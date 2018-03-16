× Expand Mug of beer with a shamrock on top.

The last time we had St. Paddy's Day on a Saturday, it reached 80 degrees, remember? Well it will be a wee bit nippier this weekend, but no less filled with green beer, parades, and ballyhoo. Whether you're all in with shamrock shots, or just looking for some corned beef and cabbage, we got you. Plus, there are other things to raise a beer to: new snappy bakery items, the return of roast beef royalty, and a soul-filled brunch that could help our eating landscape bloom!

OPENS

>> The Thirsty Whale is the newest Insta-sensation bakery on the block. Opened last Friday, the North Minneapolis bakery is chock full of amazing cuteness (hello Unicorn cake, I'm dreaming of you). Cookies, and cupcakes, and pies, oh my.

>> Seasonal stalwarts will be happy to know that the iconic Harbor View Cafe is opening for their 39th year today, down in cute Pepin, WI. If you've never made the trip, this is your year to commit.

>> Finnegan's Tap Room will open for one day, St. Patrick's Day, at 9am to pour the brewery's inaugural pint. It will throw a massive party some 17 years in the making, before shutting down again until the end of the month when they'll officially, formally open. So, we'll tell you again about them later. Just as a reminder.

>> You saw that Grand Cafe was open for brunch again, yes? That there are burgers on pedestals and eggs as folded and luxe as gold leaf? Trust me: Grand Cafe wins Sunday.

CLOSES

>> Farm + Vine, the pour-your-own wine and bowls eatery near Ridgedale, has closed temporarily. The FB indicates that it's going to relaunch the restaurant with new equipment and a different menu and service model, though on word on how different. Look for them to reopen sometime in April.

COMING SOON

>> Mavericks Roast Beef! Can you believe it?! The old roast beef sandwich shop off Lexington will soon live again, thanks to a fan who wants to re-open it and run it 'as-is'. Tim Hughes plans to use all the old recipes and keep the same prices: it's just a roast beef love fest. He'll give the space a decor update and re-open around April 9th.

>> It seems that the good ol' dive bar Legend's Bar & Grill will soon become another BBQ joint. The owners of neighboring Eli's are set to relaunch the spot as Lipstick Pig sometime this summer.

>> Another vegan food truck will hit the streets this summer. Reverie, the long lost vegan cafe, will launch their operation on wheels while they try to find a forever home again. BBQ mushroom tacos and polenta rancheros are coming your way!

NEWS

>> The local fooderati are well represented on the James Beard Award short list. In our regional Midwest chef category, we have Gavin Kaysen, Steven Brown, and Ann Kim battling with Milwaukee chefs. Diane Yang is up for the national Outstanding Pastry Chef award, bringing two nominees under one roof at Spoon and Stable. Sean Sherman and Beth Dooley are nominated for their awesome book, The Sioux Chef's Indigenous Kitchen cookbook. And episodes from both Splendid Table and Andrew Zimmern's "Andrew in the Kitchen" were nominated for broadcast awards. Let's go over there on May 7 and CLEAN UP!

>> And some of our local liquorati already have their medals. At the recently held American Craft Spirit Awards, Tattersall Distilling lugged home a Best in Class gold for their Bitter Orange Liqueur and three silvers for their Fernet, Amaro, and Aquavit. They also took home five bronze for Orange Crema, Creme De Fleur, Sour Cherry Liqueur, Barrel-Aged Gin, and Gin. J. Carver Distillery carried silver for that Runestone Straight Rye, and a bronze each for Island View Brandy and Everlasting Absinthe Verte. And RockFilter Distillery walked with two bronzes for two bourbons: Giants Of The Earth Bourbon and Stone’s Throw Bourbon. Raise a glass, indeed.

>> There's a new local food show coming to YouTube: Festivals, Fairs & Food Trucks is the work of KDWB's Falen and her BF Jake. They've just launched their first episode, which takes them through New Ulm's Oktoberfest where they eat huge pretz, lift beer steins, and pal around with Jace Marti of Schell's. It's a fun romp and makes you dream of pretzels, and Jace Marti.

>> It's been a DECADE OF ROSÉ! Tickets for the 10th Annual Solo Vino Rosé Tent Tasting will go on sale this Sunday. The event, which started when people actually still pinched their nose at pink wine (CAN. YOU. EVEN?), will take place on May 19 this year.

AGENDA

>> Friday Fish Fry: Get to Breaking Bread Cafe for the Cajun Twist pop-up! There's a catfish platter with hush puppies and fries, cornbread, and red beans and rice for $17.

>> Parades, Pubs, and St. Patrick Swayze, our towns are lousy with leprechauns this weekend.

>> If you're aiming for something smaller, but still boozy, check out the Blessing of the Still at Brother Justus Distillery on Saturday. Their single-malt Minnesota whiskey hasn't really hit the market yet, though it's been tasted at some private events. Get into the basement micro-distillery for one of the first tastes of this liquid gold this weekend, ahead of the wide release later this spring.

>> It's Maple Fest this weekend out at the Arboretum. Walk the maple trail, visit the sugarhouse, get in on the maple buffet brunch, and then sit down and hear how Alan Page really feels about maple syrup as they read from Grandpa Alan's Sugar Shack.

>> Let's go Soul Bowling all weekend long! The Soul Bowl pop-up this weekend is throwing a hip-hop brunch to celebrate the launch of their Kickstarter campaign. After all that green beer and mayhem on Saturday, you're gonna need to fill up your soul with chicken n' waffles on Sunday. Regular menu on Saturday and Sunday night, first come first served at the Sunnyside Cafe.

>> Speaking of liquorati, you wouldn't mind hanging with some, right? The newly formed Minnesota Distillers Guild is throwing a little Minnesota Spirits Fest on Sat. Mar. 24 at the Russian Museum of Art. Some 15+ distilleries will be on hand sampling neat spirits and cocktails for you to sip. With the distillers themselves on hand to chat about the process, this is like the best cocktail party booze nerds could imagine. Yes, there will be food. VIP gets you early access and some limited edition sips.