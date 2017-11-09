Slow Your Roll

× Expand Bonfire with mug

It feels like November's potential slow cozy always gets gobbled up by December's rush to sparkle and cheer, so I'll make my annual plea: Rake leaves, wait for wreaths. Put zucchini bread in the oven, leave the Christmas cookies on deck. Spike your ciders until they're gone, the Tom & Jerrys will carry you into January. Slow roll into new brunch with an old gal, hit a market that has come indoors, and before an onslaught of gifts and buying overtakes us all, focus your gratitude and give to your max so that others may eat like the rest of us.

OPENS

>> Chef Danny del Prado's Martina opened in Linden Hills this week, and wowza. The Argentinian restaurant has warmed up the interior of the former Upton 43 space, extended the bar, and added more tables. Like the country from which he hails, del Prado's menu is influenced by Italian eating and heavily relies on seafood for proteins. Kinda can't wait to get in and eat cinnamon fried calamari and seafood bolognese pappardelle. Cocktails, yes cocktails in LH, are low proof and low priced (what a change!) from Marco Zappia and team.

>> Opening tomorrow is Farm + Vine, a new venture by Doug Sams who owns D. Brian's Delis and Greenfield Kitchen. Located in that awkward apartment building smack dab in the middle of the Ridgedale shopping area, the new concept is a counter-service bowls restaurant (choose stir-fry or salad or guac or poke) which includes kiosk ordering and low labor costs. In fact, even the wine is serve-yourself, from a legion of taps on the wall that include a system to monitor your ounces.

>> Now open on weekend mornings, The Lexington has brought back brunch. Running from 10a-2p on Saturdays and Sundays, you can expect dishes such as a five meat breakfast sandwich or a king crab and buckwheat crepe. It's that hi-lo old school thug style refinement that chef Jack Riebel might want to eat for brunch.

COMING SOON

>> Lucky Oven Bakery is coming to the new food hub of 54th and Penn in Minneapolis. They'll open on Nov. 25 with deviled ham sandwiches, brioche French toast, sourdough pancakes, and a lambchetta sandwich.

>> Pizza Lucé, which is quietly taking over the outer rings, will open in Eden Prairie, finally killing the ghost of that long-vacant Don Pablo's. Look for summer opening.

>> Well, it sounds like the Rosa Mexicano spot downtown will be reopened as Prime Six, from the people who created South Beach, Seven Sushi, and Bellanotte. They plan to be open before the Super Bowl, and David Koch is acting as a consultant. Annnnnnnnnnnd, scene.

NEWS

>> The Bartmann Group announced this week that they would be taking over the management of Nighthawks, the Kingfield diner that has been a bit adrift since founding chef and part owner Landon Schoenefeld left. The change-up has happened with Schoenefeld's blessing and while there won't be much difference in the decor, there will be a menu refresh along with expanded events offering in the Birdie space.

>> Heyo, Winter Beer Dabbler tickets go on sale at noon today. This 9th version of the outdoors winter beer fest will be held on Feb. 24 at the State Fairgrounds. I'm sure there will be many Superb Owl like fun things about it.

>> Get ready for some new action during the St. Paul Winter Farmers Market! The food and veg are coming indoors to Market House, where local chefs will be popping up and making lunch for market goers. And seeing that Salty Tart was aiming for a Nov. 13 opening, this is going to be one excellent winter weekend food hub.

AGENDA

>> Celebrate some funk and soul, in both your wine and your music tonight at Gyst wine bar. From 8-10p its a party for raw wine week, go sip some natural wine flights and find another side of the grape to love, whilst listening to DJ Aaron Rice spin.

>> Let's get this winter market situation kicked off right now! The Mill City Farmers Market heads into the museum this Saturday, and the next too. Neighborhood Roots (Fulton, Kingfield, and Nokomis Markets) are coming together for a Holiday Market this Sunday at Bachmann's on Lyndale. Linden Hills Farmers Market is happening every Sunday inside the Sunnyside Gardens. NE Farmers Market heads into the Chowgirls Solar Arts space starting next Sunday.

>> Not sure you can get much more November cozy than playing Cat Bingo at Hygga Cafe in Lowertown on a Monday night.

>> Next Thursday is GiveMN: Give to the Max day (#GTMD17), which means you'll have the chance to support many of our local charities who could use your dollars and your help. I'll be taking a shift at Second Harvest Heartland on the 24 Hour Pack to the Max drive, come join me!

>> Or if you need a bit more concrete incentive to do good on Thursday, check out Cans for Cocktails at Eat Street Social, in which a canned good donation will get you a warming libation (and make it good, don't just plot to get rid of that can of clams you've had since 2012). The party's on the patio, complete with bonfire and a build-your-own-chili bar.

>> Or hit up the Happy Hour for Hunger Thanksgiving Wine Tasting at Eden Prairie Liquors. Grab a ticket for $5 and sample more than 90 wines that might best grace your Feast Day table. All proceeds will go to PROP food shelf.

>> Please get the Cocktail Variety Show with Bittercube at Can Can Wonderland on your calendar for next Saturday, Nov. 18. It plans to be a Vaudevillian spectacle with puppets making cocktails, flaming drinks, Rube Goldberg mixology, humor, hi-jinx, and HI-larity to be sure. General admission is $25 and includes a taste of all five cocktails made on stage. Dance party to follow.