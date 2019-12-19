This Saturday marks the Winter Solstice, the shortest day and longest night of the year. Other cultures might tend to hunker down and just try to sleep through the damn thing. But not our tribe. We're going to drain these twin towns of dark beers, air some Festivus grievances, and put mezcal in our hot cocoa while grilling tacos by the bonfire. It's going to be in the balmy 30's anyway, what else would we be doing?

OPENS

>> Station 81 is officially open at the Union Depot in St. Paul. Taking over the space vacated by Kaskaid, this new eatery is a project from Appetite for Change: a local non-profit dedicated to food and change in the TC. If you're thinking about hitting up that European Christmas Market this weekend, stop in and check them out.

>> Out west in Maple Plain, a new tavern brewery has opened in an old grocery store. Iron Exchange is up and running, with a pretty big food menu of snacks like nachos and wings, but also a hot beef sandwich, a round of burgers, and Detroit-style pizza in two sizes. Besides their own beer, they have craft cocktails and wine on tap.

CLOSES

>> I'm sure you've heard that St. Paul is losing its good old beer bar. Happy Gnome will close as of Sunday. I'll miss those Lovejoy bloodies, that's for sure. Rumors have it that a few of the workers are trying to snag the lease, but everyone's worried about the dreaded c-word: condos.

COMING SOON

>> Good news! Maeve's Cafe won't be empty long. The couple who run Sleepy V's bakery in the neighborhood are taking the space over to launch Mary Ellen's Bistro. Named for a beloved North Dakota Grandmother, who's motto was "the coffee pot is always on!" (she feels like our people), they'll have coffee but also farm fresh food, and knoephla and kuchen! Look for an opening in the early part of 2020.

AGENDA

>> BREAKING NEWS: Randy Santel is in Mpls! Around noon today, he'll be at the Nicollet Diner for the Barbarian Breakfast Challenge as part of his 4th Quarter 2019 food challenge tour. How thrilling will it be to watch him put down a giant pancake topped with eggs, potatoes, bacon, sausages, and more? I really don't know, I had to Google Randy Santel.

>> If the brass was too cheap to throw you a proper holiday work party, you might need to take things into your own hands. That's called initiative, Peggy. Gather Sally from Marketing and JTyler in IT and head to Brit's Holiday Party tonight. You and your cube posse can kick some trivia with John Cosgrove (also have him record your outgoing message on your voicemail), then stay for the Oasis cover band and finally admit to the admin that you don't know his name. We're all on break next week anyway, right?

>> Start your solstice by delivering on that promise you made to yourself last year, and nail that technique for making macarons. Cynthia Lee, the founder of Dearest Baker, will walk you through Macaron 101 on Saturday at The Lynhall for two lovely, centering, focusing hours. No shopping, just baking.

>> Surly is throwing a 5 Year Festivus on Saturday in honor of many things! They are five years old, it's the darkest day of the year (and we know they love dark days), and tis the season for airing grievances and clearing out the cellar. Start practicing your feats of strength in the mirror.

>> Over at Pryes Brewing they are definitely tucking in for The Long Night: Big Beer Solstice Party on Saturday. Pack those night hours with live music, one-time limited edition dark beer releases, live screen printing, bonfires to call for Rohan, and special menu pairings from Cason Italian Eatery.

>> More dark beer on the darkest day you say? Ok, Graze Food Hall is doing a Get Down with the Dark spirits and beer tapping party. Darkest Day at First Draft is tapping doubly dark beers from a number of local craft breweries. And Inbound is getting dark and sexy with the release of two bourbon barrel aged beers: a wild rice porter and a Russian imperial stout.

>> You have people coming over at some point in the next week, they will need pie. Make plans on Saturday to pop into the Milkjam Creamery Holiday Pie Tasting so you are not caught unawares. Sample pies, order pies, try the Cranberry Molasses pie with gingerbread crust or the Chocolate Custard pie with malted pretzel crust. Yup.

>> See, it doesn't matter what time the sun sets when your day/night is filled with fire and tacos. Join the pack on the Sonora Grill patio for a Winter Shindig & Cookout on Saturday. Beer, tequila, mezcal, hot chocolate, bonfires are all things that will light up the night, along with 2 fire-grilled tacos and a beer for $10. S'mores are also a thing.

>> Ok kids. We are getting down to it and there's no more time for mailed anything. Shop Sunday's Last Call Market at the Food Bldg and you can have your purchased gift in your hot little hands. Besides the fact that there is a fully stocked and FREE gift wrapping station, you can has beer and cheese while you do it! Also, there should be a Red Table Meat sausage in every stocking if you're hearing me.

>> Fair State Brewing's 6th Annual Festivus is on Sunday and they get it right. Check out their aluminum pole, their soapbox and microphone for said gripes. Feats of Strength? You can hold a stein of beer in each outstretched hand better than Lindahl, yeah? Do some of you not even know what we're talking about here?

The Feed will be taking a bit of a snooze next week as I get lost somewhere between the couch and brunch. Happy Holidays to all and thanks for clicking in each week!! See you next year!