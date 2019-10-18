This is it, you're in it. From the deep azure skies to the towering golden oaks, our state has donned her best posh frock. Leaves will be raked for jumping piles, bonfires will blaze late into the night, and cinnamon will be consumed with abandon as we, her minions, perform the rituals in her honor. Go out and hoist an ale at a new brewery, let a jazzy restaurant make your fingers snap, drink big red wines and eat flame-kissed meats: We are the apex revelers, this is our moment.

OPENS

>> Falling Knife Brewery is officially tossing open its doors this weekend, in the former Northgate Brewing spot in Nordeast. They'll be partying hard with 10 fresh beers on tap, Hoodlum BBQ truck in the streets, vids and games, and I'm sure all blades will be securely fastenend.

>> Baldamar Steakhouse opened this week in Rosedale's parking lot. Randy Stanley's second restaurant, after Wayzata's 6Smith, is brimming with sexy good looks, aged steaks (from the menu: EVERY STEAK IS AGED 40 DAYS AND 40 NIGHTS FOR A TASTE OF BIBLICAL PROPORTION) super fresh seafood, and a robust wine list. I've heard talk of a burger that can be ordered as a QUAD, that's four patties, chums. From the man who invented Fat Pants Friday, not shocking.

>> Loving that Dinkytown's fave sandwich shop Bun Mi, is back in a new way. Banh Appetit, from the same owner Sherman Ho, is being billed as a Vietnamese street food shop, so expect some of the classics along with newer menu items.

CLOSES

>> Venerable Lao Thai on University in St. Paul has closed after more than two decades. Retirement is in the cards for the owners who deserve to relax and enjoy life.

COMING SOON

>> Asa's Bakery is coming soon to South Minny. The Midtown Farmers Market favorite promises bagels and biyalis in the former Vittle's Catering space. Look for the shop to be open next month serving on Fr-Sun.

>> Dunkin' Donuts is coming the MOA sometime next year. Why are we still reporting on this massive chain opening? Do we talk about every time a McDonald's opens? We already have 10 other locations in town!! It's just not special, unless you're from Boston. #bygones

AGENDA

>> Tonight is the last night for the last Restaurant Week of 2019! Go out there and save some cash!

>> Get in a little preview of the offerings from the soon-to-be-relaunched just/us restaurant. Tonight at St. Paul Brewing (which used to be Flat Earth Brewing but has no affiliation at all), the resto team will be offering free preview snacks from their new menu that will debut when they open in the former Gulden's Deli space near the STPFM.

>> There are still tickets for MN Craft Brewer's Guild Autumn Brew Review?? This is the best beer fest of the year, chums. Get on it! Espesh because it looks to be a stunner of a Saturday that should rightly be awash in tart and sparkling IPAs or girthy stoic stouts. Your pretz necklace awaits.

>> Since we're done Okt-ing, it's time for Geil (hot). Pig Ate My Pizza will host Geilfest on Saturday, where the festing will be fierce. Your $40 ticket gets you all the spaetzle, brisket sandos, pizza, and wieners you can eat, plus a take home stein to sit in your cupboard, and two drink tickets. This is your final chance to show some brass at Hammerschlagen, mein herren und damen.

>> Close out the Northeast Farmers Market season this Saturday with a righteous dip into those seasonal activities at their Fall Festival. Pumpkin carving, trick-or-treating, hot apple cider and autumnal soups from Alma, Red Stag, and other neighbors will check off a lot of boxes.

>> The Powderhorn Culinary Arts Show is happening Saturday in the park. Stroll over amongst the leaves to sample some of the entries for the cooking competition, hang out at the Finnegan's beer garden, snack from food trucks, and check out the pop-up pumpkin patch. I mean, since you know you're going to be in park at least once, this weekend, might as well make it the one with momo's and Alpaca selfies.

>> You picture yourself in a stream, taut string, bending pole, you are fighting for your dinner. You are Jon Wipfli's people, so go see the local chef and author on Saturday at Filson in Edina, where he'll be talking up his new book Fish: The Lake to Kitchen Cookbook. There will also be drinks, there will also be smoked whitefish snacks, and there will also be fish stories, I'm sure.

>> Guess what apex revelers really love: A pig roast and a barn dance. Guess what else? We got you. Saturday night, up at the Bruentrap Heritage Farm in Maplewood (yes, there is a heritage farm in Maplewood), the Divine Swine will be roasting while the hips are swinging to live music from Proud Mary and Proud Ones. This fundraiser for the historical society is just $16 for dinner and apps, or come after 7pm just for drinks and dancing.

>> Get snappin' in Northeast, because Bardo launches Jazz Tuesdays next week. The dining room will skiff into a lively jazz club one Tuesday a month, with music performed by Wain McFarland. Chef Gustavo Romero will be there with heirloom corn tacos, and Revel Spirits will be pouring smooth as silk Avila drinks. From 6-10pm, its all yours cool cats.

>> This is the right kind of ladies night. The Queens Cocktail Club (shemixers Anne Clifford, Katy Dimick, & Megan Luedtke) is pairing up with lady-owned Crooked Water Spirits for a little liquid Harvest Fest on Tuesday night at Hi-Lo Diner. The vibe is all sorts of good witchy, and $2 from every drink goes to The Tubman Foundation.

>> Continue your do-gooding on Wednesday by clearing out your closet. Grab those gently used coats that don't fit the kids anymore (looking for ages 5-13), or go grab a new one and bring them to Smack Shack during the Cocktails for Coats drive. Your donation will earn you a free bourbon spiked cider and a cup of shrimp and corn chowder. Warm the gut, warm the soul, warm a kid.