Sandwich Friday

Color your Friday how you like, I'll be on my second post-Feast triple decker by the time you read this. Still seeped in sage and gratitude, I'd personally like to thank all of you for showing up each week for some (oft whiskey-fueled) musings about what's good in these little food towns. The crazy great food and drink creators out there inspire me, but it's the smiles and giggles I imagine you get from a winky phrase, and the idea of you guys running out the door to clink glasses and revel in our cities that drives me. So, cheers.

OPENS

>> If you're at the Mall of America this weekend, maybe pop into the Wonders Ice Cream shop where the rollin' is easy.

>> If you're booting it to Rosedale, make sure to pop into the Revolution Hall and check out all the new food counters; from tacos to sushi to pizza and back again.

AGENDA

>> Sociable Cider Werks Plaid Friday also happens to be their 5th anniversary! Check out this outdoor winter market is with hot mulled cider, local food booths, craft makers, live music and cider releases.

>> I kinda love that Black Friday to brewers means black beer Friday. Imperial Black Friday at Republic is where you want to head for over 40 Imperial stouts that will be tapped and sipped by the pint or through flights. If you must shop, there’s strong wifi.

>> Maybe you need something bling-ier? What about Drag Queen Bingo at Holidazzle which happens every Friday night until Christmas, but kicks off tonight! The Fulton Beer Garden will be bustling with people drinking Holidazzle Proper Porter, while dabbing off bingo cards called by queens of drag. Way better than a VFW.

>> Over at Keg & Case in the Schmidt Brewery, there’s a huge craft market in the old brewery space this weekend, with over 40 local artists with live music. Then amble over the Keg & Case for snacks, drinks, and tree lighting fun.

>> Obviously, now that The Feast is done, it's time for some Santa talk. Miracle Bar is back at Lawless Distilling. If you haven’t heard about the national Miracle Bar phenom, it’s popping up at local Lawless where the entire room gets decked in Christmas lights and décor, while all the drinks go crazy festive. Crocktails? Sure.

>> Shop small at Fair State Brewings Co-op Shop Holiday Market. Tons of local vendors, local beer, and holiday cheer! And Indeed Brewing is having Orange Friday to celebrate their local makers market.

>> Your secret weapon to getting through Black Friday? How about Japanese whisky tasting at Zipps liquor?

>> Don't forget Christmas Tea at the Mad Hatter begins next week!

>> And if you miss out on the annual Muddy Paws Cheesecake Sampling and Toy Drive next Wednesday, you might as well sign right up for coal in you stocking.

Photo via Shutterstock