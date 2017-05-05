Suddenly, We Derby.

× Expand Mint Julep

When I was a hat-loving, bourbon-soaked 20-something, you couldn't find a Kentucky Derby party to crush a mint leaf at. Now, we find ourselves simply awash with fetes that celebrate the hottest two minutes in sports (and bourbon, and hats). That this weekend also sports Cinco de Mayo flavor, and the fact that Comic Con is in town, could make for a very interesting Uber night on Saturday. Not your jam? There are more farmers markets, new sushi, and Fondo fun for the bike set.

OPENS

>> Colossal Cafe is open in their new spot, the former Pilgrimage Cafe on 38th, just a mile down the road from the original. Bigger space, patio time, with the same flappers you love. The original location will be reopened with a new concept, rumors have it going to a St. Paul chef ...

>> Midtown Farmers Market is open as of this Saturday and they are throwing down with a food truck rally! Jam your market bag with ramps, greens, and peas ... then jam your face with pizzas, momos, and Kabomlettes. Seems fair.

>> There's new life in the old Origami in North Loop, and it's damn elegant. Kado no Mise is now open on the ground floor. Kaiseki Furukawa will open later this summer on the second floor, complete with a Japanese whisky bar.

>> In Nordeast, 56 Brewing is opening their spanky new taproom today. They've always been big fans of the Garden-to-Growler idea, and can give helpful hints if you're thinking about your own hop garden.

CLOSES

>> With a short two month run, Hennepin Steam Room has closed. It was the fuller service/live music restaurant concept that took over the Tangiers space in the North Loop. It seems that there were some inside management/ownership issues, so it probably won't take too long for something else to snap up the retooled space.

>> Sad news for Lowertown, Tanpopo has announced that they will be closing up shop as of May 23rd. It sounds like they, too will be getting another concept there in the near future.

>> Or not even opening: Mrs. Dumpling, which was supposed to take over the Milio's shop on the hot corner of LynLake, will no longer try to open there. Or anywhere in the near future. The dream of dumplings is on indefinite hold.

NEWS

>> American Hero and Major League Eater Joey Chestnut is in town to eat tacos, a lot of tacos in short amount of time at Mystic Lake tonight. Fascinated? You may want to tune into Mpls.St.Paul Facebook for a live interview with the gent around 10:30am today.

AGENDA

>> You want to Cinco this de Mayo? My top two picks are the hog dinner party at Pajarito and the elote-fueled patio hang at El Burrito Mercado. Plus $7 margs at Sonora Grill all day today. But here's a list of other fun ways to taco the night away, just remember it's not Mexican Independence Day, it's about the Battle of Puebla. And that's one to grow on.

>> Hey fellow nerds, when you're done with comicon this weekend, and are craving some precious taters or pan galactic gargle blaster, take your cos play to a spot where no one will look askance at your slave Leia outfit. Hell's Kitchen is just a few blocks from the convention center, the food is delish, it's open plenty of hours, and they are in our tribe.

>> Saturday is Derby Day and that means mint juleps, big hats, and a horse race you'll likely miss because of all the bourbon and big hats. Bygones. There are tons of parties to go to! If you are into the polo pony set, check out the Derby Day Affair on Nicollet Island that comes with a lavish lunch and fashion show. If you're into actual horse racing, head out to Canterbury Park's Derby Day which includes live races and family fun activities. But if you're just into showy hats and cheeky fun, hit up Betty Danger's Derbutante for Derby mini-golf, croquet, ponies (both real, televised, and inflatable), and a mint julep bar to slish into.

>> If you don't Derby, there's a block party celebrating the 4th year of the Fulton Grand Fondo bike race on Saturday at the production brewery site in Nordeast (not the taproom). You can bike, if you must, or you can support the bikers by hanging out and drinking beers (sounds better, yeah?) while listening to live music, eating from food trucks, and talking about how you are TOTALLY going to bike the full 100 miles next year.

>> Feeling the need to gat a little religious? Stick in your lane and attend the Blessing of the Maibock at Town Hall Brewery on Saturday. Every year those saintly brewers release their Maibock lager with a blessing and house toast. Then they open the taps and pour free beer for everyone, the miracle workers that they are. Amen.

>> Fresh off his TOTAL ROBBERY at the James Beard Awards, Chef Steven Brown is taking his show to St. Paul. He's throwing a cool collaboration dinner with Tilia/Heirloom and chef Wyatt Evans on Mon. 05/08. There will be four seating times for the six course meal which will run you $70 for things like bone marrow custard, Guinea hen roulade, and Carolina Gold rice with morels and egg yolk fudge, which might be a way to knock some meaning into a Monday night.

>> Eat here, get gas. This is one of my favorite pop-up plans: Next weekend 05/12-13, Prairie Dogs Hot Dogs will be at Bobby & Steve's Auto World on Central Ave. No roller dogs for you, put down the Icee, these are dawgs worthy of a Diners Drive-Ins & Dives show!