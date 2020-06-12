× Expand Courtesy of Sssdude-nutz Sssdude-nutz

Restaurants are slowly rolling open as the eating public tries to measure their comfort levels on eating out. For some it's about health, for others it's about livelihood, for many it's about community. There are more questions and thoughts than actual answers as to how we are supposed to fall forward right now. At least there are donuts while we pitch.

Doing Good in the Neighborhood

+ You know who's back? The sssassy donut man. The Donut Trap: by Sssdude-Nutz is Bradley Taylor's relaunch of his former Dinkytown donut shop that we never could get by spellcheck. You'll be able to find his donuts on Saturday at the Prior Lake and Richfield Farmers Markets from 8am-noon. They've pledged proceeds for the day to the North Minneapolis Residents Redevelopment Council in honor of George Floyd, so go donut in a big way.

+ The Dripping Root could use a boost. The Black-woman owned juice bar signed a lease in Longfellow in March, hoping to open this summer, when 2020 just dumped on all of us. But Catiesha Pierson vows to keep going, to build a place of peace, love, and togetherness in the neighborhood while bringing healthy foods and good vibes.

+ Over in Midway this morning, Allianz Field is hosting a Free Farmers Market in a Box on the Great Lawn outside the field. Along with Keystone Community Services, they'll be offering fresh produce, dairy items, and meat to Ramsey County residents, especially those in the Midway neighborhood. Anyone can walk or drive up and get a free box with nearly 50 pounds of fresh food, runs from 10am to noon.

Nice to be Out

>> You have TWO chances to run and drink beer this weekend, because the MN Brewery Running Series is back on! There is still room on Saturday's run at Dual Citizen Brewing, or Sunday's 5K-ish run at One Fermentry in North Loop. Each run will donate 10% of proceeds to a local charity benefiting the Midway area or the North Side.

Coming Soon

+ Chef Hide Tozawa, who brought us the best Japanese ballpark hotdog at Kyatchi, is opening a new place. Okome House is currently being constructed on 42nd Ave. S, in the old DiNoko's spot. Tozawa's mission to use sustainable local ingredients and ethically sourced seafood will follow him to this new venture focused on Japanese classics like donburi and onigiri.

Takeout + Patio + Indoors Notes

++ Wondering how this is all going down? Check out Dining Out Now: What to Expect ++

>> Freshly opened last weekend, Mill Valley Market has indoor and outdoor seating in the Theodore Wirth Trailhead. Healthy grain bowls, smoothies, grab-n-go sandwiches and burritos are yours from 8am-8pm, from Mike and Abby Rakun of Mill Valley Kitchen and Benedicts.

>> Matt's is back open for indoor seating! You've missed your vinyl wallpaper and the hottest of Jucy Lucy can only come straight from that griddle! They've worked hard on the inside to include partitions between booths, and they'll be using a walk-up reservation system for dining in. Don't worry, takeout is still a thing. Open at 11am, last order at 10:45p. Wear a mask, they say.

>> Rustica is back open as of today. They are off their covid hiatus and are open from 7am-4pm.

>> Icehouse is back open for indoor and outdoor dining. They are marking 8 years on Eat Street, and are embracing change with a new menu and a new chef: Steve Schirber. Look for the music to return sometime later this summer. Open from 11am-9pm Sa-Su, and 3-9pm M-F.

>> We have moved and flipped and whammied that other guide into the more shapely MSP Takeout, Patio, and Indoor Dining Guide. It is both our pain and pleasure to keep that beasty as updated and correct as possible with changes.

Closes, Cancellations, and Cuts

+ Thigh Times Birdhouse has left the building. Jared Brewington has decided not to reopen his chicken shop in the North Loop Galley food hall. He's in the process of looking for a better location, but will still be popping up at The Freehouse (which hello is next door).