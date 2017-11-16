× Expand Thanksgiving table top

It's true, we are in the zone—less than one week until The Feast. And I know I've been lighting little sweet potato-scented fires all over, warning you about dates and admonishing you to get your turkey ordered, but here's when I come in with this perfect jewel: it's just dinner. Do not sweat the small stuff. If 2017 taught us anything, it's that we will go on, even if the bird is burnt and Aunt Sally forgot the rolls. Take your moments of calm this week where you can—eat very good Indian food for lunch, tuck into a dirty, dirty burger for cocktail hour, and maybe head to the farms to see how Thanksgiving was done in the old days (which might make you kiss your Instant Pot).

OPENS

>> CoV Edina will have its grand opening this Monday. Dean Vlahos has taken his lakeside Wayzata restaurant and brought it to the Galleria. It still feels like a little homage to the Hamptons, with all the sea glass lighting, white clapboard, and navy blue booths, just spread out over 8,000 square feet! Is this the largest restaurant-not-also-a bowling-alley to open this year? The menu will be similar to the Wayzata location, though the new spot promises to offer sushi as well as pasta, seafood, salads, and chops.

>> There's a new hot little Indian spot to grab lunch downtown. IGrill is the newest eatery from the former owner of Kabob's, and it's setting a high bar for skyway lunchers. DMG says get the chicken 65.

>> Sphere Kitchen & Bar opened this week, in the newly remodeled Fifth Street Towers (where the original Bep lives). From the Hemisphere Partners, it's the first skyway lobby bar that I can think of and offers fire roasted meats, small plates and snacks from the counter, with a circular bar doing craft cocktails in the middle.

>> LouLou Sweet & Savory is open and bringing the Thai rolled ice cream trend to Minneapolis. They're tucked away in Uptown on Emerson, just off of the Greenway. And there's coffee too.

>> Monday also marks the official opening of Crepe & Spoon, a vegan ice cream and crepe shop in Nordeast. It's a slip of a shop, just off of University and 22nd, with just 4 seats. But the opening party promises a vegan "meat" raffle of a stuffed turkey from the Herbivorous Butchers.

CLOSES

>> Como Dockside has decided to close up shop. The slightly Southern eatery in the park cited too low traffic in the winter months to keep the business open. Their last service will be on Nov 22.

COMING SOON

>> Last week I might have inferred that Salty Tart was opening in the Market House on the 13th, but now we know: Dec 1 is go.

>> SO. Nye's. It sounds like the owners who sold the whole building, the memories, the artifacts inside to score their big-condo-payoff, have decided they "had an obligation to bring it back". It'll be called Nye's, but it won't be like old Nye's, it will be New Nye's, and there will be new floors, and new lighting, and a piano and other bands where the World's Most Dangerous Polka Band used to play, but not them, or Sweet Lou. And only drinks, craft cocktails. And no soul. No interest in preserving the integrity of a historic Minneapolis institution. And no context for who Al Nye was in a shiny new glassy lifestyle center, even if they put up a goddamned plaque. Professionally, I say good luck with your New Coke. Personally, I say: Such money grubbing ways often come back to bite you. Not Nye's.

NEWS

>> Worth knowing: Bellecour has just launched a cocktail hour menu, from 4p-6p with nice prices on delovely bites like the boudin blanc sliders. But ALSO the Dirty French burger (which was a teasy occasional bar snack dripping with gruyere and black truffle sauce) is officially on the bar menu. Every night.

>> Bad Waitress NE has done some rejiggering. The bar, no longer under Johnny Michaels' direction, has launched a new cocktail and beer list, along with a completely new dinner menu. Look for a reuben rolled up in a rye pancake, a south-of-the-border rendition of chicken and waffles with jalapenos and roasted poblanos, and a fat burger from new chef Obediah O'Conner. The new dinner menu officially launches on Nov 24.

>> Here's a beautiful thing: Appetite for Change, the North side organization that works to build health, wealth, and social change, was awarded $471,000 from the Bush Foundation to help transform North Minneapolis' food landscape. See what they do at Breaking Bread Cafe and know that this can work wonders.

>> Chrissy Teigen ate in Mpls yesterday, at Smack Shack. She apparently ordered crab legs, chowder, and a seafood tower, but also enjoyed a bit of Fireball. She also ordered up some take-out Jucy Lucy action from Matt's Bar, after our local lucy passions flared up in her mentions. She's welcome here any time.

AGENDA

>> If you think YOUR kitchen is small, get to The Oliver Kelly Farm this weekend where they'll walk you though what Thanksgiving was like 150 years ago. On your 90-minute guided tour, you'll get to hike along wooded trails, meet farm animals, and visit the historic house filled with the sights and smells of a harvest celebration. Post tour, there will be pie in the visitor center.

>> I dunno, how do you pass up pizza brunch with the North Star Roller Derby Girls? It's happening on Saturday at Delicata, which is of course just down the street from the State Fair Grounds where the ladies will be throwing down in the Coliseum that night.

>> On Monday, get over to GYST wine bar for a little Night Tasting Market where you can sip and taste your way through things that perhaps should make it to your Feast table. Grab some $17 tickets so you can just walk in, be handed a bevvie of your choice, then snack and graze your way through cheeses, pickles, salamis, jams and more. Also 10% off any purchases made that night.

>> If ever there was a pre-holiday chill, it would be The Booze Brothers tribute to The Blues Brothers on Monday night at Hi-Lo Diner. A righteous team of barmen will be behind the bar, on a mission from God: $1 from every drink sold will be donated to help a fellow barman who been laid low due to medical issues. I hope someone orders 4 fried chickens and a Coke.

>> Then Tuesday night, it's the ladies' turn at Constantine's Babetender Series: Superhero Edition, featuring the women of Bardo. They'll be suiting up and slinging booze like the liquorati they are, in the name of the Lady Parts Justice League. A portion of tips and $1 from every drink sold will go to support this hilariously driven and badass organization.