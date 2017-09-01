School Daze

× Expand Stack of pancakes

Whether the kiddos started last week, or they start this week, or you decide it's time to really bump up your knowledge on Burgundian cheese, September means class is in session. There's nothing but expanded brain and gut power ahead as you learn about the business of opening a new restaurant, grow your intel on growing and brewing from fresh hops, and maybe even teach a master class on all-you-can-eat pancake techniques. The world is yours.

CLOSES

>> Last weekend we heard that Earl "Red" Schoenheider, the founder of legendary pizza haunt Red's Savoy, had died. With his passing, the original location in downtown St. Paul will close after September 16. While there has been a successful expansion of the brand, with plenty of Red's Savoy satellites popping all over the metro, there's nothing like the 52 year old dive bar darkness of the original in which to relish your square cut Minnesota pizza. Farewell.

NEWS

>> Just because my name is Stephanie March doesn't mean that I'll always root against Bobby Flay, except for that it does. I will be rooting especially hard against him when Revival's Thomas Boemer takes him on in battle for the Beat Bobby Flay Food Network episode airing on September 7th. Tune in, cheer to beat the ginger down.

>> Also, did you see the motivational tweet that Ann Kim posted about her step into ownership with Pizzeria Lola? It went NUTSO on Reddit and blew up the whole basement, please please please read some of those comments. Peeps be draggin' Cottage Grove.

AGENDA

>> After this weekend, when we're done stuffing our faces with all things fried and delicious, we'll really begin to turn our eyes toward that Next Big Thing: Super Bowl 52. Let's do a little pre-kicking off today by letting you know that tickets are now on sale for the Taste of the NFL! The national event which was started by local restaurateur Wayne Kostrowski is the match-up of football and food in the all the right ways. Go in big and get your tickets now, but don't forget to pre-game: on Sun 9/10 the kids at Corner Table are hosting Chef Susan Spicer with some Vikings for a dinner benefitting Second Harvest Heartland, and on Mon 9/11 there will be a special three-course luncheon at Mission American Kitchen celebrating the first game of the season. Eyes on the ball people.

>> The Rock n Roll Farmers Market is happening again on Saturday outside of Flashlight Vinyl in NE, but this time there's an all-you-can-eat pancake situation on deck. If you don't see that as a challenge, why are you even reading this? Throw in your $15 for cakes and coffees, plus all the toppings you can dream of, except butter. Did I mention that they are vegan pancakes? That just means more room for stacking in your belly. I love my mental picture of a pal plowing a stack of pancakes, while watching burlesque, on a Saturday morning, at a farmers market. It will happen.

>> Set a reminder for next Tuesday the 6th, that's when Meritage Oysterfest tickets go on sale to the general public. This marks the 7th year of slogging bivalves, and it's all going down on Sun 10/08. Do yourself a favor and get the VIP ticket so you can relax and just inhale those slippery suckers.

>> We are coming into fresh hop season, chums. That means there are some brightly vegetal and boosted beers in our future. Start the party down at Brau Brothers Brewing's Hopfest 2017 on September 8-9th, which is always a good time. Friday kicks off with live music and tons of food, then pitch your tent and wait for the Saturday morning beer run, kegs n' eggs, golf tourney and more live music with beer and food. Everything happens on the brewery grounds down in Marshall MN.

>> The funnest class in town has to be Chef's Night Off at Kitchen in the Market, and one of the funnest chefs in town has to be Billy from Sushi Fix and Baja Haus, who will be teaching tha class on Mon 9/18. Seriously, if all classes were like this, I would have actually gone to class. I'm sure ceviche and poké will be on the roster, you just show up, learn to cook with the chef in the kitchen, then eat your class project.

>> OK, so now that you're properly motivated by Ann Kim, why not take it a step further and sign up for some learning. The Business of Opening a New Restaurant is a seminar being offered on Tu 9/19 at Hell's Kitchen. For $30 you can listen to a panel discussion about different business models, design process, and investment. Then, take the rest of your dollars and just burn them, it will be faster. I kid.

>> These sell out a lot and I never get them in here in time, so I'm putting this one on your radar early. For your calendar, Wedge & Wheel's Burgundy: A Wine and Cheese Class will be held on Wed 9/27 out at the Stillwater cheese shop. Your $60 will get you an edible and sippable tour of the land of Pinot Noir, and the homework shouldn't be too hard.