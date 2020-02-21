× Expand Shutterstock Chicken Soup

Look, everyone you know is sick. And no, it's not coronavirus you drama queens. But it is a bummer. If you are among the walking healthy, you can certainly take this karmic moment and do some good. Bring some soup to someone, anything from white chicken chili to pho will earn you points. Raid the co-op for a kombucha drop off, there's something medicinal in that drink ... there has to be. Then, when you've racked up all your good will, treat yo'self with a night at a new basement bar, revel in the antioxidants from library tacos, and tuck into a smoky beef sandwich buffered by barreled beer. Good deeds beget good rewards.

OPENS

>> The basement bar at Travail is officially open in Robbinsdale. The rest of 3.0 will take a few more weeks to get open, but for now the dark and speakeasy-ish basement bar with player piano and creative drinks is ready for the hanging, W-Fr. Reservations are available for the small tables (2-4 peeps), but walk-ins are always welcome until the room fills up. There's a burger, poutine, and other bar snacks to hold you over until the big show starts.

CLOSES

>> Looks like the Heritage Tea House has served their last cup in St. Paul.

COMING SOON

>> Vellee Deli is expanding! The Vietnamese burrito truck that became a skyway spot is about to become a sit-down restaurant. Opening this spring on the ground floor of Northeast's Nordhaus building, Vellee will feature an expanded menu, a bar program, even a lovely patio.

>> Brasa is also expanding! News dropped that Alex Roberts and team is planning to move into the old Java Jacks space in South Minneapolis. It will be the third location, as long as the St. Paul spot doesn't end up as bulk quinoa bins in a proposed Lunds-Byerly's.

NEWS

>> Oh hey, it's Restaurant Week starting on Sunday!! Get down with some deals, you deserve it.

AGENDA

>> You still have time to get in on Town Hall Brewery's Barrel-Aged Week. OK, you have like two days, but you can still tap into the beer that started it all (and won gold in 2001) Czar Jack, and do yourself a favor and get one with a side of the barrel stave smoked prime rib sammy. It's a dream sandwich.

>> Serious karma points when you Give a Pint, Get a Pint at Broken Clock Brewing on Saturday. Donate through the Red Cross blood drive, and you'll get a token for a free beer. Blue Fire PIzza will be on site to keep you from the woozies, but be sure to register if you are stepping up to the bag.

>> Mayslack's is not effing around with their 9th Annual Chili Cook-off on Saturday, so buff your beans and cube your meats. The winning pot of hotness will bring home a $1,000 Visa gift card, with $300 for second and $200 for third. Free to enter, free to sample, glory and riches are in your tomatoey grasp!

>> Saturday is looking like the perfect day to head down to Shepherd's Way Farm for an Inside Look at Artisan Cheesemaking. We are talking about learning the whole process, from milk to cheese, and then getting some razzle-dazzle in too: home-scale ricotta? Renneting exercise? Of course you leave with knowledge, but also cheese.

>> And then Sunday is looking like the perfect day to slish over to Kieran's Kitchen for a learning session on Making Sourdough Pizza. Learn to properly mix dough, understand fermentation, learn the art of naturally leavened things. (Then take your cheese skillz and match them to your pizza skillz and live your fullest life).

>> The Travail Residency in Minneapolis is still getting its work out. Hoof it over on Sunday for a little Pork & Pickle Sandwich pop-up. Former Travailian Geoff Hausmann will be slinging po'boys and sweet-n-savory waffle sammies from 12-4pm.

>> Tired of your Taco Tuesday being a fast-food event? Why can't you just chill with your tacos? Well, you can. Join chef Gus Romero as he sets up in Mercy's basement Library Lounge for a Tuesday Taco Takeover. Mexican chef-driven tacos for $5, fresh juice margs for $12, house music, and a noticeable lack of plastic molded furniture.

>> It's Fat Tuesday y'all! If you're not down in NOLA you can still eat like you are at Cajun Boiling's Mardi Gras. Eat FREE crawfish, in fire level yo, while you suck down drink specials all day and BOGO beer (while supplies last). No bead throwing please, our hands are sticky.

>> The kids from Soul Bowl are taking a right turn and tossing up a new pop-up. B.A.D. Wingz is going down on Thursday at Glam Doll Donuts, and that's B.A.D as in Bold And Delicious. The big kick is flavor, not just in the sauce, but in the wing. Look for a signature ranch rub or a brown-sugar coffee rub on wings that are all things jumbo, boneless, whole, fried, and even cauliflower. I'm thinking you want to get to this one early.