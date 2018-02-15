× Expand Cat sitting by mug of coffee.

This is the shortest month, but it's also the fastest. We are already more than halfway through February, past Super Bowl, done with Mardi Gras, over Valentine's Day, and facing down both the Chinese New Year and President's Day weekend, which usually means that skating rinks will close and icehouses must soon vacate. Don't put away your boots yet, but before you know it, there will be more salt on your food than on your car. While you note that pitchers and catchers have already reported for baseball season, take in some new fried chicken, say farewell to your Grand Ave bar memories, and cuddle some coffee and kitties.

OPENS

>> Well, my goodness. Midtown Global Market has a new eatery, Mama D's Kitchen opened this week serving up some serious southern cooking. Chef/owner Destiny Brooks is putting up Deep South fried chicken, Old Man Will's black eyed peas, Tennessee pork ribs, Gumbo, and more. Her lunch special includes 1 meat, 1 side, and 1 corn bread muffin for $8.99. I'm all in for her motto: Some South Fo Yo Mouth!

>> The internet kids are going just a wee bit bonkers over The Cafe Meow, the metro's first cat cafe that opens today. It's a coffee shop on Hennepin in Uptown, where you can reserve time to cuddle kitties in the adjacent lounge. These are sweet and cute rescue cats, all up for adoption, but you don't have to be in the market for more than a lap-sit or head scratch to participate. How's the coffee? Who cares.

>> So Good So You opened a second skyway location, in the former Tommy Carver's Garden flower shop near Target HQ. This freshy spot has a fuller menu of plant-based eating options, including greens, toasts, superfood smoothies, plant protein bowls, and more, plus more seating than the Baker Center location. I do love those tiny wellness probiotic juice shots tho, kicks a hangover right out of town.

>> And hey. Did I mention that Hai Hai was now open for weekend brunch? Hello fried rice cakes and eggs, mushroom congee, omelette banh mi, laksa shrimp & grits ... good morning.

CLOSES

>> Local favorite Randy's Pizzeria will close on Feb. 19 so that Randy Huffmeier (founding member and champion of the International Pizza Team, no joke), can convert the spot into an entirely gluten-free pizzeria. He's been battling health issues related to wheat and gluten, so is taking the leap to convert to a 100% gluten free pizza shop. Look for them to reopen in a few weeks, and eventually work toward adding GF pastas, breads, and desserts to the mix.

>> On Grand Avenue, The Wild Onion has announced it will close after 20 years, on March 31. The popular tavern will offer happy hour and half-priced wine all day every day until close. RIP those shots of Jameson I used to buy pals during the Grand Meander. The spot is being taken over by Luke Shimp, who will turn it into a second location for Red Rabbit. I guess shots of limoncello next year?

>> Vescio's in Dinkytown is closing in March, after 60 years in business, bringing an end to the family's Italian restaurant dynasty. Its other location in St. Louis Park closed in early 2016.

COMING SOON

>> The news is out! El Burrito Mercado will take over the Pepito's space in South Minneapolis. Look for the Silva family to open El Burrito Minneapolis sometime this May, with the adjacent Parkway Theater to reopen under new ownership sometime this summer.

>> Vegans on the go should be gratified that this summer, The Herbivorous Butcher duo plan to launch a food truck.

NEWS

>> Well, the James Beard Award long list is out, and it's fortified with plenty of MN people. There are lots of women on the list, more than in any year prior, and Grand Cafe's Jamie Malone got the nod in TWO categories. Not. Too. Shabby. We'll see how the noms shake out when the short list is revealed on March 14.

>> Also, don't forget that it's Restaurant Week next week!

AGENDA

>> Lots of people are continuing the love fest this weekend, much like Giordano's. The deep dish pizza palace surprised workers at Second Harvest Heartland with heart-shaped pizzas on Valentine's Day, and if you order one from now until the end of the month, from Uptown or Richfield locations, $1 from each pie will go to the food shelf. So get eating.

>> Hey instead of doing the big Fish Fry list that I've done for the past 200 years, why don't I just pick one each Friday that you could hit. Today's Lenten pick is the All You Can Eat Fish Fry at Buster's on 28th! This is wild caught Alaskan pollock, beer battered with Fulton's Lonely Blonde. Fries and apple coleslaw too!

>> Today marks the beginning of the Chinese New Year. 2018 is Year of the Doggo, so Instagram should go nutty with #floofers. You can swipe through cute pics while hanging at King's Wine Bar tonight, where they'll be serving special Chinese dishes, and offering lucky envelopes for raffle prizes.

>> Cute little Groundswell Cafe over in Midway is allllll about TGIF. They're bringing back their Friday night Beer + Burger option, in which you may choose the weekly burger special, or the signature veggie burger, with a side and tap beer for $12. Starts tonight and runs every Friday through mid-March.

>> On Saturday there's a Big Northeast Bar Crawl, that wants you to "be a part of the Biggest Bar Crawl at the Most Authentic Minneapolis Bars". So get your authenticity on with your drunk on!! WOOO!

>> Beer nerds already know that Barrel Aged Week kicks off on Sunday at Town Hall Brewery. But if you haven't had the chance to really experience beer's transformation under the watchful eye of Brewmaster Mike Hoops, while it slowly ages it in bourbon barrels and red wine casks, then this week full of releases and events is your ticket out of the IPA rut.

>> Maybe you have Monday off of work, so maybe that means you should spend Sunday with champs and frites. Head over to Black Dog Lowertown for GastroVINO: Bubbles and Fries 2018, in which DJ Steez will spin while fourteen types of bubbles will be tasted as fresh hot basket after basket of fries comes avalanching forth from the kitchen! By the widow of Cliquot, this is the 2018 you deserve.

>> Get with the word-nerd-girls, because they are a cool clutch of women. The Wedge Table is hosting a FREE hangout on Thu. Feb. 22, with local food writers, such as Zoe Francois, Beth Dooley, Sarah Keiffer, The FauxMartha, and That Food Girl. Our own DMG will be moderating the panel discussion, and then there will be treats!