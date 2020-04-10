Second Chances

× Expand Shutterstock Eggs in a Basket

Isn't that what this holiday weekend really boils down to, another chance? Plagues, rebirth, rejuvenation, eggs, and bunnies all come together to teach us that life goes on. Even with the occasional blanket of morning snow, spring has sprung. And especially for Minnesotans, that means hope. So while we continue to #StayHomeMN and give each other that second chance, we can revel in new takeout meals from a favorite chef, indulge in some musical Sunday Supper action, and maintain that pioneering tradition of eating in our cars at a seasonal drive-thru.

Supporting Your Community

+ Local chef favorite BA Craftmade Aprons has turned their focus to making masks for the public. These masks are made with a durable fabric, and what's more, they help fund the company's Black and Blue initiative that provides funds to service workers in need.

+ This one is fun, tho. You can support the unemployed staff of two of your favorite dive bars by filling in some sassy pics on The Big Coloring Book of Grumpy's and Palmer's. Yes, there is a page for Heggies and a map to help your hipster ride his bike between the two bars. Goes on sale today, ships on 4/20.

+ But what's happening up in Duluth? Well, there's a little project afoot to help save the Lincoln Park Craft District, where great restaurants and cool small businesses have been hurt by the shutdown. If you pre-order the OMC Smokehouse Cookbook, you will help support OMC, Duluth Grill, Corktown Deli, and Noble Pour, but they'll also use a portion of the funds to purchase gift cards from neighboring businesses for the Lifting Lincoln Park Project.

+ The ripple effect is real, and restaurants want to make sure their favorite farms can survive too. Meritage is helping Au Bon Canard Farm sell their ducks to the public, by offering the restaurant as a site for curbside pickup. Now is the time to learn how to cook a whole duck you guys! Russell will show you how.

+ We have a BOGO!! But this one is a Buy One Give One proposition, and it's all about candy. When you order a 24ct box of Pearson Salted Nut Rolls, and use the code BUYANDGIVE in checkout, the company will match your purchase and send a box of treats to healthcare workers, volunteers, and blood donors of the Red Cross. Good through April 20th!

<< I talked to Gavin Kaysen, Tim Niver, and Ann Kim to find out how they felt about What's Now and What's Next. Get ready, it's going to be a whole new world. >>

Virtual Gatherings

>> OK SO. Last week we had a bit of tech kerfuffle with Boozy Book Club and it wasn't live. But THIS week, we have lots of good intel and Heather Manley from Crooked Water Spirits on for the newly named Hooches & Smooches Happy Hour happening at 4:30 on FB live.

>> Do you need a new human in your kitchen with you? Last week I found Sunday Suppers with Vicky Emerson and damn. She's our people. She sings in the kitchen, she has kids running through her gorgeous and soulful perfomances, she makes chimmichurri and drinks Piazza Grande!! Sign me for another couple of Sundays with her.

>> If you're missing the roll in the grass egg hunt, Xcel Energy Center has a little hunt going on their website (they miss people too!) Click the easter eggs and you could win big money $500 gift card, a MN Wild jersey, $100 Herbies on the Park gift card, and so much more!

>> Guess what? The Bridge the Gap Benefit Concert, a very cool three hour live-streamed concert to be hosted by Icehouse and Vēmos to raise funds for local artists and hospitality workers, has been moved to April 20th. So there's still time to get tickets! All funds will be managed by Fhima and Sutherland's The North Stands which was created to give stipends to those in need.

Now Open >> DRIVE-INs!

+ The Minnetonka Drive-In is now open in Spring Park, daily from 11am – 8pm. The move is to get the Minnetonka Twin double burger, the house made root beer, AND a tub of fried chicken (broasted).

+ Taylor’s Falls Drive In is open for limited hours. One of our longtime favorites, they've been rocking along, using local products, and making us all smile with a messy Duke Western burger or a whole basket of battered cod fish fry dinner. And the malts are killer.

+ Gordy’s Hi-Hat in Cloquet is officially open for it's 60th season. Open daily from 10am-8pm, they are doing call-in takeout orders. Their griddle burgers are famous, but don’t overlook the Coney dog or the roast beef sandwich.

New Take Out

>> Did you know that Danny Del Prado's Martina is now doing takeout? There's a limited offering with a few things from the Colita menu thrown in for fun. From 4-8pm consider clicking into some potato churros or corn elote, then for sure get the spaghetti fra diavolo with lobster, and gasp, that double cheeseburger! All brought straight to your car.

>> Penny's Coffee is back in the game with Penny's Pantry curbside in Linden Hills. They've got meal kits (avocado toast and tuna sandwiches for 8) plus pastry packs with croissants and cookies, fresh bread, drip coffee, bulk coffee, kombucha and other drinks. They've also got a donate button so that you can send fresh hot coffee to healthcare workers.

>> The Lifecafe at Life Time Edina is opening up for curbside and delivery, from 11am - 8pm daily. Big ol salads, healthy salmon and chicken dishes, plus wraps, sandwiches, and smoothies. Almost like working out. Almost.

>> Wooden Hill Brewing in Edina is now ready for food and beer pickup. They have some take-and-bake family meals, like chicken and cheese enchiladas and Reuben chowder, but are also offering chicken sandwiches, burgers, major hot dogs, and fries. There are notes about being patient for orders, so let's.

>> Did we mention that Broders Pasta Bar was back in the mix? Order through their app and get curbside or delivery on Tues-Sat, 2-6pm. We are talking about fresh pasta and pizza kits.

Check out our full MSP Takeout, Curbside, and Delivery Guide that we try to update daily.

Gone for Good

>> Sleepy V's, the sweet little donut shop in Northeast, has announced they they will not return as a business. Closed forever.

The No Panic Pantry

+ Check out the Local Maker Medley boxes full of tasty local bits from The Good Acre. It has all the good spring things for a picnic. Just order up and then grab from TGA and snack on Well Rooted Tea, Raspberry Rhubarb Pimms from Serious Jam, raw honey from Beez Kneez, lemon lavender cookies from Thumb Cookies, and so much more.

+ I know you don't want to be standing in a big line just to get some scruffy ol' bag of Reese's eggs or Peeps. Let's make this crazy Easter as special as possible by calling up Golden Fig and ordering the good chocolates. Because 2020 calls for high quality chocolate bunnies and salted caramel marshmallows for your smores, which of course can be brought right to your hippity-hop car.

Don't forget the FARMS CAN BE SHOPPED ONLINE!! The lovelies at Minnesota Cooks have been updating their resource list.