New Stuff

+ Krewe is the new restaurant opened by Mateo Mackbee and Erin Lucas in St. Joseph. After closing their Model Citizen eatery, the duo has ventured into NOLA territory and are bringing a taste of Mardi Gras to the Northland: hush puppies, gumbo, and jambalaya, oh my. They were featured in a lovely write up about their big picture non-profit plans in the New York Times this last week, and while they are only doing takeout right now, they should be ready for reservations next week. Also: don't forget to visit their flower shop and bakery called Flower & Flour.

+ Guess who is opening their brand new, never been used rooftop patio on their new building. Tickets are on sale for Travail's Rooftop Patio Cantina which will be a 90 minute Mexican-inspired tasting menu feast served by the owners. The price is $75 + 21% wellness and health surcharge. OK, the first round of tickets sold out, for July 16-25, but more dates will be added so keep an eye out.

+ Your ice cream game is about to level up. Bebe Zito is a new scoop shop now open in Uptown, off of Lyndale. Crazy flavors made with premium ice cream, like Gochujang Brownie, Bacon & Bourbon, Peanut Butter Puppy Chow come from the cool mind of Ben Spangler (the opening ice cream chef at Milkjam). Gabriella Grant, to whom Spangler proposed in front of their shop, is responsible for the very cool visuals. Great tilework and wallpaper to snap your cones in front of.

+ Taste of Rondo is a new bar and grill open in St. Paul. Located off of Concordia near Lexington, this eatery wants to reconnect the Rondo community through food and hospitality. The place has been busy with folks raving about the Southern buttermilk fried chicken, the cajun catfish, and the jerk spiced jumbo shrimp and grits. Be aware that you do need a reservation, they are not taking walk ins.

Takeout + Patio + Indoors Notes

>> Some other big names in dining are dialing back in. Alma is back with indoor dining, Th-Sun. Demi is back open, though all spots are currently sold out, and because the 20 seat room won't be filled to capacity, it might take a while to get back there. Spoon and Stable is officially open today, and all seats require an advanced reservation. You'll also be asked for a $25 reservation deposit, but it will be credited to your check.

>> Remy Pettus is bringing back his Northeast Bardo restaurant this weekend with a bit of a different vibe. BardoG will open tonight as an affordable and approachable concept inspired by Chicago's Hot Doug restaurant. Think sausages and some old Bardo hits that will keep you going. What's more, Pettus has brought on legendary musician Wain McFarlane as partner and music director, with plans incorporate live music into the new vision of the restaurant as they go forward. There will be some chill vibes on that patio this summer.

>> Trax Burger Bar is back open in the North Loop. They are whipping up the garage door walls and readying for patio and indoor dining. And they are offering a Get Some, Give Some program: every entrée purchased will result in a meal donated toSecond Harvest Heartland.

>> Eastside is going to run with their Spanish ham and seafood walk-up bar called La Pistola for the time being. Pop in on Th-Sa from 3-8pm for a little fancy grab n go picnic nosh that's all packed up and ready for you walk. They'll even give you a map to nearby park points.

>> It's good to know that Uptown's Nightingale is back in action, and with an open bar and patio! Make your reservations but know there is room saved for walk ins. Full menu, and curbside is still available.

>> We have moved and flipped and whammied that other guide into the more shapely MSP Takeout, Patio, and Indoor Dining Guide. It is both our pain and pleasure to keep that beasty as updated and correct as possible with changes.

Closes, Cancellations, and Cuts

+ In Bloom, the region's first live fire cooking restaurant anchoring the Keg & Case Market, has decided they will not reopen.

+ ONE Fermentary has officially closed after head brewer and co-owner Ramsey Louder resigned.

+ The state fair circuit is a wrap: Texas State Fair has been nixed for 2020.