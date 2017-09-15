Septemberfest

Really, it's a misnomer we are just correcting. The official Oktoberfest starts this weekend in Munich, so why have we been waiting until October for all these years to kick our local festing off? Happy to say, there are plenty of beer-fueled parties and fests at which to test your hammerschlagen skill set this month, and into next month. We are finally at a point where a purchase of high-quality lederhosen is worth the investment. After all the schnitzel, you can still wear said hosen on a new rooftop patio, to a new taproom kitchen, or at a jerk chicken bash. It's that normal.

OPENS

>> The rooftop bar at The Lexington is a thing. It's real, and it's open as of this week. It has a nice little vibe that leans more modern than the rest of the old gal, but it's still The Lex. Chef Jack Riebel is bringing a Trader Vic's homage to the place with tiki drinks and Polynesian snacks. Think pupu platers, orange-habanero citrus sticky wings, and a level up burger topped with house-SPAM on an english muffin. Aloha.

>> Next Tuesday, the Fulton Brewery taproom in North Loop will have a shiny new kitchen parked out front, and a shiny new chef parked inside. The crew has hired on chef Scott Pampuch to be their full-time executive chef, and they've tricked out an Airstream trailer to create a full-time year round kitchen at the taproom. There's porchetta on a vertical roaster. Felt like you should know that up front.

>> Lou Nanne's in Edina has been benched. After one year, the spot has been rebranded by the same owners as Tavern23, keeping a nod to Nanne and his jersey number. Gone is the formal, white-tablecloth dining room and fancy feel, diners we're responding better to the bar and looking for something more casual. The menu reaches far, from wood fired pizzas to wok fired specialties with some sushi, enchiladas, French onion soup, bolognese, and beef stroganoff all in the mix. Sure, why not, it's 2017.

COMING SOON

>> Hey did you hear that Hy-Vee is joining up with Wahlburgers and that there is HIGH likelihood that Donny and Marky Mark might come to our state and open one this year? High. Likelihood. Apparently Hy-Vee has also partnered with Orangetheory Fitness and will open their first collaboration store with them in Shakopee by November. Fitness before burgers seems like a crime.

>> Downtown Mpls lunchers will be happy to hear that the Juice So Good counter-spot in the skyway will soon become So Good So You this fall. You'll still find pressed juices and coffee, but also a more robust lunch offering of plant-based meals, protein bowls, salads, smoothies and such.

NEWS

>> Corner Table has a new chef de cuisine, Karyn Tomlinson who was formerly the pastry chef at Borough, though she's cooked all around kitchens. She's also fresh off a stint interning at Magnus Nilsson's Fävikan in Northern Sweden, and quite frankly, hear me now: she's one to watch.

AGENDA

>> LET'S DO AN OKTO-ROUND UP: This weekend you can check in on the marital hi-jinx and Germanic brews at Utepils Oktoberfest: full 1-liter steins can be refilled for $10! ... The St. Paul Oktoberfest is still going strong, this year appropriately at the historic Schmidt Brewery. Mayor Chris Coleman will tap that first keg after it's been wheeled over from Summit on horse drawn carriage. So much good dancing at this one. ... Next weekend you can hit up the Gasthof zur Gemutlichkeit in NE for their big party that starts on that Friday (PRO-TIP: they have a special Fulton Oktoberfest tall-boy for only $6 if you are beer boot averse) .... Or hang with all the crazies at SurlyFest, check out the Travailian antics at Geilfest, or the polka-fired Co-optoberfest at Fair State Brewing. Stay tuned for more next week.

>> Ummm, if you're done with your pizza farm visits, please report to the burger farm. Together Farm is hosting burger nights at their grass-fed beef farm in Mondovi, WI (which is a hopskip south from Eau Claire or straight west from Lake Pepin). No need for tickets or rezzies, just head over for some farm life, live music, hiking trails and bonfires while you dish on grass-fed beef burgers, fries, slaw, New Glarus beer (you deserve it) or wine. This is the last weekend of the season, so this might have to be your moment: seize it.

>> Here's what you're doing tonight, whiskey chums. Head over to Ace Spirits in Hopkins for a Knob Creek 25th Anniversary Release and Meat Binge. The very special barrel of limited release whiskey will be sipped, among other fine Knob Creek bottles, and there will be special meats from Revival for the snacking. I can say that Fred Noe's personal ham will be there for the snacking, just $15 to register (which gives you a $5 in-store credit).

>> Hey there's still time to celebrate Maya Cuisine's 5th Birthday! Even though you missed BOGO burritos yesterday, today you get FREE MARGARITAS with meal purchase, plus 50% off on stuff in the fast casual line, and BOGO enchiladas. Feliz compleanos indeed!

>. Go wish the bees happy birthday by checking out the one year old U of M Bee Lab on Saturday. Learn about bees, visit the pollinator garden, watch honey extraction and just find a little zen in 2017.

>> Do your best not to miss the Best of the Wurst this Sunday at Sociable Cider Werks. Your $35 ticket gets you snaps of special sausages from some 20+ local chefs, plus your first pint free! Or you could spring for the additional $15 all-you-can-drink ticket and just make it a hazy lazy all day sausage party.

>> But then, do head over to Heyday for the Third Annual Jerk Off, in which other local chefs will be competing for jerk chicken supremacy while bartenders will be vying for rum punch omnipotence. There will be plenty of other beer and cocktails on hand (I go rum & Ting) plus tickets are all-you-can-eat. Also, I'll be there emceeing with my favorite jerk, DeRusha.