Sneak Peek: Willard's

× Expand Leader and Willard's

You don't often think of popping an hour north up the highway for brunch, but you soon might. Especially now, during shopping season. Erick Harcey is about to open his newest restaurant, Willard's, in Cambridge and it's attached to the 100 year old Leader department store. I sneaked up for dinner, and came home with Sorels.

Cambridge isn't as small town as you think. Whether you roll up via Central/65 or from I-35, you have to make your way past Fleet Farm, Applebees, Culver's, Tractor Supply Co., T-Mobile and all the other sprawl chains before you get to the cute little downtown Main Street. Once there, though, Leader rather commands the street, and Willard's shines through the front windows like a bright modern beacon.

× Expand Dining at Willard's

White walls allow the natural wood floors and brick walls to take center stage. From lighting to tables and seating, it's a minimalist tone, but it feels very much in step with surroundings. Comforting not cold. Heritage without being faked for authenticity.

× Expand Groups in the front

The main dining area is open and leads from the street with two large party tables in the old display windows. Banquets move along the walls toward the bar, which acts as both booze and kitchen seating. It all flows into the back, where The Parlour sits facing the back parking lot entrance, offering coffee and pastries.

× Expand Those are original doors.

The eatery is clearly part of the store, which is open until 8pm on Saturday nights. There are two entrances into the restaurant from the store, but you aren't overwhelmed by the restaurant if you're just there to score a deal on a North Face parka. "The store is still very much in progress," Harcey told me, "We have some great plans, they just take time. It's definitely a different cylce than the restaurant industry." Still, cute boots.

× Expand Dinner menu last Saturday

But, it seems that everyone wants to know what kind of Harcey food this is going to be. What I ate felt familiar, yet not. Does that help? This is upscale eating, but it's not too fussy or unknowable. The hints to his past, his family's heritage, the small town nature of the food, and the intricate techniques his skill level all balanced together.

× Expand Drinks and snacks

There were only a few cocktails, but our Old Fashioned made with local Isanti Rye and the Sidecar were both served in beautiful vintage glassware. An amuse bouche came out on cut glass plating, and all the vintage plates that would follow were intermixed with rustic pottery plates. If you are lucky enough to have Missy as your server, you win. She's a high-school chum of Harcey's who was tired of "slinging burgers on the interstate" and decided to come have her mind blown. What I love most was her ability to tie the dishes to their inspirational past ("we ate a version of these dumplings every holiday in my family") without making them seem like mutant crazy spinoffs.

× Expand Fried cheese at the top, wild rice fries below.

Starters we tried included the fried cheddar, which was a molten cheese ball set atop tart black currants. Alone the balls were bar food, with a swipe of the sharp sweet relish, they were new. Wild rice fries came with a dipping sauce which was simply termed as celery, apple, and brown butter. Though, we found out later the addictive mix had much more to do with separating milk solids, adding toasted milk powder, and blending in celery root.

× Expand Potato sausage with buttered lefse.

× Expand Kroppkakor, a.k.a. cheesy dumplings

The main plates can be your own choices, or you can easily order for the table and pass. Potato sausage with buttered lefse came with perfectly smooth and biting brown mustard that my own mother hoarded to put on all things. Kroppkakor, those family dumplings of Missy's, are wholly new and charming with fried sage, winter squash and cherries. I'm dying to go back for the double cut ham chop with wild-rice-a-roni, and the fried chicken thighs. And the trout with both brussels, parsnips, and country ham, with truffles.

× Expand Harcey and his crew, Chef de Cuisine Bradley Day in the red.

Dessert brings the chance for rice pudding with a bruleéd top and chocolate potato cake with salty potato chips intermixed. Don't be surprised to have the table next to you check out your food and compare notes, that's the small town vibe. I was good-naturedly ribbed for taking so many photos of my food by the gent to our south. I told him I would happily finish my plate, AND his before the evening was out. Harcey seems to be in a good place, "I just applied to join the volunteer fire department. Those guys are the coolest."

× Expand Swag

Willard's opens Tuesday, December 11th. They are opening with a daily brunch, and dinner service, Tu-Sa. If you are looking for a Perfect Burger, it'll be on the brunch menu. Boots and fleeces and cute little MN themed gifts, will be there too.