Sportsball Sunday

× Expand Snack Stadium

I know y'all are fine-tuning your snack stadium schematics for Sunday's couch-festing, but just know that local chefs can professionally make those chicken wing struts if you need to focus on your avocado turf game. While you're waiting, consider making plans for a glide through the snow toward beer, go see a movie about a fugitive food poet, or make one last run up the hill for grass-fed steak and true hospitality—because by summer, it will vanish.

OPENS

>> New Bohemia Wurst + Bierhaus has opened in downtown St. Paul off of West 7th. Just blocks from the Xcel Center, this spot should kill it with the craft beers and crazy hot dogs. I'm still crushing on the giant pretzels, what.

CLOSES

>> News broke that Niver and Fratzke would be closing The Strip Club Meat & FIsh when the lease runs out in in July. It's just time, they're both moving forward with other projects and have decided to go out singing instead of crying. They've done their duty as an icon that helped shift and change the way we all eat now, and have given us enough time to pop in and say goodbye. But don't forget by local standard operating procedure, the Minnesota goodbye requires at least three formal goodbyes, and then one more long waving lingering goodbye as you pull out of the driveway and head down the road. Plan accordingly.

>> Also closing, the sweet and slightly Frenchy Grand Cafe owned by Dan and Mary Hunter. They, as well, have the feeling that they've run their course and are ready to hang it up. The cafe has changed hands and will close to do a bit of magic, re-emerging as something new for the neighborhood. Last day of service for them is Sunday.

AGENDA

>> Hey. All sandwiches at The St. Paul Meat Shop are $8 for the month of February. Yeah, the pastrami on rye. Yup, the roast beef on pretz bun too. You heard me, $8!

>> If you don't go see a movie about the greatest and worst burger innovation in the world, then go see a movie about one of the most intensely foodist poets that ever lived and ran from the law. Neruda opens tonight at the Lagoon.

>> If you need to get your Sunday snacks in line, you had better ORDER BY TODAY! Surly's Sports Feast box will run you $150, and net you a quart of chili, 8 pretz, pints of pimiento cheese and French onion dip, 2 lbs. of wings, and 12 smoked pork sliders, plus sauces. If you're thinking a touch smaller (you and your cat, say) maybe get on the horn for a Pork & Pickle Platter for $50, which still scores mini house-smoked ribs, fried chicken wings, mini turf & bird burgers, and just a few Buffalo chicken gizzards. Do not dally.

>> It's Loppet weekend folks, and by far one of the best events of winter is the Luminary Loppet which lets you glide or hike a candlelit trail toward a giant afterparty that has music, fire, and beer. It's also Red Bull Crashed Ice in St. Paul this weekend, which really means you should head down to all the tent parties with plenty of libations and street food on West 7th.

>> Were you aware that on Sunday, Republic + Bogarts Donut Co will be hosting a little brunchy pop up situation? It's not too taxing sleepy head, it's just $8 for a chance to pair up donuts with coffee/chocolate beers. Think of it as pre-gaming.

>> Tuesday 2/7 marks the first pop-up of the year for the Sioux-Chef. Sean Sherman and his crew will be cooking an indigenous meal with chef M. Karlos Baca of Ignacio, CO. Tickets are $90 and the menu includes elk with popped amaranth, Navajo tea smoked quail, trout with blue corn and bear root grits, and plenty of other things you had no idea came out of the ground to go in your mouth.

>> Next weekend the Chilly Open takes over Wayzata Bay with frozen lake golf, fat tire biking, ice bars, snowga, cinema + skates, and a chili cook off. Golfing tee times are sold out, but it's still a spectacle to behold, if only for the bar sleds that people build.

>> It's not too early to get your 2/18 tickets for Brews, Blues, & BBQ at Modist Brewing, so snap that up! Some of us are feeling that we need something to look forward to, and chums this could be it. Your $40 gets you a few pints of the crafty brews, some sliders and sides, and ear candy from four bluesy bands that will fill house and heads with warmth and conviviality.