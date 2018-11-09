× Expand Slice of blueberry pie on a plate

Maybe we’ve all learned to better navigate the Thanksgiving table chatter since 2016, but here’s hoping that if there’s a little red on one side, and a little blue on the other, that we can all come together and stay purple in the name of gratitude. There’s a lot to be thankful for: turkey grilling classes, putt-putt for charity, and the advent of cocktails for all.

OPENS

>> Cute little Standish Cafe is now open on E. 38th in the former Colossal Cafe spot. Joe Schlarbaum took over the spot and did a quick turn around. A former Key's Cafe guy, he's tuned up for breakfast, and the place is open from 7am to 3pm every day but Monday. Might slip in for brussel sprout hash with pancetta and goat cheese, some FTPs (French toast pancakes?!), or what sounds like a decent brunch burger on an English muffin. Also on the menu: AEBLESKIVERS!

>> It sounds like Sweet Chow is open again (honestly missed that it had been closed for a few weeks). Seems that they've had a bit of a labor crunch (welcome) and had to re-structure some things, re-train, and re-focus. They are launching with the winter menu tonight, but that fried rice is still yum city.

>> Wooley's Kitchen & Bar, a Bloomington staple for good steaks since 1986, is re-opening this weekend. They've had some work done, zipped up the bar and given it a mod fresh look. Go celebrate with them and be rewarded with 50% off steaks and bottles of wine, other food specials, live music and tastings.

CLOSES

>> Here's a nice thing Haskell's is doing. Since their Chanhassen store closed/switched hands/is no longer a Haskell's, they are offering FREE delivery to Eden Prairie and Chan through the end of the year. Needed in #feastseason. Also, their Fall Sale is on through the 11th and there are still plenty of dealios.

COMING SOON

>> Chef Erick Harcey has a new project on the horizon, but don't think North Loop ... think North of North Loop. Even Norther. He's opening Willard's in December, in his hometown of Cambridge.

NEWS

>> The best news of the week is that most of you certainly did Vote YES to allow Minneapolis restaurants an easier path to that liquor license that lets them serve us all cocktails. Well. Done. You. *clink*

AGENDA

>> The Mill City Farmers Market indoor season has officially begun! This Saturday, starting at 10am, they'll be selling the goods from inside the Mill City Museum. And on Sunday, it's the Kingfield/Fulton/Nokomis indoor market at Bachmann's. This is your dress rehearsal for the Feast. Next weekend is GO TIME.

>> It's a whole Thanksgiving bonanza this Sat/Sun at Kitchen Window. Not only are they having a massive sale on Le Creuset cookware (THINK how insta-worthy your table will be!), but they have FREE seminars all day that will unlock the mysteries of grilling turkeys, crack open your palate with creative sides, and teach you to become the peculiar purple pie man of porcupine peak.

>> This is about the only kind of golf you're going to get for a few months, so grab a few pals and hit the lil' links at the Putt-Putt- Brewery Crawl this Saturday. It's all in the name of feeding the homeless and the hungry, so get the foursome together, come up with a costume/theme, and plunk down your $30. You get your first beer free, as you manage the holes set up at Pryes, Utepils, Bau Haus, Clockwork, and 56 Brewing. Keep score as you flow from brewery to brewery, then land at Pryes for the big tally and Judge Smails will give you a huge prize. Hmmm? Hmmmmm? Hmmm?

>> Don't know if you noticed or not, but we are having a bit of a soul food moment in town. So much good stuff being cooked and eaten! Our favorite neo-soul food family is back with their 1 year anniversary Soul Bowl pop-up this Sunday at Breaking Bread Cafe. Some of you will be happy to know that the Jimmy Jam Candied Yams are vegan, and others will be too busy stuffing their faces to care.

>> Best way to pump up your mid-week eating is to tuck into the Autumnal Dinner with Doug & Denny at Esker Grove. Chefs Doug Flicker and Denny Leaf-Smith are cooking a five course dinner that is veggie & grain focused. If you ever needed some inspiration to kick your veggie feating into overdrive, wouldn't it be by tasting golden beet lox on a sumac bagel with horseradish? Tuesday and Wednesday never had it so good.

>> You better crack on this right quick. I'll be hanging with legendary whiskey man Bernie Lubbers at Marvel Bar on Tues., Nov. 27 for a little Bourbon and Bluegrass sesh. We'll be sipping five lovely bourbons while Lubbers plays us through the history of whiskey, to the strumming of strings. This will sell out!

Photo from shutterstock.com

Sign up for our newsletter to get inside access to the latest local food and dining buzz.