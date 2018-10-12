× Expand Wine goblet knocked over

So. We've had our first *snow* in the metro, but it is no time to hunker down. The day may come when the courage of Minnesotans fails, when we forsake our fall festivities and break all bonds of fellowship, but it is not this day. An hour of giant puffy coats and binged shows when the Age of White Wet Sloppy Fury comes crashing down, but it is not this day! This day we fight! By all that you hold dear on this good earth, I bid you swap out your lederhosen for vampire capes and pledge to eat barbecue in a parking lot, Humans of the North!

OPENS

>> Officially now, Animales BBQ is open at Able Brewing. Jon Wipfli has wrapped his parked-out-back BBQ trailer in cool graphics and set the menu to get you through the cold. Is there a chili dog piled with cheese, jalapenos, pickled things, and hot cheetos? There is. Along with platters of smoked meats, tacos, ribs by the whole or half rack, and Texas Twinkies which turn out to be peppers stuffed with brisket and cheese, then wrapped in bacon. Mercy.

>> More hot food showed up at Keg & Case, in the form of a MN Slice shop. John Kraus of neighboring booth Rose St. Patisserie is actually behind the pizza stand, along with market co-founder Dan "Mr. Pizza" Perlman. It's a sourdough crust story they're telling, with cheese and pepperoni as house standards. But then, it's gonna get weird with maybe a Hot Dish slice with tater tots, a Passive-Aggressive pie with sausage and pineapple (that's .... interesting), perhaps even a 'Sconnie brand with brats and cheese-curds.

>> If you're a fan of the pan-Asian Bambu eatery in Maplewood, you'll be happy to hear there is now a Bambu2. Mostly those in Oakdale will be happy, as that's where the new shop has landed. They're still working on some of the sushi bar area, but take out is up and running. Might be a good night for potstickers and tom yum soup.

>> Dirty Martini Speakeasy is now open in the former Stem Wine Bar space.

NEWS

>> Brie Roland, one of the top somms in town, is leaving St. Genevieve. Her last day is Sunday, if you feel the need for a petite buss on the cheek before she goes. A clutch of wine nerds at dinner the other night were simply ruined to hear of her departure. Her next plans are under lock and key.

AGENDA

>> Let's close out our lederhosen-living life like we mean it, by going big. Your stein hoisting game has got to be strong enough by now for Herman the German and the New Ulm Oktoberfest this Saturday. Go to the town parade, but then head straight for Schell's Oktoberfest party at the brewery. That's the big one, damen und herren. Gasthof is festing for one more weekend too, if you have to stay local. But how do you not go witness the good times at SurlyFest? You know the Hold Steady will be there? But also Aki's Breadhaus slinging pretz? And finally, it's Geilfest at Travail which means tons of top notch food, local German-style beers, costume contests, meat raffle, wurst eating contest, polka by Doc Kielbasa, and basic gemütlichkeit. Tap the keg, munch the wurst, slap the leather and be done.

>> You absolutely still have time to get in a Minnesota Beer Run at Modist Brewing before putting snow-chains on your kicks. The 5K starts and ends at the brewery and begins at 11am. Not many left in the season and you probably won't even sweat this time!

>> A swell of the undead will crash upon our fair city this Saturday. It's Zombie Pub Crawl time and this year the lumbering and moaning will make their destructive way to Nordeast. At Hall's Island and the historic Brain Belt brewery, the insanity will include dead carnival rides, zombie wrestling, food trucks featuring brain cupcakes, so much beer coming out of gash marks in your face, and Shaq! (who stepped over me once at Superbowl)

>> If you like your beer fresh, like super harvest fresh, you'll want to pop into Town Hall's Fresh Hop Fest and Fall Beer Showcase on Saturday. It really is the best showing of some 30 of those bright and zippy fresh hopped beers that are all coming ripe about now. You can say frush.

>> Your perfect curcurbit will be found, no doubt, at Tangletown Garden's Pumpkin Fest this Saturday which will be overflowing with orange. Go for fatties or tall bois, plot your personal pumpkin maze or personal pumpkin pie, whichever floats your squash. Warm up next door at Wild Acre with smoked sausages and haus-kraut, plus cider, cookies, and Charlie Brown.

>> For some apple action this weekend, you can't go wrong with Sweetland Orchard's With the Grain Hog Roast on Saturday. Chris Nye from Spoon and Stable will be down at the orchard roasting a lot of pork for the 100% gluten-free event. No tickets needed, just pop down and get some pig, sip some amazing hard ciders, eat some pumpkin tacos and elotes, and stroll the orchard where there is delightfully no corn maze.

>> If you need to go grocery shopping this weekend, do it Saturday at Kowalski's from 11am-4pm, during the Taste of Kowalski's. Samples ahoy! Snack your way down the aisles on all the signature items the stores carry. I'm not saying free lunch, but I'm not NOT saying free lunch.

>> Don't forget to come slurp bivalves on Sunday at Meritage Oysterfest.

>> Birchwood Cafe turns 23 on Sunday! They'll be celebrating all day with free corn roast and cupcakes.

>> Oh hey gang, next week is the LAST RESTAURANT WEEK of 2018!!! Let's get at it, hmmmm?

Photo from shutterstock.com

