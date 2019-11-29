× Expand The Feed

Good morning. How are you? Thankful for, perhaps, a day off punctuated by a bit of shopping and leftover turkey sandwiches? Us too. We're still brimming with gratitude for the days that are, for the sparkle that comes with living in the North, for all the opportunities we have to pad our inner parkas with great eats, and for all of you who click in for the ride. Moving from Feast Season to Fest Season, in 3 ... 2 ...

OPENS

>> Lawless Distilling has officially turned into Miracle Bar! They're decked from stem to stern with all the baubles and lights and it's GD festive. Check out their roster of holiday drinks, and if you get hungry there's a brand new food truck parked out front. Sando is our first Japanese milk bread sandwich food truck! Check out some of the delish pictures that very well might lure you away from your turkey.

>> ALSO, Cast & Cru out in Excelsior has turned themselves into Jingle Bar! They're lit up and ready to go as of tonight! (and don't forget that Betty Dangers has had decked halls for weeks already as Mary's Christmas Palace!)

>> ALSO: HOLIDAZZLE is officially open! From chicken pot pie, to pierogi, empanadas, brats, pretzels, curry, paella and more, you can't not find a good snack in downtown's winter wonderland. Don't miss out the special Thursday Night Bites, specials like beer braised beef pie and burnt ends BBQ with mac and cheese that only show up on Thursdays.

CLOSES

>> Brenda Langton has announced that she will close her Mill District restaurant Spoonriver after Dec. 21. For the dedicated veg-heads who have been following Langton's long and important career in town, fret not. Really, meat eaters too. Turns out that the Birchwood Cafe will be taking over the space in partnership with the Farmers Union (smells like a hot cup of roasty State Fair goodness!). Look for a new vibe to the place in the New Year.

>> Cute little Maeve's Cafe in Northeast is closing up shop after Dec. 22. Owner Mary Cassidy calls out the demanding physical nature of running the business as why she's closing, but promises someone else is taking the space.

COMING SOON

>> The North Loop Galley, which is the food hall incubator we've been waiting for in the new Nordic building, has announced their first round of concepts. They'll take four new businesses and help them build a following before they launch into the world in year, and start the whole process over again with new applicants. For 2020 please welcome: Ono Hawaiian Plates (who've been rocking pop-ups all year), Wrecktangle Pizza (a Detroit-style pizza shop), Thigh Times Birdhouse (a fried chicken thigh concept from Jared Brewington) and Soul-Fu (SE Asian goodness). Grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 16.

NEWS

>> If you haven't heard about the tragedy that befell Wendy's House of Soul this week, it's a rough one. Chef/owner Wendy Puckett was shot in the face with a pellet gun as she was leaving her restaurant last Friday night. The shop has been closed, during this important week of business, while Puckett undergoes surgery and healing. Lots of industry folk have rallied to fill her pie orders, but it's still going to be rough with all the lost business. If you feel like giving thanks for small businesses, women chefs, boss ladies of color, pie makers, or just hard-working breathing humans, why not donate a little cash to help her keep the kitchen cooking.

>> Guys, Red's Savoy Pizza has ALLLLL the team spirit and they've gone and changed their name to Maroon & Gold Pizza. Also, deals with the promo code: BUCKOFFBUCKY. What have you done for your Gophers??

AGENDA

>> It's time for the Gingerbread Wonderland at Norway House! See your cityscape created in amazing miniature through the magic of cookie architecture. Bring $5 for donation, and don't go hungry.

>> Sociable Cider Werks is a big six years old today. All growed up. They've got their big party pants on and are releasing 8 beers today on the hour. Plus the craft market will be up for your shopping fix, Fat Bike Mulled Apple will be available for cheersing, and don't forget that our Chef of the Year Yia Vang's Union Hmong Kitchen is in residency there.

>> The question is, how MUCH are you Lovin' It that McJonald's is back at Animales BBQ this weekend? Those golden arcs will grace the food truck, along with Big Smacs and fries, for Sat. and Sun. only!

>> If you're not hosting Friendsgiving Leftover Fest on Saturday (ahem), change gears and hit up the Travail residency for a little spiciness. Former Corner Table chef Karyn Tomlinson is popping up there for a one night "Thanksgiving? Pho get about it!" party! Tomlinson spent time in Vietnam and pals from there will be cooking with her. The $65 tickets include family-style dining of good and spicy gut warming food. The 5pm seating is already sold out, but there are seats for the 8pm!

>> Welcome to crafty-taproom season, where all the markets you want to shop are aligned with freshly brewed beer. Kick it off at Surly on Sunday with the Brewers & Doers holiday market which features local makers, tarot card readers, a bake sale, a sock drive (donate a fresh pair and get a free beer), and of course, Krampus.

>> Sunday marks the 10 year anniversary of Meritage, which is saying something. They are celebrating by sucking, oysters that it. Half price oysters all day on Sunday!

>> Patio season doesn't HAVE to be over, you know? Freehouse is extending your outdoor eating life with their launch, on Monday, of the Winter Igloo Experience. Heated, transparent igloos will seat up to 8 people and feature special menus and decorations. Get your group together and reserve a night under the winter stars, there's a $150 food/bev minimum to reserve one (which is like $20 a person with 8 people.)