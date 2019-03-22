Spring Official

× Expand Spring is here!

Nothing brings the kind of joy that comes from a stretch of 50-degree days at the beginning of Spring. So many celebratory bare legs from high schoolers and runners. Flip flops dodge the still melting snow with smug agility. Do we spy a table on that freshly shoveled and swept patio? Perhaps we do. It's not all to say there won't be another ice age before we hit ice out, but meanwhile, click your heels and go visit a new smoky joint across the river, check out some chocolate, and welcome home the Boys of Summer on opening day.

OPENS

>> Don't touch the pitch, but as of today the MNUFC Brew Hall is now open at the brand spanking new Allianz Field. This will be a year-round component of the stadium, and be open to the public even on non-game or event days. The 4,100 sqft pub has 96 taps on one long central system that's rigged on both sides, so that when the window walls open during gameplay, service can be much faster. You know, you only have that one half-time folks. Also open, the Black & Blue Team store for your merch needs.

>> Take a drive and find Fire & Whiskey, Justin Sutherland's new restaurant in New Richmond, WI. Helmed by chef Shannel Winkel, the steakhouse boasts some 50 whiskies and classic cocktails. Besides chops of all sorts, they're cooking up fried pork rinds, cajun grilled chicken, and of course, a double trouble cheeseburger with fancy sauce. It's only about 45 minutes away (and a swish through 45th Parallel distillery makes a great package deal).

>> And then, because he's just not busy enough, Sutherland will officially launch Ox Cart Arcade & Rooftop next Thursday. The redo of the craft beer hall and rooftop in Lowertown comes with a distinct 80's/90's vibe. Arcade games, pizza poppers, cotton candy, sloppy joes, housemade pop tarts and boozy Tang on tap!

>> In Bloom is open for brunch starting this weekend. This is important because there's talk of venison chilequiles, prime beef hash with a fried egg, and hello: Dutch babies of both savory and sweet varieties. Brunch starts at 10am and runs until 2pm.

CLOSES

>> BUMMER. Score one more for the developers as Kelly's Depot Bar vanishes from St. Paul. The good dive bar with hot fries and a great greasy burger, which supported many a late-night excursion from post-shift restaurant workers, will serve it's last cold beer on April 30th.

NEWS

>> Sean Sherman and The Sioux Chef organization will be honored at The James Beard Awards this year during the Leadership Awards. The event honors five visionaries for their work in creating a better food world through sustainability, food justice, and public health. Last year, Sherman and Beth Dooley won a JBA for best book in the American category with The Sioux Chef’s Indigenous Kitchen.

>> Sad to hear that Freddie Manton, the chipper bloke at the door of Brit's Pub, has passed away at the age of 90. A true hospitalitarian, he'd been with pub since the beginning.

AGENDA

>> Friday Fish Fry!! Today's pick is the beautiful Our Lady of Lourdes, where the $12 adults/$5 kids order includes fried fish, french fries, cole slaw, cookies, and water. And if you're looking for something OTHER than fish, but still Lenten, the enchilada dinner at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church is on point. Running all day, from 11:30am-6:30pm, larger plates are $10, and to-go orders are sold at $20/doz.

>> Smack Shack is not having any more of this winter BS. It's opening the patio for Saturday's Heat Wave Happy Hour. From 1-3pm you can bask in whatever sun we get, and get a free cup of shrimp and corn chowder plus a little gin crush, while you welcome back your patio self.

>> Is it ever too early to amp up your Easter candy game? Maybe you should get out to St. Croix Chocolate Co. this Saturday for a little Spring Preview. Besides the fact that they are some of the most delicious chocolates around, the cuteness factor is +10 on sparkly eggs and bunnies and such. Head over from 11am-5pm, there will be samples.

>> Thank god it's time for Insight Brewing's Smoke Signals BBQ party on Saturday. There's a meat throw down between Minnesota BBQ, Clarin Family BBQ, and Pig Approved BBQ that should bathe that parking lot in smoke. Of course there are some stellar beers being released, like the Smoked Chili Scotch Gravity Well. And of course, banjos and boot stomping with live bluegrass all day long. This is a guaranteed good time.

>> Sunday is a very, very important day: Vaffledågen. Yes, it's Waffle Day at the American Swedish Institute. Swedish våfflor are a thinner, crispier treat than those bricks they eat over in Belgium. And they're heart-shaped, so: cute. Sweet and savory versions will be available all day, plus coffee or cocktails per how your heart leans.

>> A good way to roll into Monday might be to work on your vocab. But, wine vocab. The Ultimate Intro to Winespeak will help you clear your head about words like "varietal" and inch you closer to understanding why it's not bad when a professional calls a wine "barn-yardy". Yes, you drink in this class.

>> Thursday is Opening Day in Twins Territory, but even if you can't get in the ballpark you can welcome in the season. FireLake in Mpls is throwing their annual Pig on the Porch party. From 11am-3pm they'll be pouring $6 Lift Bridge Mango Blondes, and serving pulled pork banh mi and bison butter burgers for $9 and smoked brats for $7. Further from the stadium (and the traffic) Eastlake Brewery is hosting an Opening Day Watch Party. Taco Cat will be slinging dogs, the beer will flow, bring your old mitts for a little TLC, and they'll be raffling off Twins Tickets. Sawiiing battah.