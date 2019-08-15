× Expand The Feed

This is the time we've all been waiting for: peak farmers market. The spoils of our late summer harvest are almost embarrassing. We are lousy with zucchini, and the stands are overflowing with tomatoes, like so many bulbous jewels. Sweet corn is now appropriate at every meal, in your eggs, in your tacos, in your ice cream. And if you haven't started itching to can things, you will. After your market run, don't forget to pop by for some bento box, see what a couple of spicy friends have cooking up, and grab a seat at a forager dinner so you can see the magic in the jewels of the land.

OPENS

>> It's a bike track! At a bar! The very first cycle speedway in the whole US is now open at Royal Foundry Craft Spirits distillery. Short dirt track on bikes with no brakes at a place that makes hard liquor, what could go wrong? Best to get a Hare of the Hound and let the other blokes take a spin, yeah?

CLOSES

>> After a decade, Reve Bistro & Bar in Stillwater has closed their doors. A post on FB mentioned "After ten years, the time is right. For multiple reasons and with crazy mixed feelings, we have closed Reve Bistro and Bar, effective today, August 9."

COMING SOON

>> The Granada Theater in Uptown has life again! Formerly the Suburban World (remember those amazing cartoon Saturday mornings with cereal and Bloodies in the 90's?), the theater/space has been shuttered and empty since 2014. New ownership is going in for an interior overhaul that will not mess with that iconic Spanish Churrigueresque exterior, but will include a new restaurant and bar. The Uptown Lobby & Bar will focus on craft cocktails served with Spanish-influenced small plates such as chorizo poutine, spicy shrimp ceviche, mojo short rib tacos, along with bigger plates like Arroz con Pollo roasted chicken, a signature paella, and a Granada burger with Manchego cheese. Look for an opening this fall!

>> Ya'll heard that a new concert venue called The Fillmore is coming to North Loop, but did you see the sneak bit about the planned restaurant? They'll open a Trax Burgers & Bar on the main level. And since no one invited me to the party, and no one there seemed to care about asking burger questions, that's all I can tell you about that. Bygones.

NEWS

>> Chef Jack Riebel, of The Lexington, is in the fight for his life. He's going to Riebel the shit outta cancer.

>> Did you know that the MILKY WAY BAR WAS CREATED IN MINNEAPOLIS?!?! You would if you watched History Channel's Food That Built America. Just saying, that is now a hometown candy bar.

AGENDA

>> Just some timing issues you want to check off:

>> Game FULLY on tonight at 56 Brewing where the launch of a new collab beer with Eastlake Brewing will need your flipper fingers in good shape. Wizard Mode DDH Double IPA is the beer, and to celebrate, they are taking it down Tommy style: 6 pinball machines, low lights, high DJ volume, disco ball, and three machines in FREEPLAY mode until midnight. Highscores on the board win free crowlers, so limber up. For real.

>> Do not count Lola out. The lakeside BBQ shack that closed due to fire just after opening for the season, Lola on the Lake, is throwing a little Chain of Lakes BBQ Fest this weekend at their location off of Bde Maka Ska. Lots of good tunes, free games, and good vibes will go along with baby back ribs, pulled pork, and those smoked whole wings people love. Buy some BBQ and your drink (including beer!) is half off. Go show some love and support.

>> You have two Fridays left to get your Taiwanese Bento Box (BianDang) dinner handled. All you have to do is head over the Breaking Bread Cafe, which is closed for general dining but open for pop-ups like this, and decide if you want: Popcorn Chicken BianDang, Porkchop BianDang, or Chicken BianDang. If you think you might show up, wade into the event page and "pre-order" by voting in the poll so they know how much food to prep and won't run out. Win win.

>> This Saturday you can get two fiery hotchefs for the price of one collaboration. Head to the St. Paul Farmers Market where Marla of Marla's Caribbean Cuisine will be cooking with Tyge Nelson of Pajarito to make you a tasty market-sourced snack. I'm hoping they reeeeeeaalllly bring the heat. Also, don't forget Marla is BACK cooking on Wednesdays in the Animales Truck at Able Brewing!

>> Are you down to dabble? This Saturday, the Summer Beer Dabbler soaks CHS field with some 450+ beers and all those end of summer feels. Tickets are still available, so pretzel up and get there.

>> Or there are still tickets to this cool farm dinner on Saturday. Spoon and Stable's With The Grain Dinner at Rodning Heirloom Farms in Norseland lets chef Chris Nye play with heirloom corn straight from the field. Lawn games, hay rides, MN hard ciders, and Tattersall cocktails should make this an easy breezy celebration of the bounty.

>> Sunday brings the only real holiday in this sultry month: Tilia's Augtoberfest. Linden Hills bashes the best way at this street fair with great bands, fam-friendly fun, and far, far above average fest fooders: Terzo, St. Genevieve, Red Wagon Pizza, and Patisserie 46. It's a silly $10 ticket for a great afternoon.

>> Also on Sunday: Corgis ... Cupcakes.

>> Just because we are past ramps season, doesn't mean the foraging stops, especially in the harvest season! Cosmos chef Tim Fischer is ready to prove this season's found worth with a six-course Northern Foragers Dinner on Thu., Aug 22, made of foraged ingredients (no don't be a smart-arse and ask if he foraged the butter, just hush and eat) with bevvie pairings for $110. Dinner guests also get a 20% discount on a hotel room, so you can forage your own staycation like that.