× Expand The Feed

How are those resolutions holding up? Good? Hitting the gym and cutting carbs like a madman? Fair warning, this weekend might just test your resolve if you're all #dryjanuary, depending on how the purple falls. For those of you who follow another ethos, not worrying so much about cutting out the bad as just adding more good (we say: expand, not contract), we should let you know that luaus at brewstilleries promote production of serotonin, smoky brunch meats fall into the good fats category, and gin was originally made as a medicinal compound. Just looking out for you.

OPENS

>> Umami Fries opens in Dinkytown tomorrow. This is the second location for the Oklahoma-based eatery that fully believes you should be topping your fries with gogi beef, tonkatsu pork, and eggs, slathering your burgers with kimchi, and piling tacos with curried things. Student feeding frenzies expected.

>> Shortly before the holidays, Andy's Diner opened in Uptown, in the former Bruegger's on Lake Street. Sibling to Andy's Garage in the MGM, this spot has a sleek, retro vibe and serves classic diner breakfast all day. Still burgers tho, and fries, and malts (phew).

>> I just learned that one of my favorite summer spots has regular winter hours, so I'm counting that as an open. Buddy Boy Fine Barbecue out in Minitrista is open W-Sa with plenty of smoked meats, which may be important to those who need to pre-order or pick up for some sportsball watching.

CLOSES

>> Caribbean Smokehouse, which took over the Smalley's BBQ spot in Stillwater just over a year ago, has closed up shop for good.

>> Tons o' screens sportsy beer bar, City Works , has closed in downtown Mpls. The other nine national locations remain open.

>> Blackbird Cafe in Kingfield has closed. The original owners sold over a year ago and it sounds like the new owners were looking to hand off to a new chef/owner, but ran out of time.

>> JL Beers in NE Mpls has closed up their little burger shop for good. Have a gift card? Their Burnsville location is still up and running.

>> All pooped out from the holidays, Betty Dangers has decided on an extended vacation. The faux country club says they will re-open April 3, refreshed and ready for fun.

>> Big Daddy's BBQ, on the other hand, says it will have to close by March due to a building take-down. But they are looking for a new space to re-open. Seems like there are a lot of spaces soonly available ...

COMING SOON

>> Good news for Quincy Street in NE, which is already so hot right now. Get ready for a level up when Earl Giles Distillery opens late next year. Cocktail lounge, restaurant space, ginger beer, what else is there?

AGENDA

>> Lawless is going cerebral this winter. The distillery and cocktail room has swapped out the Miracle lights for the literary lights with Star Bright: an homage to Hemingway through the drinking lens. Go find your dog-eared Sun Also Rises and practice that iceberg theory, before tucking into a Sloppy Joe's mojito or a signature Jack Rose. Read a book!

>> Boomin' Barbecue is popping up at Octo Fishbar for brunch on Saturday. Head over for some Prime Rib Ham and Cakes before the big game, it will probably make the Vikings win you know.

>> Oolong isn't just fun to say, it's very fun to say. And, yes, to drink. To your health! Check into Sencha Tea's class All About Oolongs and learn about unlocking the mysteries, flavors, and nuances of the ooooolong teas.

>> Stuff it, let's just get tropical. Bent Brewstillery is throwing a Winter Luau on Saturday, and that means Kahlua pork, SPAM sandwiches, and most importantly a release of their new Tropical Whiskey. Try and Island Julep and let me know if I should.

>> If you don't have a place to show off all your best pretty purple wear, did the game even happen? On Saturday, cheer on your Vikes at the Pourhouse downtown where there's FREE beer for the first quarter. Or Drink Mead Like a Viking while cheering them on at Urban Forage Winery, chest bump and game watch with the $10 Bloody Mary bar at The Hideway, or just go to Bunny's in SLP where six wings are always $2.50 and entire room is your friend.

>> This could finally be the year that you kick gluten's tush. Why not throw a little party, and learn how to cook GF for a party at Cooks of Crocus Hill's: It's a GFDP (gluten free dinner party) on Sunday. Lamb meatballs, parsnip soup, even jam-filled almond cupcakes, you won't walk away hungry, just smarter.

>> If you have suffered enough #dryjanuary maybe your next shot is #ginuary at Royal Foundry Distillery. It's happening all month long, but pop over on Thursday for gin trivia, gin cocktails, and canoodling with all things gin.

>> You have room for a new burger in your life, yes? Commit your January to El Norte Kitchen's Concha Burger. We're talking a single beefy burger, with house-made pepperjack cheese, bacon, pickled red onion, and jalapeno: just enough kick to cut through a windchill factor of 10. Guess what, this Monday's pop-up at Octo already sold out of tickets, but you have another chance on Mon., Jan 27.