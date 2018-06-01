× Expand Donut on a plate in the grass.

June kicks off today with National Donut Day, so you KNOW it's going to be a summer to remember. How could it not? Our best river town is calling you with low country cooking. Our best big lake town beckons with smoked deli meats and a bar/brewery combo. And since the national media can't get enough of our local bar scene, we'll just raise a glass to the next few months of living easy.

OPENS

>> Pearl & the Thief officially opened in Stills this week. It's a looker. They rehabbed the old Pub 112 and now it's gone all beach glass with seafoam and 'Nawlins trumpet vibes. The low-country menu, that is inspired by chef Justin Sutherland's grandma's cooking, is big on the oysters, grits, and more seafood centric than you'd think. The second floor lounge and bar will be a great whiskey hang, I believe.

>> Up in Duluth, The Ripple Bar is now open for cocktails ... inside Hoops Brewing. Because they're just smarter up there.

>> In the former Red Lantern Sushi spot in White Bear Lake, Burger Bar is now open from the folks behind Ingredients Cafe. The quick-service spot serves smashed patty griddle burgers, plus roast beef sandwiches, and they're not too far from the docks, dear boaters.

>> Samesies out west, Craft Burger has taken the spot where Farm + Vine once stood in the Ridgedale area. Owner Doug Sams has switched from healthy bowl to burgers. Using locally and humanely raised meats, including Peterson Farms Craft Meats, the shop serves a short list of burgers, chicken sandwiches, salad bowls, and fries.

>> Hey, you headed up north to do some biking? Maybe the Cuyuna Lakes State Trail? You should know that The Happy Otter Wood Fired PIzza shack is now open and serving trailside, just outside of Riverton. Cinnamon rolls for breakfast, pizzas for everything else.

CLOSES

>> Well, cute little Payne Avenue pioneer Ward 6 will close on Sunday. It was a good run, they said.

>> (Fabulous) Fern's on Cathedral Hill closed this week too.

COMING SOON

>> Hibachi Daruma is the next food truck to go storefront in Mpls. The truck serving Japanese hibachi grilled chicken, shrimp, plus lo mein noodles and gyoza will open up shop at 820 Marquette, in the former Bombay Bistro location.

>> Hotel Lora, the wicked cool boutique hotel being carved out of the caves and historic Wolf brewery on Stillwater's Main Street, will open to the public on June 18. When it does, it will have a full-service restaurant called Feller, where chef Sam Collins will serve locally sourced plates that riff on what he thinks the founders of Stillwater would have eaten. The adjoining bar will be known as The Long Goodbye, serving beer, wine, craft spirits, and small plates. And Made will be the house coffee shop offering fresh juices. Stills is BUMPING.

>> Speaking of Duluth, if you're heading up for All Pints North in July, you'll probably want to check out Corktown Deli & Brews, which will be opening within a few weeks. It's from the gang behind the popular OMC Smokehouse, which means all their deli meats will be home smoked, and all the shmears and sauces scratch-made. I sneak peeked a menu that had a cold Knuckle Sandwich (roast beef, white cheddar, brined onions, pickled jalapenos, roast red peppers, ramp vinegar, spicy mustard, horsey aioli) and a hot Porcine Princess (sliced porchetta, roasted red pepper, dressed greens, lemon caper chimmichurri). Road trip?

>> Forest to Fork will be one of the new shops in the looming Keg & Case Market. Mike Kempenich and friends will be growing and selling mushrooms, and other foraged goodies. Don't forget to check them out at Wild Foods Fandango this Sunday.

NEWS

>> Do you love SUMMER? Do you want to get all the inside intel, share tips, and collude to make 2018 the year that summer kicked wicked ass? Then crack open a can of wine and join our limited-edition Summer in the Twin Cities Facebook group. We'll have editors weighing in with saucy tips, best patio recs, and hot happenings around town for the next three months. Joining is easier than making a pair of cut-offs, and then there's all your summer stuff in one nifty place.

>> Those national cats can't help but love our libations. Both Marvel Bar and GYST have been named to Esquire's Best Bars In America 2018.

AGENDA

>> Hey Homers, it's National Donut Day! Skip the chains and get your fried dough deals from your local donut pals. There's donut beeeeer heeeeeeere.

>> There are still tickets for tonight's Cocktails at the Castle at ASI. The theme is Fantastical Worlds this time, and that's got nothing but potential when mixed with booze. Tons of great music, plus make your own seed bombs, talk moss, get in on a creepy scavenger hunt, and drink cocktails.

>> It's Brittany, bitch. Wait, not Britney. Got it. Kick off MN Cider Week with a special Brittany brunch pop-up at St. Genevieve with locally made and imported French inspired ciders doing all the easy lifting. Also: escargot, buckwheat galette with ham and gruyere ... mmmmm.

>> Did I forget to mention that it's MN Cider Week? Saturday through Jun 9, there are tons of dinner, events, tap takeovers, even a ukulele show with a side of barrel tapping.

>> Say Happy Birthday to the best birthday cake maker in all the land. Michelle Gayer's Salty Tart turned 10 years, so she's throwing a party on Sunday! Pop over to the bakery in Uptown and have some free cake, pour some beers, bring the kids and dogs, maybe a party hat or two.

>> Sunday is also the 45th Annual Grand Ol Day party on Grand Ave! I mean holy buckets, that means that summer didn't actually exist until 1973, because how can you have summer without Grand Ol Day giving you the keys?

>> The Science Museum of MN and Blackstack Brewing have collaborated on a special brew celebrating Dustin's Stranger Things sweatshirt and all the great funds raised by our weird obsessions. Thunder Lizard IPA will be released on Tu. Jun. 5, and should be required drinking for all nerds. The family friendly release party will include science demos, performance by the Badinovs, and tons of swag.

