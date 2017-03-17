× Expand Glasses of Guinness Beer - Shutterstock

To your good health, my friends, as you raise a wee glass or two today in the name of the green! May you always have a clean shirt, a clear conscience, and enough coins in your pocket to buy a pint! And may you find a five-pound burger in Eden Prairie, master making pierogies, or finally join that cider club before the devil takes you.

OPENS

>> Black Stack Brewing is now open in the front of the building that holds Can Can Wonderland in the Midway neighborhood. It's a pretty large and in charge looking taproom with plenty of room to congregate at big wooden tables, or lounge in mid-century mod furnishings whilst sipping a Ratify!, which is a Belgian wit with coriander and orange, or a Spare Parts dark lager. These kids are open every day.

>> Eden Prairie gets a Bowlero this weekend, which means boozy black light bowling, laser tag, billiards, and arcade games for all. There are already locations in Blaine and Lakeville, apparently, but what caught my eye was the 5lb. burger on the menu! Go big or go bowl I guess.

CLOSES

>> Mozza Mia has indeed closed their Edina pizza shop. I always wondered if things would have been different if Lola hadn't opened at the same time. Bygones.

>> The teeny tiny Sidhe Brewing has announced that they will be closing up shop on Payne Avenue as of March 25, citing a lack of foot traffic in the area. But they hope to relocate in Lowertown. Go check them out tonight for a St. Paddy's Comedy Jam, whydontcha.

COMING SOON

>> If you missed it, Isaac Becker's right hand man Daniel del Prado is setting out on his own, planning a BBQ joint sorta North Loopish, and an Argentinian fish house sorta South Minny-ish, both this year.

>> Mercy, chef Mike Rakun's revamp of Marin in the Le Meridien, says they'll open April 1st. Here are some food shots to make you hungry.

NEWS

>> The James Beard Award finalists were named this week, and our own DMG was on the list for her column! Andrew Zimmern got a double nom, and both Steven Brown and Jorge Guzman are up for the Best Chef Midwest category. Good luck to all, winners will be announced in May.

>> Guess what? It's time to sign up for your cider CSA. Keepsake Cider has delicious artisan ciders and club benefits that include special bottles, orchard party invitations, discounts on other stuff and merch, baby.

AGENDA

>> Here's what you're going to do, put down your English muffin and go find a green shirt. Take a wee nip of Jameson to kick start your day, send a couple emails then call in Irish and head to St. Paul for the first parade at noon. Hang about, head to the Dubliner and listen to live music and get some Reuben potatoes (you WON'T be sorry), before setting out for your second parade in Mpls which starts at 7:30pm. From there, you bonny lasses should find your way to Kieran's where chef Vincent Francoual has Patisserie 46 Irish soda bread on special, not to mention corned beef that kills it. Just a suggestion.

>> MAN you know spring is a'coming because Two Pony Gardens (that stylish little dahlia/tomato/pizza farm in the west metro) has opened tickets for their First Signs of Spring Pizza Night on Sat. 4/08 and a First Signs of Spring Pizza Brunch on Sun. 4/09. This is an all-you-can-eat pizza situation, and tickets for these often sell out, just remember to wear your wellies and bring a nice bottle of rosé.

>> How do you not love a brunch time Jewish Deli cooking class? Especially one led by Saint Dinette's Adam Eaton? You can learn the secrets of stuffing pierogis while also mastering schnitzel on Sun. 3/26, or hold out for the 5/21 class in which you dig in the mysteries of bagels and cured fish.

>> If you need some new creative outlets for your baking, why not consider entering MIA's Edible Book Festival? According to the rules: Your baked goods (cookies, pies, cakes, or other goodies) may, but do not have to, resemble a physical book. Your entry needs to refer to a well-known book that can be recognized by your design. Your edible book can be a pun on a title, or it can reference a book character(s) or a book theme or concept. ... My head is spinning with ideas for this, could I be so obvious and do something with the Hunger Games, or could I be so meta and cook a Joy of Cooking? Only 40 can compete and you have to register by Sun. 3/26 for the event that will take place on Sun. 4/02, so fire up those brain cells!

>> I'm kind of in love with this. On Thu. 3/30, a bunch of kids will be taking over Peg's Countryside Cafe in the evening and turning it into Graft's Grill. It's part of a program that's been running for 20 years, supported by Interfaith Outreach, in which kids are taught to plan, organize, and manage a restaurant for a night to gain real life experience and understand bigger picture skills. Sign up for a reservation and go for dinner, because the teens voted that all proceeds go to the Minneapolis Crisis Nursery where they've volunteered in the past. These are the kids I want in the industry.