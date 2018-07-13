× Expand Margarita on a blue tabletop

Remember, you don't have to have a cabin to be part of our tribe, your Minnesota card is still valid if you stay in town during the summer. Though, it is recommended, for proper certification, that you actually blow up your rut in these grasshopper days. Leaving work early to go to a cocktail room birthday party, coming to work late due to French bikes and savory waffles, or calling in summer to work, because the night before you learned the history of the margarita in nine drinks, all counts toward membership points.

OPENS

>> Fairgrounds Coffee & Tea opens in the North Loop tomorrow. Tea lovers, who often feel like second class sippers, will rejoice in the selection here and the choice for Matcha in your lattes and cortados.

>> The new InterContinental hotel at the airport opens this weekend. That means the the third version of Bradstreet Craftshouse, along with the new La Voya restaurant, will open too. Bradstreet will be more casual and have fun games along with the cocktails you've been missing. La Voya will feature finer dining with a comfortable vibe, showcasing MN ingredients for those fancy out of towners who might be staying the night. You can check them out during Restaurant Week! Later, check out Altitude, the 12th floor penthouse bar with a view you can't beat.

>> Summit Brewing has re-opened their taproom after a lengthy re-do. The Ratskeller has been given a fresh point of view, better seating, and some nice decor touches around the bar. They will be partying all weekend, and releasing all kinds of special beers for the occasion. Time to go visit the OG.

CLOSES

>> District Fresh Kitchen & Bar in Wayzata has closed, temporarily, sorta. The notice says that they'll be responding to Wayzata'a changing dining scene by remodeling and presenting a new concept, with a new chef and operating partner. They promise a new dining experience that is both "delicious and unique" to debut this September.

>> The Beer Dabbler store on West 7th will be closing their doors after this Saturday's huge tent sale, so get over for your local brew merch on sale! The shop will continue to sell the goods online, and plans to pop-up at the State Fair and all around the metro. So fear not, your koozie collection will live on.

COMING SOON

>> Unless you're still on vacation, you've probably heard that Ann Kim and her Veritas Hospitality Crew, is taking over the Lucia's space in Uptown. The lady is obsessed with fresh tortillas and hopes to get a Mexican-inspired restaurant open there by next summer.

AGENDA

>> Oh hey, SUMMER RESTAURANT WEEK!!!!

>> All I can tell you is, if you are even a wee bit into the Tour de France, you should be watching it live nearly every morning (through July 20) at the Birchwood Cafe, where a savory waffle and cafe au lait will buffer the tension you feel about Froome and make the alps seem not so bad.

>> Happy Big 3 Tattersall Distilling! If you're keeping count, they've already been partying since Wednesday, what have you been doing since Wednesday? Well, then get over and join in the live musics, food truck specials, drinky drinks, merch sitch, and boozy ice cream antics that goes through Sunday where SOLID GOLD tops it off like a cherry.

>> Boom Days is the Boom Island Brewing Co.'s three day celebration of beer, bands, and bikes. It starts tonight with the release of the Petit Rosé, but then rolls all weekend long with free yoga, bike shop demos, live musics, a homebrew competition, and just a mess of Belgian-style beers.

>> Find your inner drum beat and match it to the outer drum beat that will resonate all Saturday and Sunday at the Dragon Festival on Lake Phalen. Celebrating the cultures of the Asian-Pacific, this free family-oriented festival is one for your bucket list: full of life, multi-cultural, gorgeous, thrilling, and tasty (what with all the food booths).

>> Sunday is for all things Frenchy, no? It's Bastille Day so grab a baguette for Cafe Barbette’s band-filled block party in Uptown, then openly ogle vintage Citroën cars and snack on Meritage nosh at the Landmark Center in St. Paul. If you plan to be watching France vs. Croatia at a World Cup Beer Brunch at that time, prepare by enjoying the soiree at St. Genevieve on Friday with an afternoon of outdoor grilled oysters and champagne, or head out to Bellecour on Saturday for a little soigné patio party avec grilled sausages and games.

>> The Sample Room is 16! Which means they can legally drive, if only they'd get their damn license and come pick us up. Actually, it's their Golden Birthday, so starting on the Monday the 16th, they'll be rolling back the prices on their menu to 2002 all week on lunch, dinner, and cocktails. Remember 2002 and all that Axis of Evil talk? Good times.

>> The History of the Margarita in nine drinks. I wasn't kidding. On a Monday at Bar Luchador with a smacking good cadre of food/liquorati. Clear your Tuesday calendar now.

>> There are still tickets for the Saint Dinette Heritage Dinner Series on Monday night. Chef Adam Eaton and his kitchen crew will take a break from making bagels to explore Asia. Six courses will include dishes like Kung Pao Sweet Breads, Shrimp Noodles, Peking Duck, and a Mac Daddy Bao Bun! It's $85 all in with food, tax, and tip, but bevvies are extra.

Photo from shutterstock.com

