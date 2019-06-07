× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Happy National Doughnut Day!

As you jam a giant frosted yeasted bomb of dough into your face, just know that National Doughnut Day is more than a social media gimmick. The history of Doughnut Day stretches all the way back to 1938 and honors some sturdy ladies of World War I who uprooted their lives to make donuts for soldiers. Speaking of, the Women's World Cup kicks off today and that's the greatest team of sturdy women on the planet, actually. So go watch some footie, loll in a lady chef's parking lot pool in the city, or give cheers to the women behind your new favorite grilled cheese shop.

OPENS

>> China comes to Payne Avenue! Golden Horseshoe is the name of the new Sichuan food residency popping-up at Eddie Wu's Cook St. Paul for the next three months. Chef Gen Lee, who runs restaurants in DC with the famed Peter Chang, has created the menu which will be run by chef DaiCan Chang, from Chongqing, China. Thu-Su, from 5-9p, you'll be able to report to Payne Ave for dan dan noodles, cilantro fish rolls, crispy pork belly, ma po tofu, cumin lamb chops, and Sichuan dry pot. More dishes will be added through the residency, while the regular Cook menu will be available during regular hours

>> Those snappy ladies have successfully opened Cheese Louise in Linden Hills. The grilled cheese shop has a couple of salads, a side soup and chili situation, plus six dare we say elevated cheesy sammiches and a Zippy Gouda Burger. Feeling it.

>> Also in the neighborhood, Jinx Tea has opened in the former Great Clips at 45th and France. Another food truck gone storefront, they offer high-quality tea drinks that do not go the overly sweet route.

>> T. Rex Cookies has officially relocated to Eagan and opened a bright and cool shop with massive cookies. All the dino huge cookies for the south metro I guess.

>> The Nomad World Pub has changed ownership. Part of the legal deal meant a name change, and it will now be known as Part Wolf, wile promising to continue the tradition of bocce, live local music and footie.

CLOSES

>> Snuffy's Malt Shop in Highland is closing after 25 years. The burger and malt den decided not to renew the lease dues to a few factors, including increased rent and property taxes. But, a new Bloomington location just opened in April, so it's not like Snuffy's is vanishing.

>> Over the last weekend 12welve Eyes Brewing in St. Paul's Lowertown closed their doors just shy of their 2nd birthday. No hot takes, just too bad.

>> Vieux Carré, the jazz club which revived the old Artists Quarter in St. Paul, will close at the end of June. You can still get in on the Twin Cities Jazz Festival before it's done.

COMING SOON

>> The cult favorite bbq of Camden is coming to St. Paul. FireBox Deli has announced it will open another location in a former floral shop near Allianz Field. Look for their sassy pulled pork, brisket, rib tips, chicken, and wings to show up later this summer if all goes well.

>> Kieran's Kitchen Northeast is what will take over the newly renovated former Draft Horse spot in the FOOD building. It will be a counter-style cafe, deli, and bar using local ingredients and connect people to the source of their ingredients. No idea when they'll open, but they're hiring.

NEWS

>> Michelle Gayer is leaving her iconic bakery, The Salty Tart. Tim McKee, who brought the bakery into the Lowertown Market House Collaborative will keep the spot running, with veteran baker Adrienne Odom taking the reigns. Gayer will take some time off and eventually join the Taher group when she's ready.

>> Stillwater's Chilkoot Cafe & Cyclery has had a transition. Founder Lee Stylos has stepped back from the cafe, while remaining involved on the bike side. Local regulars Kat and Mike Duncan have taken over as proprietors of the cafe side, promising to keep the legacy alive and the coffee strong.

>> I feel like if New York could make a wormhole to Mpls., it would open at the front door of Young Joni. The garage-chic back bar as landed on Esquire's vaunted Best Bars in America list. For good reason.

>> This is a little inside baseball, but Fortune Fish (formerly Coastal Seafoods) has purchased local gourmet ingredient importers, Classic Provisions.

AGENDA

>> For real you can get so many good donuts all around towns this morning, but why let the fried dough stop after noon? Check out Donutland this weekend at Rosedale. Four large installations will discuss the history of Doughnut Day, and yes, you can have your photo by the donut wll and eat your doughy bits too.

>> The Women's World Cup starts today, and there are oodles of bars and watching parties so that you can pay reverence to the greatest team on the planet. The US Women's National Team (they call themselves The Gals) are favored to top their hat trick with another cup this year, their first game is next Tuesday afternoon at 2pm. Ditch work accordingly.

>> You look like you need a little Friday night karaoke at El Burrito Mpls, just sayin.

>> I can't believe it's really happening, but it is. Hola Arepa's 5th Anniversary is a Parking Lot Pool Party on Saturday! Yes, their parking lot is being taken over by TWO GIANT POOLS with swim-up bar action. The party and the music is free, but you can buy VIP tix for extra pool access and swim-swag, or just buy pool access when you get there. OOL RULES must be followed, notice there's no P in there, let's keep it that way, hmmm?

>> Insight Brewing wants you to Goat to Your Happy Place. Yep, they're bringing 20 goats to the brewery on Saturday to pet and play with, for free. Because your mental health might depend on some goat pets. There will be some special cask tappings, and food trucks will be around if you're able to leave the pens.

>> This is the summer to go natural. I'm talking wines, you cheeky bits. Henry & Son is hosting a tasting of Natural Wines You've Never Heard Of on Monday in the store. Free and open to pop in and try some funky good sips, and 10% off of the featured wines.

>> Get tickets NOW for next Saturday Jun 15's Burgers & Rosé party at Book Club. For $25, the bash will give you plenty of sips of pink wine, a fabulous burger meal, and at chance at ping-pong domination if you so choose.