× Expand Crushing Grapes for Wine - Shutterstock

This week brought out some scarves, boots, and pumpkin-spiced trinkets that had the flip-flop set screaming, "We have until the 22nd, stop stealing summer from us!" Of all the seasonal transitions, this one may be hardest for us. Fall into winter happens so fast. Winter into spring happens while we're in Arizona. Spring into summer? Is there a difference when we start wearing shorts at 50 degrees? Take it in stride with a visit to an apple orchard opening, plan your pedicures around your grape stomp schedule, or honor those changing northern colors with a new beer. See? That wasn't so hard.

CLOSES

>> The Butcher Block in Northeast has quietly closed up shop. Plenty of people wondered how they had been keeping the lights on for so long, as it never seemed busy. There was hope for Fillipo Caffari's Italian restaurant when they busted into the next space and added a bar, and windows, but it seems not enough. Rumors say that someone else is already ready to inherit the space.

>> Apparently all the Baja Sol shops around the metro closed. Like a giant EMP for Cali-burritos went off.

COMING SOON/NEWS

(since so much dropped this week)

>> Post-FEED last Friday we heard that Tim McKee had lured Salty Tart across the river for his Market House Collaborative, like the minx he is. He's also snatched Shane Oporto to be the chef at the Octo Fishbar, the restaurant which will use on-site Almanac Fish Market fish. And Peterson Craftsman Meats will be cutting cows (not counting crows).

>> Lenny Russo is BACK in the game! He'll be taking over the F.Scott and Zelda hang, The Commodore and giving it a bit more food sparkle. That space is divine, the food should be too. He's a long time Rupp fan, so this could be really good for all of us.

>> If you go to the MN Lit Crawl next weekend, you'll be able to sneaky peek Kim Bartmann's new bubbles bar, Trapeze. It should open officially very soon after that.

AGENDA

>> It's opening weekend for Sweetland Orchard, which is a bonny bonny place to kick off your orchard season. Down in Webster, they'll have a whole bunch of apple varieties, fresh-pressed ciders, just-picked pears, and that Minnesota Mule hard cider from the State Fair will be available in bottles.

>> If you haven't shaken the cheese curd batter from your mind, you could head out to Wayzata for James J. Hill Days this weekend. There will be rides, games, dachshund races (so many, it's shocking), food trucks and stalls, fireworks, and a Rails + Ales beer fest. If you go, catch Castle Danger Brewing from Two Harbors and see if they have the experimental Maple Märzen, a lager brewed with maple syrup. They'll be donating 5% of total sales from this seasonal brew to the Superior Hiking Trail to help fund a bridge over Split Rock River, and that's good for foliage freaks.

>> Or clean it up and take in the Twin Cites Veg Fest on Saturday in Como Park. If you've been wondering about the so-hot-right-now plant-based diet kids, and how they do it, this might be your gateway. There are food demos and sampling all day, from plant-based cheeses to vegan desserts.

>> Lakes & Legends Brewing is closing down the block on Saturday for a little Harvest Fest 2017. They are whooping up with the bounty of the season, bringing in farmers who they partner with on their beers, educators from the Department of Ag, local craft vendors and bands, plus plenty of beer and food trucks for the chillin'. Get a megadilla from Flagsmash for me, will ya?

>> There's still time to get out of town this weekend, so just head north and aim for the Boot in the Barn Party by Northern Waters Smokehaus in Duluth on Saturday. This is porketta country, and you should learn from the source about the porky fennel-jabbed goodness while sitting in a gorgeous old barn at a five course dinner in the North. It's your birthright.

>> Sunday Funday can now, officially, be taken to 11 with Bingo Brunch at Can Can Wonderland this Sunday. The bloody bar opens at 10:30, the ballyhoo starts forthwith at the $15 all-you-can-eat buffet brunch rodeo. The Bittercube boys have whipped up some cocktails made with Bad Larry's hard coffee, so that should bring your bingo skills right in line.

>> Put those piggies to work, it's grape stompin' time! Sovereign Estate in Waconia will be crushing to live music this whole weekend with their Grape Jam & Stomp. In the opposite direction, grape stomping can be done this Sat/Sun at St. Croix Vineyards near Stillwater. One of the biggest and most badass grape stomping fests has to be out at Carlos Creek Winery where, on 9/15-17 some 300 teams will stomp 10,000+ lbs. of grapes amidst 12 bands, food vendors, and all sorts of shenanigans. Or head out to Crow River Winery on 9/23 for a whole day of stomping fun.

>> This one sells out usually, so hop on it. Get your tickets for ASI's Cocktails at the Castle on Fri. Sept. 15, where it will be all about the ladies. Celebrating women, there will be female artists, performances by Lady Midnight and DJ Keezy, and beer from the women-owned Urban Growler.

>> And I'm going to tell you now, and I'll also tell you later: get thee to Heyday's Third Annual Jerk Off on Sun. Sept. 17. Five local chefs will battle it out for jerk chicken supremecy while you sit back, drink $5 Red Stripe, and watch them sweat. There's also a rum punch competition that is how all Sundays should be. Spring for the VIP for the all-access hang if there are any tickets left.