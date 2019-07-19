× Expand The Feed

It feels like the mosquitoes were plotting this year. They lurked and hid and some of us thought maybe climate change had at least brought us one good riddance, but no. The unofficial state bird is back with a vengeance. But we are a hardy bunch and as we frolic in our too few sultry days, we're not going to let the pests win. So get out to a burger night on a burger farm, take your morning coffee with righteous pastries on a new patio, and scoot your booty out to watch movies in the park with the appropriate take out containers. We shall not be driven inside!

OPENS

>> Rose Street Patisserie has a new bakery and cafe on West Seventh. Taking over the last unused structure on the historic Schmidt Brewery campus, the cafe brings a much-needed breakfast spot to the apartment dwellers and businesses. The small space occupies what was once the brewery's corporate offices, but is now a bright and open cafe. Breakfast sandwiches, an ethereal laminated dough French Toast, plus all the caneles, pastries, and solid baguette sandwich offerings you can handle. Plus, stroll down the hall to see the new baking facilities that offer the company expanded space and actual daylight exposure for its bakers. Out of the basement, into the brewery?

>> A new organic distillery called Ida Graves is now open in Alexandria. They are single-batch distillers, working off of a 150-gallon still, and using only organic ingredients from the state. The shop sits on 77 acres next to Lake Ida, and abuts the Lake Ida Cemetery, "reminding us that while our time is limited, our impact ripples through generations," hence the name. They have a seasonal raw honey vodka, and a five botanical gin currently, which can be found in some liquor stores around town. No cocktail room yet, that's in the next phase.

>> The Loon Cafe in St. Paul quietly opened in the middle of June! Taking over the former Great Waters Brewery, the iconic Minneapolis institution has apparently had no problem winning over the St. Pauli kids. Pecos River Red is on the menu, chili fans, but also the ultra-comforting bowl of chicken wild rice soup (tuck that knowledge in your pocket for October).

>> And I'm pretty psyched to welcome back Alemar Cheese Co. to the town. The cheese magicians who create Bent River, Blue Earth, and the funktastic Good Thunder cheeses are in operation back in Minneapolis in the Food Building in Nordeast. So long Mankato, I never knew ye.

COMING SOON

>> There's a new natural wine bar on the horizon, Bar Brava will open near the North Loop this fall. Dan Rice and Chef Nick Anderson are getting help from Jill Mott and Henry & Son to create a list of over 100 natural wines for the sipping. Look for wine appropriate foods six nights a week, coming in October.

>> Get ready for Erik Skaar's new Lake Minnetonka eatery, known as Vann, to open sometime in the first week of August. The small space is a family affair, but the Seattle-trained chef is promising minimalist but flavorful fish-forward menus for the 45 seat shop. It's a far cry from its life as Tonka BBQ, TG.

>> Graze Provisions & Libations food hall that is coming to the North Loop rather soonish, has begun leaking out the six chef-driven concepts that will drive it. Looks like Mid-Nord Empanadas & Churros food truck will be one (and I have hot intel that Flagsmash will be another). Stay tuned to find out all six!

NEWS

>> Lenny Russo is leaving town. But ... is he? The iconic local chef has taken a job as Corporate Director of Food and Beverage Operations for a collection of restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina. Will he come back? Would you?

AGENDA

>> You know what you should do tonight? Get in the car and drive out to the farm for Burger Night! Together Farms in Mondovi is just a nice ride through the countryside, and it lands you with live music, dogs and chickens to pet, games to play, and frikkin' delicious grass-fed burgers to eat from this organically worked farm. And because it's Wisconsin, there's a bar on this farm.

>> Kids, Captain Marvel is playing at the Lake Harriet Bandshell tonight and if you think that Carol Danvers would skip one of those Outside-In Chili Dogs from Bread & Pickle, you're probably a Skrull.

>> If you super loved the Little Mekong Night Market like I did, or you super missed it because you were out of town, it's time to get egg-roll level happy. Each Sa-Sun for the rest of the summer, Little Mekong vendors will be popping up at Keg & Case, like a mini-market! Check out Miss Papaya, Donburi, and Eat in Bangkok among other vendors this weekend, from 5-Midnight Saturdays and 3-10pm on Sundays.

>> The Anoka Food Truck Fest goes down on Saturday. More than 45 trucks will be gathering right downtown on Jackson Street, ready to serve up all the goods. Free to attend, but snacks and beer will cost you, although this event does benefit Feed My Starving Children, so the more you eat the more you give.

>> Open Streets this Sunday stretches from East Lake Street by the Midtown Global Market, down to Minnehaha Avenue where it hooks South and carries the party all the way down to, basically, the Falls. That's a hoofer! But to sustain yourself along the way, find such things as the Craft Beverage Garden outside of Moon Palace Books, lavender lemonades at The Howe, and the brand new Peace Coffee Truck outside their shop.

>> Very happy that it's time for the Pét-Fete again at Henry & Son! On Monday, get down to the wine shop to sample and learn about Pétillant Naturel or pet-nat wines which are a type of natural bubbles that finish their first fermentation in the bottle. Learn from some of the best in the biz, they'll be popping caps from 4-7pm and all bottles of pet-nats will be 10-15% off that night.

>> I don't even know if you can take this amount of public thrashing, but the 2019 Somm Slam is going down this Tuesday at Monnello. For $150/person, you will get ringside seats (and a four course dinner with wines, ahem), while 8 local sommeliers battle to win your palate. Each course of the meal will be served with two competing pairings, the somm who best matches the dish will win the round, and one will win top wino bragging rights for the whole night! I'll be a judge, let's drink the wines and get judgey.

>> The Great Midwest Rib Fest kicks off next Thursday at Mystic Lake. Besides all the free music going down all weekend, and the competition level barbecue to be chewed on, you get a chance to see competitive eater Joey Chestnut shatter his own world record by eating almost 14 pounds of pork in under 12 minutes! *not gonna make a pig out joke, not gonna make a pig out joke*