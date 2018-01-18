× Expand Snack Ship Photo by Jimmy Eagle. Styled by Kari Setterstrom.

If it happened once, it can happen again. Maybe if you build a massive #snackship instead of a puny snack stadium, you can help drive the marauding Purple People Eaters to Bring It Home! Celebrate in your rec room, or celebrate at a few bars and restos hosting parties, then get ready for a hot wing challenge, followed by a new veggie refresh in Uptown.

OPENS

>> Fig & Farro will open next Wednesday officially in the former Figlio space in Calhoun Square. The vegetarian restaurant has warmed up the space with rugs, natural woods, and a gathering of mismatched wooden chairs and tables. There's no meat in the house at all, but it's not strictly vegan, there are eggs and cheese in some dishes. There's no chef, it's really a collective with people taking turns cooking and serving. They want to be the anti-restaurant and break down the barriers between the Front and Back of House, so everyone makes $15/hour and tips are pooled amongst them all.

COMING SOON

>> It's true, Devil's Advocate will be taking over the former Masa space on Nicollet Mall. AND they will be open during the Super Bowl Live action happening on the Mall, so pop in and give them a lookiloo.

>> Happy to report that Del Sur Empanadas food truck will have a solid home this year. They've signed a lease to build out a space in the Glen Lake neighborhood of Minnetonka. Those hot little empanadas will go quite well with the brews at neighboring Unmapped Brewing I should think.

>> Jorge Guzman is still thinking about tacos.

NEWS

>> Not to brag, but everyone is in LOVE with our food scene. Food & Wine did a big spread, that little kitten John Mariani in Huffpo loves ya, and Food Republic can't get enough. Aw shucks.

>> MN hockey kid Gavin Kaysen has teamed up with buddy Andrew Zimmern to form a new company. Their KZ ProVisioning was named as the official culinary team of the MN Wild locker room. The goal is to provide healthy, nutritious, and delicious meals and snacks to athletes and staff. That may conjure up an image of Staal kicking off the Tuuks and asking Kaysen to hand him a turkey sandwich, but it's probably more than that.

AGENDA

>> Red Bull Crashed Ice is back this weekend in St. Paul, so you should probably go check out the new ice bar on the rooftop of The Lextington, which is pouring drinks down an ice luge. The bar is open from 4-9pm on Th-Sa from today until Feb 10. Summit is launching the new Dakota Soul pilsener there on Jan 25.

>> Liftbridge is releasing their 2018 Silhouette this Saturday with a little shindig at the brewery in Stillwater. That dark Russian Imperial Stout is aged up to two years in bourbon barrels and cuts right into a January day. They'll have all sorts of fun all day, grab tickets so you can too: DJ action, vintage arcade games, hammerschlagen, comic book costume contest, all the insanity + beer.

>> Looking for some spots to scream SKOL! at the the game on Sunday? The Travail party is on waitlist already, but you can pop into the Market Grille at your local Hy-Vee and score unlimited wings for $10 along with $2 taps. Or go to Du Nord Distillery which will help you with liquid courage. Watch it on one of the biggest screens at the New Hope Cinema Grill, where admission is FREE and there are way more food options than popcorn. Hey Mortimers has a spiffy new 11-foot screen that you can scream at. Stella's will host all day happy hour and show the game, plus half-price oysters to calm your nerves. And if you watch it at The Pourhouse, you get a free shot whenever the Viking's score.

>> Head over to Fitzgerald's on Tue. Jan. 23 for first ever Cry Baby Craig's Wings Challenge. Y'all know I'm mildly obsessed with the sauce, but you can test your own mettle by showing up to eat 8 soused wings in under two minutes for the first round. Do that, and the second round requires you to eat 8 with the specially concocted Carolina Reaper sauce. Fastest time wins money and guts of steel.

>> For its fifth birthday, all Borough wants is some tiki fun. Join the North Loopian hot spot for tropical vibes on Th. Jan. 25, that includes Aloha appetizers, tiki cocktails, and some classic dishes from the past, like Champagne potato soup, the Scotch Egg and more!!!

>> All sorts of craziness kicks off next week, but make sure you detox before you retox. Or, just retox with the Gin & Juice night with Bittercube at the Wedge Table on Fri. Jan. 26. A panel discussion about craft spirits with local distillers, will be boosted by cocktails made with fresh pressed juices from the juice bar. Win-win.

>> If you can't get to the big ticket Taste of the NFL dinner, why not pop in for a little brekkie? The Founder's Breakfast on Sat. Feb 3, is a great way to still contribute at a lower price point. This organization, which started right here in Minnesota, raises thousands and thousands of dollars to fight hunger and food insecurity. Your $75 ticket to this breakfast puts you in the same room with those founders, current and former athletes, and notable chefs, but most importantly, feeds others.