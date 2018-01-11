× Expand Chairs overturned at a restaurant.

Often, at this time of year, we see a reckoning. Many restaurants that have held on through the holiday season, to make the last buck, look into the cold stretch of January and call it quits. This year we have the extra lure of Super Bowl money to stick around for, so maybe we should be ready for a few more closings when that's done. It's part of the cycle, especially in a vibrant food town where people get excited to create and feed others and make their mark. While we are sad to see some restaurants go, we can get excited for the news that one is coming back, another is shooting for taco dreams, and still one more will add to the growing food neighborhood of Lowertown.

OPENS

>> La Familia Tapatia, a popular St. Paul food truck, has opened a little take-out eatery just off of Larpentur (Mavericks fans can soothe their wounded souls with tacos, see below). They are sporting tacos, burritos, nachos, and quesadillas, along with a Torta Ahogada (Guadalajara's favorite sandwich with a zippy tomato sauce), all under $10.

>> Biergarten Germania opens in the former Golden's Deli today, sehr toll!. Just off the farmers' market in Lowertown the new restaurant will offer foods from all of Roman Germania, which included parts of Switzerland, France, Netherlands, and Germany. It looks like there's a schnitzel story to be told, a little bit of goulash mit spätzel, and a giant pretzel for luck. The first 25 people today get a half-liter of beer for $1. Opens at 3pm.

>> Out of professional courtesy I will tell you: Nye's Piano Bar opened.

CLOSES

>> It's true, Smalley's Caribbean Barbecue in Stillwater is closing tomorrow night. Local pirate Sean Smalley is not happy about the landlord's decision to end their partnership, due to a conflict with the lease. He made Guy Fieri tear up over his hot wings, and that's an accomplishment. Go burn your face off before you can't.

>> Maverick's Real Roast Beef closed this week after 19 years in business. The small sandwich shop off Lexington made the areas BEST roast beef, in my opinion and this one stings. Also, it's the place where my son told me about his first girlfriend, even though he turned out to be gay, it was special.

>> The Viking Bar is once again closed (this time, Gone Ice Fishin'), due to some ownership disputes. The building is also for sale, if you happen to know a guy who's looking for that live music dive bar lifestyle. I really liked the vibe they had been throwing over there, what with all the Bulleit bottles hanging about.

COMING SOON

>> The Saint Dinette team is opening a deli in that stretch that is kinda Uptown, kinda LynLake, in the old Tinto spot. Get ready for the Montreal-style bagel invasion, plus house-smoked fish and hot pastrami sandwiches. You'll have to hold on until spring for it to get going.

>> We told you this summer that David Fhima had taken over the historic Forum Cafeteria space, but he's revealed that he'll rename it La Belle Epoque and make it a traditional French bistro with "French Moroccan Jewish Catholic" elements, and food that comes from the clean-living, organic, minimally processed guidelines he's been using while cooking for all those athletes at Target Center. Once all the private parties quiet down, he'll close to slightly renovate and open this summer.

AGENDA

>> Get under the greenhouse and get to Bachmann's Indoor Farmers' Market this Saturday in Plymouth. Find honey, pickles, smoked salmon, olive oil, bread, granola, and more to stock your hygge pantry.

>> This Saturday you might also spend an enlightening evening at the Arboretum, for A Place at The Table with Michael Ableman (fresh off his TED talk). Dinner and drinks will be served alongside a lively discussion about urban agriculture and its potential to enliven neighborhoods and increase community resilience.

>> Just to be clear, Grumpy's NE isn't going anywhere. In fact they are taking this next chunk of days to celebrate their 20th Anniversary Week! It all kicks off on Saturday with a Russian New Year's Eve Polka Party, what follows is a week of beer specials, tap takeovers, pozole on the patio, trailer park trivia, and general ballyhoo.

>> Next Thursday, have dinner with the ladies. Pop in for Chef Shack's SheCooks series that features other female chefs, bringing women together to connect and make great food! First up in the series is Nettie Colon, who was the long time chef de cuisine at Lucia's. Your $40 ticket gets you dinner, two drinks from the mocktail/beer/wine bar and lots of good chatter.

>> Don't get caught without tickets to the St. Paul Chef's Experience at the Great Northern Festival. On Mon. Jan 29, a bunch of cooks will descend on Lowertown for some outdoor fire feasting. Saint Dinette, Revival, Octo Fishbar will all be there in force, making smoked duck pho, swordfish gyros, and other luscious bits and drinks outside in the farmers' market for $45 general admission, or $125 VIP (which gets you an early access raw bar party and warming house rights). Then on Wed. Jan. 31, head over to Surly Brewing for an Ultimate Winter Feast on the patio with porchetta and Mucci's donuts.