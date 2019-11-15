× Expand Cher with Pie

We know, you can't stop thinking about pie. Because in under two weeks, you're either throwing a Feast or attending someone else's Feast, and Thanksgiving is the high holiday of pies. We respect that you have feelings about pumpkin pies that are as strong as your political views, and the butter vs. lard crust debate is one worth having. Of course you might feel like baking a pie is your essential gift to the Feast, but it must be hard not to rely on all the stellar bakers in these towns who really don't mind if you take family credit for that purchased tin in your hands (throw a little flour on your face for effort). While you're deciding which pie to sample this weekend to help you decide (research), you should also check out some new breweries, show up early for sassy chicken, and tie your best flannel in the name of grunge and burgers.

OPENS

>> Bar Brava, the natural wine bar in North Minneapolis, will officially open on Saturday. Besides some great natural bottles curated in part by Jill Mott, look for small plates such as rye toast with smoked lake trout, grilled squash, and a brava burger on a sourdough bun.

>> Forgotten Star Brewing opens tomorrow up in friendly Fridley! Nestled way back in an industrial complex on the rail lines, this brewery is rightly in love with its old building and the history of its wartime contributions. It's all about Excellence and Efficiency, with a side of great windows for train watching and good brews to grease the time.

>> In North Loop, ONE Fermentary & Taproom will open officially on Saturday. The brewpub is focusing on fermentation in different vessels (oak, stainless, and concrete) to give variation to other breweries' wort. And by choosing a brewpub license over a traditional brewery license, the taproom is allowed to serve wine, cocktails, and other beverages, welcoming all drinkers.

>> Raghavan Iyer's Pizza Karma will open their second location on Tuesday. Get ready Maple Grove for your new naan life.

PIE

>> Some pies that you can feel pride in not baking, just bringing.

Milkjam Creamery: ice cream pies!! Apple sour cream or Ridin’ Durty: Oreo milk ice cream w/ Oreo crust, salted peanut butter, Oreo chunks & caramelized krispies. Around $27 pick up on 26/27.

Bellecour: Elite pies! Pumpkin mousse with gingersnap crust, French silk pie, maple pecan pie. Order by Nov 24, $30-$35.

Buttered Tin: Lotsa choices! Like12 kinds of pie! Coconut cream pie, cran apple crisp, chocolate pudding pie! (plus dinner rolls and coffee cake). Order by Nov 21, $25 or $20 if you order 2+. Pick up on 27th.

Hot Hands: New on the block! Caramelized peanut butter pie, toasted vanilla pie, cookie pie! (plus biscuit box?) Order by Nov 23, $28. Pick up 27th

Alma: Award winning classics! Pear cran streusel pie, chocolate tart, BOURBON PECAN PIE. Order by Nov 20, $25. Pick up 27th

Birchwood Café: Gluten free pies! GF versions of key lime, pumpkin pie, blueberry key lime pie. Order soon, $35. Pickup on 26/27 or DELIVERY to your door +$25.

AGENDA

>> If you plan to park it and watch some impeachment hearings, you might need a stiff drink.

>> Chicken alert! Chef Jorge Guzman's sassy Yucantan chicken concept Pollo Pollo will be taking over Lowry Hill Meats tonight starting at 5pm. That means $4 taco campechanos, tacos de birria and tacos de papas machas. And to warm you to your feathers, Pollo Pollo Pozole will be $6. Go early! Then look for more pop-ups coming soon.

>> Dutch oven up! Get 20-40% off Le Creuset at Kitchen Window's Thanksgiving Kickoff this weekend. Steals and deals will help stock up your kitchen, so clearly you can't fail. Also free cooking seminars, demos, question answering and all the brine bags, thermometers, and twine you didn't even know you needed. But you do.

>> If it's just about the knives, and for some it really is, know that you can take your blades to Eversharp Kitchen Store in Nordeast (across from Norseman Distillery, which is nice) this Saturday and they'll hone those tools for your, and donate 100% of the dollars to support Cookie Cart.

>> Who says the weather has to crimp your golf game/ Gather your posse for the 3rd Annual Putt-Putt Brewery Crawl kicking off on Saturday. Putt your way through six local breweries, from Finnegans to Pryes to Utepils, and help the homeless with your $30 ticket while doing it. Make sure your team has style: are you a gaggle of Golden Girls? a herd of Hogwartsians? a murder of Urkles?

>> Saturday is absolutely when you should be test-driving bottles at Stinson's Massive Sparkling and Dessert Wine Tasting. Show up and sample for a few bottles, between 2-5pm, to know which bubbles to put on display, which bubbles to stash in the kitchen, and which bubbles to bring to your significant's mom. Go big.

>> Bull's Horn is the place to be on Sunday. That's when the low-key Doug Flicker dive bar will be all grungey for the Rage Against the Cuisine party. A special Reality Bites menu of 90's inspired food and drink will be supported by Har Mar Superstar and Solid Gold spinning DJ grooves. This 21+ party starts at 9:15, flannel, chokers, and ennui encouraged. Whatever.

>> Catch some island vibes at United Noodles Unideli on Sunday with their 7th Annual Autumn Lū‘au! Hawaiian plate lunch, hula dancing, SPAM musubi, and all the good waves to ease you into a good early winter mood.

>> Did you know that every other Tuesday you can shuck it like you mean it at Smack Shack? Oyster Classes will run you $60, but you get one-on-one training in the art of the shuck,a dozen oysters, a knife, and a profesh glove to take home. Slurping counts here.

>> Embrace the change in beer seasons with the VIP release of Dangerous Man's Imperial Chocolate Milk Stout on Wednesday. Not only do you get to check out their new upstairs space, but there will be actual cookies there. And brewers talking about their beer, limit two bottles per person, and chatting with cookies and beers is highly civilized.

>> You can not miss Muddy Paws Annual Cheesecake Sampling, because you're not too busy, and it has been bumped up to a two day event so NO EXCUSES. Head over to Toy/Food Drive with your new unwrapped toy or unopened bag of pet food, and sample some of the cities best cheesecakes, shop the maker's market, sip some teas and consider bringing a cheesecake to the Feast.